Turkey dinner
BARRE — In the wake of the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, claiming nearly 45,000 lives earlier this month, congregants at Church of the Good Shepherd decided to do what they could to help out.
Their plans to host a fundraising dinner for earthquake relief were in place before a second quake hit the same region on Monday, causing more damage, more deaths and more need.
That makes Saturday’s dinner all the more important, and explains why if you weren’t planning to attend, you should.
We’re told congregants and community friends are preparing an assortment of Turkish and Middle Eastern dishes. Music and a silent auction will be part of the church-hosted fundraiser.
All of the proceeds will be donated to Episcopal Relief and Development and Doctors Without Borders to the benefit of those in Turkey and Syria whose lives have been so severely impacted in the aftermath of the tragic earthquakes.
There is a take-out option for those who prefer but dine-in meals will be served at the church in three seatings on Saturday (one at 5 p.m., another at 5:45 p.m. and the last one at 6 p.m.).
In order to make people feel more comfortable, each seating will be limited to no more than 30.
Whether it’s take-out, or dine-in, the diverse Middle Eastern meals, which will include vegetarian options, will cost $20 apiece. That money will be sent to charitable organizations that already had their hands full in Turkey and Syria before this week’s earthquake.
Reservations are appreciated (just visit bit.ly/ReliefDinner and follow directions), but they aren’t required. If you’re not wild about Turkish and Middle Eastern dishes that doesn’t mean you can’t contribute.
The silent auction is one option; just making a donation is another. The local church would welcome both following what was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent memory.
Guess when
WEST DANVILLE — Tempting as it is to report the ice just went out on Joe’s Pond, it hasn’t. And it isn’t April Fool’s Day yet.
If it were April 1, those interested in entering a contest that has grown from an informal guessing game among Joe’s Ponders suffering cabin fever to a pool of entries from all over the world would be out of luck.
April 1 still seems like forever away, which means those who want to invest a dollar on freshly printed tickets still have plenty of time.
The question this year, like the year before that and the year before that and, well, you get the idea, is: When will the ice go out on the 299-acre pond in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom? You know, the part of Vermont where spring typically arrives a little later, and the ice always lasts a little longer.
Take last year when the ice went out at 4:51 a.m. on April 19. The ice was long gone from other bodies of water by then, but Joe’s Pond still had its share.
Three people — all with guesses four minutes from the actual time the block dropped, and the clock stopped last year — each won just over $2,000, with the balance of the proceeds used for activities sponsored by the Joe’s Pond Association.
Locals can get them at Hasting’s Store in West Danville and Marty’s First Stop in Danville, and they will also be available at outlets in Barre, Montpelier and St. Johnsbury on March 1. For a complete list of where, or to complete an online entry, just visit website at www.joespondvermont.com and go from there.
It’s still $1 per guess like it has been for forever, and tickets must be returned to the Joe’s Pond Association are postmarked April 1, 2023, to be considered.
What happens if the ice is gone by then?
Good question! Though that’s never happened before, there have been a few years when it felt like it might, and if it had, the contest would have ended immediately, notwithstanding the April 1 deadline.
Could this be the year? Maybe.
According to folks who live on the pond, this winter has been unusually mild, and there are already a number of places where the ice is fragile. That doesn’t mean it won’t make it until April 1, it just means an early entry to hedge your bet wouldn’t hurt, and if the ice holds you can always try again before the April 1 deadline.
Fade to Black?
BARRE — The folks at the Old Labor Hall are co-sponsoring another quintuple feature — one you can watch right at home, while celebrating Black History Month.
The Workers Unite! Film Festival is both timely and time-sensitive and offers anyone with access to the internet free, virtual, on-demand screenings of five films that sound like they might be worth watching this month.
Some are longer than others, and all can be viewed between 6 p.m. on Friday and 11:45 p.m. next Tuesday.
The virtual festival includes two feature-length films and three much shorter ones.
“Detroit 48202: Conversations Along A Postal Route” is one of the longer ones and is a little less than 90 minutes. “(A) veteran mailman provides an intimate glimpse of Detroiters’ resistance to boom and bust capitalism and structural racism.”
“Digging for Weldon Irvine” is closer to two hours and is a “documentary about the life and influence of heralded writer, arranger, composer and pianist Weldon Irvine, Jr. and his influence on the Black Arts Movement of the 1970s, the evolution of hip-hop, and the development of some of the most well-known figures in jazz today.”
The three other films are all less than 30 minutes and reflect a mix of Black history and labor history, which is why they were chosen.
“Fireburn: The Documentary” is the shortest of the three but sounds like it packs a powerful punch. The run time is only 20 minutes, but provides an opportunity for “(h)istorians, cultural preservationists and artists come together to discuss the event known as the Fireburn — a bloody labor revolt that occurred on the island of St. Croix in 1878.”
You can watch it for free for a few days starting Friday evening.
Same goes for “Dark Cell Harlem Farm” — a 27-minute film that “explores the death by suffocation of eight Black men at a prison plantation in 1913.”
The final film — “Grinning Skull” — is set in Los Angeles in 1946 and tells the tale of Black and Latina washroom attendants who wrestled with the decision to unionize, while “bucking racism, sexism and class discrimination at the Pacific Electric Railway subway terminal.”
If you’re interested in watching any or all of those films, all you need to do is make a free Eventive login — bit.ly/WorkersUnite2023 — and pre-order now.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
