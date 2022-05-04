‘Jurassic Park II’
BARRE — For the second straight year there will be dinosaurs roaming City Hall Park on Saturday and they should have plenty of inflatable company.
“Blow Up to Glow Up” is making a comeback and organizer Alicia Hrubovcak predicts the sequel will be better than the original though the goal — eliciting smiles for passers by — is still the primary objective.
“It’s Green Up Day. It’s Mother’s Day weekend. Summer is on its way. There’s a lot to be happy about,” says Hrubovcak, who will again be rocking her inflatable unicorn costume.
There was quite a collection of inflatable costumes featured in last year’s event and Hrubovcak is expecting an even wider variety this year.
You can pencil in a penguin because Hrubovcak’s aunt, Patty Boutin, is planning to make the trip from New Hampshire to spend a few hours patrolling City Hall Park with her costumed niece, friends, family and, well, anyone else with an inflatable costume who wants to join them between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The event was a hit with passersby last year and Hrubovcak is hoping it will once again leave people smiling.
“That’s the goal,” she says.
Park place?
MONTPELIER — If all goes as planned there should be an empty spot where Guertin Park has been generating complaints for the past few months by the time you’re reading this.
Those who have been using the problematic pergola-like gazebo were advised this week to remove all of their belongings by the end of the day on Wednesday and city officials were aiming for its early-morning removal.
That is in keeping with the City Council’s week-old decision to move the structure that was well-used, but too frequently abused, to warrant staying where it was. Instead of relocating the structure for the third time in less than a year, councilors opted to store it until they can figure out where it might be used without becoming the magnet for bad behaviors and the source of chronic complaints.
For the time being at least, the gazebo, which spent the last few months on the city-owned lot next to Shaw’s supermarket, will be stored at the public works garage.
Fallen ‘Friend’
BARRE — It seems like only two years ago we were urging Barre area folks to join an impromptu parade in a socially-distant celebration of Christine Litchfield’s 80th birthday.
Oh wait, it was.
We noted at the time Litchfield, who passed away last September, touched a lot of lives over the years. That hasn’t changed. She taught for many years at the former Lincoln School in Barre, was the music director at Barre Congregational Church, director of the “Young at Heart Singers” at Barre Area Senior Center and chair of the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library.
By all accounts Litchfield was a music-loving, do-it-all volunteer, who loved her local library and, we’re told, it loved her right back.
Litchfield won’t turn 82 on Saturday, but her birthday (May 7) will be celebrated with a memorial concert that is set for 7 p.m. at the library (use the rear entrance if you want in).
It’s free, all are welcome, there will be refreshments and music courtesy of “Anything Goes!”
Litchfield won’t be there in person, but we suspect she’ll be there in spirit. Music and the library were two of her passions and her fellow “Friends” are hosting the concert in her memory.
Cryin’ Lions?
BARRE — Amy Anderson, one of the women behind a local thrift store — Amy’s Armoire — that was established to help meet the needs of foster and adoptive children settling in to new homes recently spoke to the Barre Lions Club, and we’re told members got a little misty.
How misty?
We’re told the club’s members — some of whom were “moved to tears” — immediately agreed to cut a check for $1,000 and challenged other central Vermont service clubs to match or exceed their donation to the nonprofit that operates the thrift store at 114 North Main St. where it moved to at the end of last year.
Now well-settled, Amy’s Armoire held its “grand opening” earlier this week.
What (besides the Lions Club) gives?
Snipping a ribbon in late-December didn’t sound particularly appealing and while Monday was a bit of a drizzly day it didn’t dampen support for the thrift store that is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Weather wasn’t the only consideration. Seems May is National Foster Care Month and given Amy’s Amoire’s mission it seemed a suitable time to celebrate the thrift store’s new digs.
While the Lions Club hopes to inspire other service organizations to contribute to the cause, the thrift store will accept donations of good, usable clothing of all sizes (infant to 3x), as well as toys and books that are still in excellent condition.
For more information about making donations or to volunteer to help sorting from time to time, call Anderson at 802-622-0076, or send an email to amysarmoire@yahoo.com.
Bee kind?
MONTPELIER — Capital City residents are being asked to let their grass grow this month because, well, bees!
Technically, it’s way bigger than bees — it’s about the environment and the important role pollinators — from bees and butterflies to birds and beetles play.
What’s that got to do with mowing your lawn?
Turns out more than you might think because late spring is a critical period for pollinator emergence and leaving your mower in the garage for the month of May helps in that regard.
It’s why city councilors last week approved a “No Mow May” resolution in the final days of April. They’re hoping folks will heed it and wait until June to cut their grass for the first time this year.
This just in ...
WILLIAMSTOWN — When it comes to ice-out contests in Vermont, the one on Joe’s Pond in West Danville is a Titanic-sized iceberg and the one on Lotus Lake in Williamstown is, well, more of an ice cube.
To be fair, the folks on Joe’s Pond have been at it a lot longer and selling tickets is easier when you’ve got businesses from Cabot and Marshfield to Barre and Montpelier helping out.
The Williamstown Historical Society doesn’t have that luxury. The tickets they sell each year are generally purchased by local residents and there isn’t nearly as big a buzz about a contest that typically ends a little earlier and yields a much smaller prize than the one on Joe’s Pond.
We learned Friday both things were true again this year.
The first is tied to the fact that Williamstown is Williamstown and West Danville is Vermont’s version of the North Pole. Ice last longer there.
As we noted at the time, the Joe’s Pond Ice-Out officially ended at 4:51 a.m. on April 19. The three winners each came within four minutes of guessing the right date and time and were expected to split more than $6,000 based on half the proceeds less expenses from the 13,436 tickets that sold for $1 apiece.
Word travels slower and ice melts faster in Williamstown where this year’s 18th annual Ice Out at Lotus Lake ended at 4:24 p.m. April 8.
So says Becky Watson who has ties to the historical society (she is currently vice president) and to Lotus Lake Camp (it’s been in her family for generations). Watson let us know the ice-out was over (we were pretty confident it was) Friday and this year’s winner was Linda Covey.
Seems Covey guessed the ice out would end at 4:50 p.m. April 8. She was off by 36 minutes, but closer than anyone else who entered.
Covey’s prize for winning the hyper-local ice out was $270.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.