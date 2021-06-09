Books return?
MONTPELIER — Local libraries have come up with creative ways to keep books circulating in central Vermont for more than a year, but folks are pretty pumped about the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s recent return to pre-pandemic hours.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Co-Director Carolyn Brennan.
“To an avid reader, there is no substitute for getting lost in the stacks of the library and the expressions of gratitude and delight from library patrons have been tremendous,” she says. “We’ve heard everything from a quiet ‘yes!’ in the children’s library to patrons throwing open their arms when they enter the building and saying ‘I missed the smell of this place!’”
For the next few days, library patrons will continue to enjoy that smell through masks under a local mandate that will lapse next Tuesday by order of the City Council.
Masks or no masks, patrons are celebrating the return of a fully functioning library that is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The library’s book sale reopened for the first time in more than a year on Monday and its summer reading program — “Tails and Tales” — will kick off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In keeping with the theme, there will be live animal programs in collaboration with the Central Vermont Humane Society throughout the summer, a performance of the Youth Opera Workshop is planned and the popular Shakespeare Camp will return along with outdoor children’s programs in all six of the library's contributing communities.
Events and programs at Kellogg-Hubbard are free and open to all and will be held outside on the library lawn. Residents of the library’s member communities, from pre-school to high school, can sign up for the reading challenge part of the program at www.kellogghubbard.org to read and earn prizes.
Those who have visited the library since it reopened likely noticed a newly installed elevator and the now-permanent display of a set of numbered Alexander Calder lithographs bequeathed to the Kellogg-Hubbard by former Montpelier resident Carol Cromwell following her death in 2018.
And they’re off …
BARRE TOWN — The racing (that sounds way more competitive than it is) is underway at Millstone Trails and it’s not too late to enter what will be a summer-long series of races on pre-designed courses that will change each week, but all start at the same spot.
Let’s back up.
Typically, the folks at the Millstone Trails Association host a Calcutta event to raise money to rebuild, reshape and clean up the trails each spring. This year, because of public health concerns associated with the pandemic, they opted not to. It’s not that they didn’t need the money the annual event brings in — they do — it’s just that given some uncertainty, they chose to raise money by putting the trails to good use.
The first installment in the 13-week race series started Sunday and wraps up at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. That’s when entrants — whether they participated on bike or on foot — must report their results in order for them to be posted.
Folks are asked to time themselves, though speed won’t matter a bit when it comes to doling out prizes. Participation will, and there are other unconventional metrics organizers are planning to use to reward those who participate.
This isn’t your typical race series, Beth Mueller says of an un-competition that is open to riders and runners of all ages and abilities.
“It’s super not-competitive, and just a great way for folks to discover new parts of our trails, support us, and maybe win a prize,” she says.
How’s that happen?
Well, it starts by entering, which you can do by visiting www.millstonetrails.org/events/millstone-race-series-2021 (there are more details there) and making a $50 payment.
The participation fee entitles you to 13 weeks of racing, a T-shirt specifically designed for the race series, and a weekly recap of your season of racing and standings.
Bikers will either need to be members or obtain “day passes” available at the Vermont Bicycle Shop in Barre and at local country stores in Graniteville and Websterville. Those on foot won’t need to incur that extra expense. They can hit the trails running or walking whenever they like.
Whether on bike or on foot, the 3- to 4-mile courses (there are shorter versions for youngsters) will all begin at the parking lot for the Barre Town Forest at 44 Brook St. in Websterville. Where they go from there will depend on the week. Just follow the gnome arrows, track your time, and remember to report it before midnight on Saturday.
Open and closed and …
BARRE — The Barre Area Senior Center, which was closed as result of the pandemic 15 months ago, reopened last July and closed again when case counts climbed in November, appears poised to open again.
We don’t have many of the details, but unless something changes, the center at the Wall Street complex on South Main Street will resume operations on Wednesday.
Members may know more, but the center’s director, Jeannie Bone, hasn’t been able to update its Facebook page since mid-April. Barring a last-minute adjustment, the center’s website — barreseniors.org — indicates it will resume its 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays schedule next Wednesday.
Help wanted
EAST MONTPELIER — The folks at the Twin Valley Senior Center are itching to reopen their doors, but before that happens — and it will on July 7 — they need to line up some volunteers.
With the senior center on Route 2 planning to resume meal deliveries three times a week, Executive Director Rita Copeland tells us she could use some help in the kitchen, the dining room and the Meals on Wheels packing area.
Willing and able?
The times vary depending on the position you are interested in.
Copeland needs someone in the dining room from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, she’s hoping to find someone to pack meals on Fridays and a reliable backup for the Meals on Wheels program, which serves residents in Cabot, Calais, East Montpelier, Marshfield, Plainfield and Woodbury. Those shifts typically run between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Kitchen hours are less predictable and depend on the cook, though the need increases during growing season when there is plenty of fresh produce and berries to process.
Copeland is also looking to develop new activities and expand existing classes that were suspended when the center closed as consequence of the pandemic last year and could use some volunteer instructors, too.
If you’ve got time to spare and are willing to pitch in you can shoot an email to Copland at twinvalleyseniors@myfairpoint.net or just give her a call at 223-3322.
