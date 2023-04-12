Speechless?
BARRE — Speechless she wasn’t, but City Clerk Carol Dawes was as close Tuesday night to a loss for words as we’ve ever seen her.
Credit Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, who crashed a crowded council meeting to honor Dawes for her years of service with a “Medallion Award.”
Seems the Medallion Award is a program established by the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2001 to honor individuals, groups or organizations with an established record of promoting the association’s goals.
Those goals include improving elections, with a special emphasis on voter education and increasing voter participation, civic education and improving state government.
Copeland Hanzas said Dawes checks all of those boxes, and is a worthy recipient of the award she showed up in person to deliver.
Dawes response, which followed a standing ovation, was all business.
“We’ve got an election coming up on May 9,” she said. “That’s the only thing I’ve got to say … I’m flabbergasted.”
Those remarks weren’t prepared.
Change of pace?
EAST MONTPELIER — As we continue our alphabetically ordered roll through central Vermont’s nominees for National Life Group’s Lifechanger of the Year Award (Spoiler Alert: none won) who’s ready for a change of pace?
Which brings us to Glen Goodell.
Unlike the first four nominees we’ve highlighted, Goodell isn’t a teacher … or is he?
You decide after reading what colleague Jillian Zeilenga had to say when nominating Goodell for the award.
“You will see a familiar sight when you enter the halls of East Montpelier School at lunchtime,” Zeilenga says. “A tall man with kind eyes and a cool ponytail surrounded by a gaggle of kids saying: ‘Hey Glen, can I help you today?!’
“The students and staff at EMES adore Glen,” Zeilenga adds. “He is one of the amazing custodians at our school, and we are all so thankful that he has joined our school community.”
Seems Goodell truly cares about each student he comes in contact with, and while he’s made it a point to learn all of their names, you will often hear “Hey, bud” as he moves through the halls.
Those daily interactions coupled with Goodell’s sense of humor matter, as does his tendency to check in on kids who are having a hard day.
No, Goodell isn’t a teacher, but he is a mentor to many children in the building who need a little extra attention, and he has taught those students how to be confident and build responsibility.
According to Zeilenga, teachers have noticed a “massive” and positive shift in students who work with Goodell, who teaches them to take ownership of their school and to do their part to help take care of it.
“There are so many things we could say about Glen, but the most important thing is, he truly sees each child,” Zeilenga says. “They know when they come to our school each day, someone is always in their corner who genuinely cares about them. It seems like such a simple concept, but it is life-changing for kids and will impact them for the rest of their lives.”
Red or green light?
MONTPELIER — Unless something went sideways Wednesday night, city councilors just green-lit plans to plan for the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Main and Barre streets.
The $94,000 contract with Stantec was included in the council’s consent agenda and will pay for the 638 hours of work it will take four people to design the signal that was the preferred alternative for controlling traffic at the intersection.
To be fair, you don’t just slap a traffic signal in, and the Main and Barre streets intersection is complicated by a railroad crossing, and the fact it is a bridge away from an existing traffic signal and also not far from the signalized intersection at State and Main streets.
The product of Stantec’s work won’t be a signalized intersection, but it will produce the designs used to solicit bids for the work that will be paid financed as part of a bond issue voters approved a year ago and tweaked in March.
Next weekend?
WILLIAMSTOWN — When your food shelf is located in a church that is undergoing some overdue renovations, as is the case in Williamstown, access can be an issue.
It will be for sure on Saturday when the food shelf is closed so they can sand and finish the floor in the back of the United Federated Church where the food shelf is located.
Maybe next weekend? Maybe.
It is possible the work won’t be finished and the food shelf will be closed next Saturday, as well, though, that hasn’t yet been determined, so stay tuned.
Movie night
WILLIAMSTOWN — The food shelf might be closed on Saturday, but the doors at Williamstown Middle-High School will open at 5:30 p.m. as the recreation board launches a movie night series that eventually will move outdoors when the weather is a little warmer and the pavilion planned at Hoyt-Seaver Field is under construction, if not completed.
We’re not there yet, though the pavilion project should start soon, so Saturday’s 6 p.m. showing of “Yes Day” will be indoors at the middle high school.
There will be a fully stocked concession stand, and all are welcome.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.