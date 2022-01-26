‘Wet paint?’
BERLIN — It isn’t wet any more and the fact that it was on Tuesday isn’t what prompted Town Clerk Rosemary Morse to shutter her office and work from home.
“It was the smell,” says Morse, who insists the fumes from the white paint on repairs to damage that was done to the municipal office building when Tim Davis was still road commissioner drove her out of the building.
We know. Tim Davis still is road commissioner, but we’re talking about the father who held the job for many years, not the son who replaced him.
Let’s back up, because that is precisely what the elder Davis did in a December-ending accident that pitted a plow truck against a brick wall as 2019 was coming to a close and Davis was readying to retire.
Regular readers may recall we ushered in 2020 with a “Wreck the walls” entry that declared the plow truck the winner.
Here’s part of what we wrote at the time: “The exterior brick wall was battered, a storm window was shattered, and the concrete blocks inside shifted on impact leaving a troubling crack zig-zagging down one wall and a smaller fracture running near the ceiling on the other.”
Those interior walls, like the window, were in Morse’s office and during the past few months, repairs — outside and in — have been completed. The paint came last, according to Morse, who was back in the office Wednesday after working from home Tuesday.
“It looks great, but it smelled awful,” she says of the now-dry paint.
Going, going … ?
EAST MONTPELIER — The search for a successor for long-serving Town Treasurer Don Welch is already underway and it sounds as if the Select Board will have to remain in recruitment mode after picking his replacement.
Though it didn’t come as a surprise to the board, Town Administrator Bruce Johnson announced his plans to retire this summer as the public portion of its Monday night meeting was coming to a close.
Make that “summer-ish.”
Johnson isn’t planning to leave East Montpelier when he steps away from the job(s) he’s been doing for the past decade and he indicated he is more than willing to assist with what will be a significant transition.
Given the current hiring environment, it isn’t clear what that might look like, but the board that is in the process of hiring the town’s first new treasurer since Welch was elected to the now-appointed office in 2012, will soon be hunting for Johnson’s replacement.
Johnson was chair of the Select Board when Welch, then the assistant treasurer, first ran for treasurer in 2012. He surrendered his seat on the town board to take over as town administrator — a role he filled along with zoning administrator — ever since. Johnson has also been the town’s delinquent tax collector since the charter change that converted the elected treasurer’s position to the appointed job Welch signaled last year he would be giving up this summer.
The board is soliciting applicants for the job, and the deadline is Feb. 17.
Welch and Johnson aren’t the only town employees planning to leave this year, though it isn’t quite clear when Municipal Assistant Denise Sparrow plans to step down.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this (transition), and we want to do it right,” Johnson said Wednesday, suggesting finding a new treasurer is the first step.
‘Point of order?’
WILLIAMSTOWN — Did we just suggest Town Moderator Matthew Powell wouldn’t have much to do on March 1 because Williamstown was foregoing its traditional town meeting for the second straight year?
We checked, and we inadvertently did.
Seems we got ahead of ourselves because the Select Board in Williamstown (like their counterparts in neighboring Orange) are planning to hold town meeting how, when and where they always had before last year’s edition was scratched as result of the pandemic.
What’s it mean?
It means voters will gather at 10 a.m. March 1 in the gymnasium at Williamstown Middle and High School for as long as it takes to conduct town business. That includes adopting town and highway fund budgets and dealing with an assortment of other articles.
While local elections will be conducted by Australian ballot (they always are) Powell won’t get Town Meeting Day off and may be required to enforce a mask mandate for the in-person meeting.
The return of town meeting in Williamstown isn’t a surprise. The Select Board there was one of the last to shift to virtual meetings early on in the pandemic and the experiment didn’t last long. The board has been meeting in-person for the past eight months and will again on Monday night at the public safety building.
On board?
BARRE — As voters in 18 towns around the region ready to collectively decide whether to create a new autonomous school district responsible for running the Central Vermont Career Center it’s probably a good thing proponents of the plan envisioned a board that included a mix of appointed and elected members.
Why?
Because if they hadn’t, the Central Vermont Career Center School District would have stumbled out of the gate assuming it was approved by voters on March 1.
That won’t happen, because the 10-member board of the proposed school district — one that will never be seated if the measure fails by a combined vote of communities from Barre, Berlin and Cabot to Waitsfield, Waterbury and Worcester — can bank on a pocket quorum.
Based on carefully considered articles of agreement for the proposed district existing boards from all six participating school districts, Barre, Cabot, Harwood, Montpelier-Roxbury, Twinfield and Washington Central will each appoint one of their members to serve on the new school board if voters agree the career center should be its own stand-alone district.
That’s six — enough to conduct the business needed to launch the new district with the voters blessing even if no one decided to run for four extra seats that were scheduled to be filled on March 1.
Barring successful write-in campaigns, only two of them will be.
No one in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District opted to run for a seat on the new board by Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline and, while Berlin Town Clerk Rosemary Morse briefly flirted with the idea when it appeared clear the same would be true in the five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District, she quickly withdrew her name from consideration.
So who’s running?
Well, based solely on their size, the two other districts (like Montpelier-Roxbury and Harwood) are entitled to one extra board seat each are the Barre Unified Union School District and the Harwood Union Unified School District.
Both have candidates willing to run and eager to serve on the board of the Central Vermont Career Center.
One of them is Guy Isabelle who has served as the at-large member of the Barre Unified School Board since its inception. Isabelle, who has more than 20 years of school board service — most of it on boards that have had (and still have) direct oversight of the career center. Rather than run for another term on a Barre board, he decided to run for a seat on the career center board.
Isabelle can’t lose the at-large race and the same is true of Fayston resident Jim Halavonich, who is the lone candidate from the Harwood district. Halavonich serves on the development review board in Fayston and works for Kingsbury Companies LLC.
