Coloring eggs?
BARRE — They are now coloring eggs in Barre and if they aren’t they should be because while Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta had to make the painful pandemic-driven decision to call off the annual egg hunt that she started 32 years ago, she’s hoping to inspire a virtual version this weekend.
Hiding eggs — whether they were foil-wrapped or the colorful plastic variety that were stuffed with prizes — was never Quaranta’s forte, and finding them was never much of a challenge.
That’s the theory behind a virtual egg hunt she hopes will turn Barre neighborhoods into the Easter equivalent of Valentines Day in Montpelier. Instead of paper hearts plastered in windows everywhere, she’s encouraging folks, young and old, to decorate their windows with eggs.
Feel free to make your own, but, if you’d prefer, templates can be downloaded at www.facebook.com/barrerec/ or www.barrecity.org
The crayons, markers or colored pencils are on you, as is your willingness to displayed your colored eggs (the paper version not the hard-boiled variety) in your front window as part of a neighborhood decorating exercise.
Speech-less?
BARRE — We suspect they weren’t at a loss for words and while it remains to be seen how, when and where Beth Poirier and Gavin Glosser will deliver speeches to fellow members of Spaulding High School’s class of 2020, both have earned that privilege.
Though there is one virtual quarter left in their high school careers, Poirier was named valedictorian of her class this week; Glosser, its salutatorian.
Yes, this is the first class that will graduate in the new proficiency-based era, but they still calculate cumulative grade point averages at Spaulding, and we’re told the difference between Poirier’s and Glosser’s is 0 .0002. The announcement came during Spaulding’s remote celebration of “I Matter, You Matter Week” and included some glowing praise of Spaulding’s top two seniors.
Seems Poirier and Glosser are the epitome of what we want and expect our students to be!”
Of course there’s more.
Besides their academic strengths and accomplishments, they strive for excellence in everything they do and push their classmates to be better. They are actively engaged in multiple facets of our school community and their positivity and persistence are examples which we can all learn from!”
Both have already been accepted to an impressive collection of universities and know where they’re going (knock on wood) in the fall.
Poirier plans to enroll in Clarkson University in upstate New York where she will majoring in biology with a pre-physician assistant track. She could have joined Glosser at the University of Vermont, where he’ll be studying biomedical engineering.
Spaulding’s Class of 2020 sounds like a pretty impressive group. In addition to Poirier and Glosser 10 other seniors have a cumulative GPA over 4.0 and 30% of this year’s seniors have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The announcement about Poirier’s and Glosser’s achievements came with a proud salute from “Tide Nation.” We’ll add our congratulations and can’t wait to hear the addresses they’ll have plenty of time to prepare for a commencement ceremony that is very much up in the air at the moment.
Mighty neighborly!
MONTPELIER — The National Life Group recently doubled down on Union Mutual of Vermont’s effort to aid two local restaurants while providing food to folks who could use it in a neighbors helping neighbors kind of way.
As a result of the effort Pinky’s on State and the Langdon Street Tavern have been producing meals like those that they’ve been delivering to some of the clients and support staff at Washington County Mental Health Services.
We mention the latter organization because while they have enjoyed the 120 meals they’ve received each week under the program, they’re really pumped about a technological infusion underwritten by the folks at National Life.
Seems National Life donated $5,000 to help subsidize the cost of 50 Android tablets, while chipping in 36 laptops, 32 Dell Latitude E7450 computers and six Microsoft Surface Pros.
Washington County Mental Health is putting that useful hardware into the hands of clients who are isolated, in need of contact and, in some cases teletherapy, and now have a way to get both.
Twice as nice?
MONTPELIER — But for the COVID-19 crisis, Carrie McCool’s name already would have appeared in the paper as the February recipient of the city’s “Above and Beyond” employee recognition program.
Though McCool, an emergency dispatcher for the local police department, earned the distinction in February, it wasn’t publicly announced until March 25 when things were a bit more unsettled than they are today.
We were reminded we dropped the ball on McCool when we noticed the City Council was scheduled to honor the March recipient of the same award — Jasmine Benson — at its Wednesday night meeting.
Who’s up for a double feature?
We’ll lead with McCool because, well, we were late to her party and she received two separate nominations for an award that is accompanied by a small bonus.
Both highlighted how focused and driven McCool is to serve fellow city employees, as well as residents of the community.
McCool is described as “an example-setting employee” who comes to work with a good attitude and is always professional and efficient.”
There’s more, but you get the “Above and Beyond” picture.
Then there’s Benson.
Benson is the administrative assistant in the public works department and her nomination highlighted her sharp focus, inventiveness and perseverance in the workplace.
Turns out Benson has been at the forefront of the city’s internal coronavirus response. She’s the one who created “cleaning stations” in various city facilities — complete with a space for supplies so staff can effectively clean their work stations and common areas.
These days who wouldn’t agree that deserves a little recognition.
Raking away?
BARRE TOWN — Nothing inspires yard work like a pandemic accompanied by a stay at home directive, so if you aren’t raking away you should be. Especially if you live in Barre and Barre Town.
Why? Well, because while the town’s lawn waste site on Upper Holden Road (that’s across from the Rock of Ages Visitors’ Center) isn’t open yet, it soon will be.
Barre Town residents will have an exclusive opportunity to dispose of the leaves, brush, grass and other vegetative matter they’ve raked up on Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to noon. The hours will remain the same on all four Saturdays in May (May 9, 16, 23, and 30), but Barre residents will also be able to use the volunteer-run drop off on those days.
They might need to because the city won’t conduct its annual spring pickup due to concerns about COVID-19.
The pandemic is also why hours to the lawn waste site are being limited to Saturdays this year, and why officials are urging residents to come ready to follow the rules.
We can’t help with social distancing or traffic flow, but we can help make your trip as efficient as possible.
There is a long list of prohibited materials and some items (metal, animal carcasses and household garbage) are more obvious than others (stumps, stones and dirt).
If you stick to traditional yard waste, you’ll be safe. Brush size is limited to 5 inches in diameter, though larger tree branches may be left in the designated firewood area.
