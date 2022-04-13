Better late …
BARRE — It’s a week later than usual this year, but an annual egg hunt that typically draws a crowd to Rotary Park should do so again on Saturday.
It’s been awhile.
There were plenty of eggs, but no hunt, last year when organizers opted for a pandemic-inspired drive-through event that was a step up from the all virtual version they tried the year before when the first wave of COVID-19 cases was still washing across Vermont.
There was a hunt in 2019, but as regular readers may recall it was postponed due to a “flood watch” that turned out to be more “watch” than “flood” and moved to a day when it actually rained. Hard!
Stephanie Quaranta says she’s beyond ready for a good old-fashioned egg hunt — an idea she poached from Montpelier and brought to Barre when she was hired as recreation director in 1988.
The egg hunt has been a fixture in Barre ever since and while COVID forced Quaranta to get creative, she says members of the recreation committees in Barre and Barre Town are ready to sprinkle thousands of eggs around Rotary Park first thing Saturday morning.
While the hunt is for toddlers to 10-year-olds, it is technically three “hunts” in one. Three and four-year-olds will scour an area of their own, children between 5 and 7 will do the same and ditto for children between 8 to 10.
That’s three free-for-alls in an event that — pre-COVID and the no storm/storm of 2019 — routinely attracted more than 1,000 children to the park by the pool and Barre’s biggest playground.
That number matters, because parking is limited at the base of the hill leading up to Barre City Elementary School, which means most folks have to park at the school and walk down to the park for a hunt that starts at 10 a.m. sharp and never lasts long.
Arriving early is strongly recommended.
Quaranta says there will be plenty of treats that aren’t eggs strewn throughout the park, but there will be eggs: the chocolate kind, the plastic kind and, borrowing another page from Montpelier, the special silver and gold kind that will earn those who find them (there will be one of each for each age group) special treats.
Children should remember to bring baskets or bags to ensure happy hunting and parents should bring cameras because Quaranta is expecting a “special guest” (wonder who that could be?) who won’t mind posing for timely photos with youngsters.
Coffee query?
BERLIN — Ted Long has a question for the world’s largest coffeehouse chain — the one that sells its hot and cold beverages in four sizes: “Short, Tall, Grande and Venti.”
Here’s looking at you Starbucks.
Actually the answer to Long’s question might also explain the coffee giant’s confusing cup sizes, but we won’t let our pet peeve get in the way of an honest question posed by a veteran member of the Berlin Public Works Board.
Let’s back up.
Long is that member, and on Monday night the board was presented with Starbucks request for a wastewater allocation of 2,304 gallons per day and 10 equivalent residential units (ERUs) of water for the restaurant it hopes to open on property owned by the Berlin Mall.
Sounds reasonable, right?
Not, if like Long, you know what an ERU converts to in gallons. One ERU is the equivalent of roughly 250 gallons, which means 10 of them is only slightly more water per day than Starbucks is paying to send down the drain of a restaurant that is still in the local permitting process.
If Starbucks sold jewelry the just-approved allocations would be wildly excessive, but Long wouldn’t quibble with them. But Starbucks is in the beverage business, which brings us to Long’s question.
“What are they using for water to make the coffee?” he asked.
The man’s got a point.
When you’re claim to fame is selling water-based beverages you’d expect a “Venti”-sized water request and a sewer allocation that was closer to “Short” than “Tall.”
Recreating the wheels?
BARRE TOWN — When the Harley-Davidson Motor Company wanted to build an electric motorcycle for law enforcement use it turned to a South Barre dealer that had been down that road for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
Enter Wilkins Harley-Davidson where we’re told some talented technicians are putting the finishing touches on its latest Law Enforcement LiveWire.
Unlike the first, which was showcased at the State House earlier this month, this one will soon be leaving Vermont and begin a rotation at different law enforcement agencies including the NYPD.
The bikes, built on the “LiveWire” platform, feature state of the art appointments like LED lighting, police sirens and protection bars.
The specialized motorcycles will provide law enforcement with an unparalleled tool.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask John Lyon, co-owner of Wilkins Harley-Davidson, who is pretty proud of his employees and doesn’t mind tooting their horn.
“The challenge in building the Vermont DMV bike, along with the second iteration, was that there was no playbook to utilize in wiring, brackets, or other aspects of this machine,” Lyon says. “We are thankful we have such talented technicians at Wilkins to research the solutions in building this bike.”
Take a bow Dan Stevens and Roscoe Allen.
Stevens, a master technician with an electric vehicle certification, oversaw the project with an assist from Allen, who is a master technician himself, as well as a custom fabricator. It was Allen who modified the LiveWire to accommodate the special features, including saddlebags and a tour pack.
Stevens says he and Allen were happy to help.
“We are excited to be entrusted by Harley-Davidson with the task of creating a law enforcement motorcycle,” he says. “Our respect for the work that these people do is boundless. Providing them with a tool that helps them do their important work more efficiently is truly an honor.”
Going, going …
BERLIN — The pandemic has prevented the folks at First Congregational Church of Berlin from hosting their most popular fundraiser, and while it could make a comeback later this year, they are biding their time with an online auction.
Its name — “Everything But the Kitchen Sink” — reflects the diverse selection of items that will be sold to the person who has registered the highest bid when the auction ends a week from Sunday (that’s April 24 if you don’t have a calendar handy).
Between then and now you can bid away and at least some of the items are courtesy of the cooks who put the “chicken pie” into the church’s chicken pie supper.
While chicken pie isn’t on the extensive list, you can bid on Sally Chartrand’s delicious homemade doughnuts and doughnut holes, or bran rolls made by “Mammy Wells.”
Thanna Adams is offering to bake four homemade pies or cakes (your choice) in successive months, and while we don’t know who’s behind the delivered to your door Italian dinner that is among the auction items, we do know it will feed four and includes wine.
Though food — from homemade grape jelly to a gift card to Montpelier’s newest restaurant — figures prominently on the list of auction items, they don’t call it “Everything But the Kitchen Sink” for nothing.
Want firewood? It’s there.
How about an evening sail on Lake Champlain? You can bid on that too.
Same goes for folks who might need a chair or an Ottoman reupholstered, a pop-up greenhouse or a Lionel train set.
Thanks to local artists Rob Griffen and Lotta Suter, musical options range from a private concert to pre-recorded CDs. Griffen and Suter are also offering to write music to suit the highest bidder.
We could go on, but we don’t have the space and its easier to encourage you to visit bit.ly/ButTheKitchenSink and see what they’re auctioning.
The link can also be found on the church’s Facebook page and if Facebook isn’t your thing, you can visit fccb.betterworld.org to find it there as well.
‘Remote camping?’
WATERBURY — You know you’ve been in pandemic mode too long when you read the phrase “remote camping” and the first thought that flits through your mind is the image of someone staring at a campfire on their computer screen while enjoying a virtual sunset.
That, upon further review, is not the “remote camping” experience you will soon be able to reserve on the 863-acre Waterbury Reservoir.
Seems “remote camping” was actually a thing long before COVID-19.
Since 2012, Vermont State Parks has been developing campsites in appropriate locations at the reservoir and have added amenities, like composting toilets, fire rings, and tent platforms to make the experience more appealing.
It has worked, according to Director of State Parks Nate McKeen.
“With the increasing popularity of remote camping, especially during the COVID pandemic, the demand for the Waterbury Reservoir remote sites has skyrocketed,” he says. “Offering advance reservations will allow visitors more time to plan their stay, and the revenue generated will allow us to better steward these resources.”
Win-win!
Of course that brings us to 9 a.m. May 2 when, we’re told, folks can start reserving all 27 remote campsites along the reservoir perimeter for any date in a season that officially kicks off on May 20.
Maybe next year?
Starting at 9 a.m. on June 2 reservations for the 2023 season will become available to be reserved up to 11 months in advance, just like at other Vermont state parks.
Reservations can be made online at vtstateparks.com, or through the park’s reservation call center at 1-888-409-7579. The maximum stay is limited to seven nights. Regular camping fees will be charged like at other state park camping areas.
