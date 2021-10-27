Scary story?
MONTPELIER — Truthfully, the fear factor here is near zero, but riddle us this: What happens on Halloween when a downtown organization that is anything but dead joins forces with a group of school boosters best-known by its sweet-sounding acronym?
Two words: a lot!
Don’t take our word for it, just throw on a costume, help the kids (if you’ve got them) with theirs and saunter over to the State House on Sunday afternoon to see what Montpelier Alive (told you) and Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education (MRPS (wait for it) PIE) have arranged with the help of a whole lot of sponsors.
The “Montpelier Fall Festival” sure sounds like fun and the family-friendly Halloween celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. with carnival games, a dunk tank and food offerings, ranging from Woodbelly Pizza to the Skinny Pancake.
The folks from the Kellogg-Hubbard library will share scary stories in their “BOOooOOooK Nook,” and have arranged an onsite StoryWalk — “Room on the Broom.”
You can enjoy the StoryWalk before you run, or after. OK, running isn’t required, but it is encouraged and at 1:30 p.m. the “Trick or Trot Fun Run” will start with or without you.
Those up for the one mile race are encouraged to pre-register ($5 per person is suggested). Just visit www.montpelierfallfestival.com to check out the course, register for the race and view the complete schedule for Sunday’s celebration. It’s one that will feature back-to-back performances by the No Strings Marionette Company (2 p.m.) as well as Migmar Tsering and his Tibetan youth dance troupe (3 p.m.).
When the clock strikes four, festival goers are invited to parade from the State House to Main Street led by the Honeybee Steel Band.
A Michael Jackson-inspired “Thriller Flash Mob” is planned at 5 p.m. on State Street, and by then children will be busy trick-or-treating at downtown merchants who will hand out candy from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Masks will be required of all attendees, vaccinated or not, but that really shouldn’t pose a problem on Halloween when masks are part of the ritual.
Sweetening the pot?
MONTPELIER — If you’ve ever been in downtown Montpelier on Halloween you know merchants give out A LOT of candy in 90 minutes. So when Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg fielded fifth-grader Mattia Ancel’s request, they up their candy game by handing out Fair Trade chocolate he was supportive, but skeptical.
Ancel’s argument?
“Most of our favorite candy and chocolate brands are unhealthy, bad for the environment, and use child labor,” he said.
The problem?
When you’re giving away something for nothing and in most cases doing it well over 1,000 times, paying a premium for the treats you’re supplying can be a bit of a trick.
Groberg didn’t ignore the request. He reached out to Lake Champlain Chocolates and asked if there was anything they could do to help out.
There was.
Inspired by Ancel’s call for change, the company donated 120 pounds of Fair Trade chocolate on his behalf and Groberg has distributed it to downtown merchants.
“They’ve got lots of ethically sourced candy to hand out on Sunday,” he said. “Cheers to Mattia (Ancel) for making it happen.”
Barre early
BARRE — Most years you would have to be two places at once to go trick-or-treating in downtown Barre and downtown Montpelier. Not this year.
While merchants in Montpelier are sticking with their traditional Halloween schedule, Barre will be taking care of that bit of business a day early.
Instead of waiting until Sunday when many merchants are closed, they’ll host trick-or-treaters from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a costume parade down North Main Street before the main event and those interested in participating are encouraged to gather in the Gable Place parking lot of Capstone Community Action shortly before 12:30 p.m. That’s when the parade, which will have a rolling police escort through downtown so as not to interrupt traffic, is set to begin.
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership said she could use a few folks willing to volunteer 90 minutes to monitor downtown crosswalks to make sure no one gets hurt on Saturday. If you can spare the time, Lewis can be reached by email at director@thebarrepartnership.com or phone at 802-477-2967.
Prize pies
BARRE — Besides turkey, what says “Thanksgiving” more than pie?
If you’re a pie fan, you would surely enjoy the two home-baked 9-inch pies featured in the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library’s popular Thanksgiving pie raffle.
Regular readers know that means the woman her fellow “Friends” consider Barre’s best baker will soon be firing up the oven in the kitchen of her East Barre home.
Marilyn Blake is best known for her pies, but recently baked two trays of cookies that were raffled off at a book sale. One went to Pamela Murphy and the other to Mia Dolan.
The two Thanksgiving pies will go to one lucky winner and the choices aren’t just apple and pumpkin — though both are on the list Blake is prepared to bake. Other options include peach, pecan, lemon meringue, strawberry-rhubarb, raspberry, maple cream and frozen Oreo crust peanut butter.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 — time enough for Blake to contact the winner, let them place their order, and arrange for the fresh pies to be picked up at the library in time for Thanksgiving.
Tickets (they are $1 apiece or six for $5) are on sale at the library and can be purchased from any one of its many “Friends.”
If you’d like more information or want to reserve some tickets, call the library at 802-476-7550.
‘Tis the season
MONTPELIER — Local nonprofit organizations and artists are again being encouraged to apply for grants from the Montpelier Community Fund Board.
There are guidelines and a deadline. The latter is Nov. 30, the former can be found at www.montpelier-vt.org/communityfundgrant along with application forms.
In a nutshell, eligible programs, projects and organizations are those that will “benefit Montpelier, its residents and the public good by effectively addressing basic human needs, or by enhancing the quality, vitality and sustainability of life in Montpelier.”
Previous grant recipients include a wide variety of artists and local nonprofit organizations. The list is both long and diverse. It includes among many others Lost Nation Theater, the Vermont River Conservancy and Central Vermont Adult Basic Education.
Completed applications must be received by the city manager’s office no later than midnight on Nov. 30 (that’s a Tuesday). Those with questions should send an email to msmith@montpelier-vt.org or call 802-223-9502.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
