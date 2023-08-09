All heart?
MONTPELIER — T-shirts featuring bright red hearts like those plastered around the Capital City every Valentine’s Day don’t sell themselves — even if you add the words “We Are Vermont Strong” to the mix.
However, those shirts are selling, and between online and in-person sales have netted nearly $15,000 for the “We Are Montpelier Strong” Foundation Fund.
So says the Montpelier Valentine Phantom who could use some help selling the shirts, as well as “Brave Little State” posters, at the Merchant Market that is being held in conjunction with the Capital City Farmers’ Market on the Vermont College of Fine Arts’ green on Saturdays.
If you’ve got an hour (or more) to spare on Saturdays — possibly through the end of September, the Phantom (whoever they are) would love to pencil you in to an all-volunteer schedule.
Apparently all you have to do is fire off an email to montyphantomhearts@gmail.com and wait to hear about the “low-tech training” you’ll need to be an MVP (Montpelier Valentine Phantom) sales representative.
Lions share?
BARRE — Following last month’s flooding, the Lions Club International Foundation provided a $10,000 grant to Lions District 45, which essentially includes all of Vermont.
The money was intended for flood relief and used to purchase clothing, water toiletries, household cleaning supplies that were distributed to clubs around the state, like the one right here in Barre.
Local Lion Mark Tatro has been storing the items the Barre club received at Tatro’s Aces’ warehouse at 272 Morrison Road in Barre Town in preparation for a three-day distribution event that starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
In addition to items purchased with the grant, volunteers will also be distributing nearly new women’s and children’s clothes; toys; and some household items — all donated by the Business Women Professionals group.
Members of the local Lions Club will be at Tatro’s Aces (it’s not far from Bond Field, if that helps) distributing items to those who need them from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Waiting until the last-minute on Sunday probably isn’t a good idea, because the supply isn’t endless, and the demand is hard to predict.
‘Yard sale?’
BARRE — What do you call a yard sale that is held indoors and everything is free?
Well, if you’re hoping to hook up people who lost something and, in many cases everything in last month’s flood, with no-cost items they may need you call it a “Goods Giveaway.”
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Jess Oparowski, who is spreading the word about a two-part event that will be held in the Milne Room on back-to-back days next week.
It all starts next Thursday (one week from today) when Oparowski tells us volunteers will be accepting donations from folks who have clothing, household items, kitchen supplies bedding and the like, that they are willing to part with and others sure could use. Items dropped off in the Milne Room at the library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Thursday can be picked up by those affected by the flood at the same location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Friday.
Forum for all
MONTPELIER — The first of three facilitated forums that will focus on the future of the Capital City in the wake of last month’s devastating flood will be held tonight on the Vermont College of Fine Arts Campus, though you don’t have to show up at Alumni Hall to participate.
The forum is scheduled to go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Paul Costello leading the discussion.
Working with city officials, Montpelier Strong has arranged the hybrid session — “Recovery and Resilience” — to kick off what it hopes will be a running conversation involving ongoing recovery efforts and what might be done to limit the damage caused by future floods.
Those who can’t make it to Alumni Hall, which is across College Street from the College Green at the very top of State Street are encouraged to use the Zoom link — bit.ly/MontpelierForum1 — or email ideas for discussion to Evelyn Prim at eprim@montpelier-vt.org.
If at first …
BARRE TOWN — But for a sketchy forecast a Tuesday evening tradition would have returned to Barre Town last week with the first of a summer series of ice-cream socials.
We don’t know whether it rained between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Street playground in East Barre, but we do know the threat of rain prompted the cancellation of this summer’s first ice-cream social.
Not to worry. Weather permitting, there will be ice cream at the Lower Graniteville playground between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
The following Tuesday (Aug. 22) the venue will shift to the Trow Hill playground, and the Tuesday after that (Aug. 29) things will circle back to Pleasant Street in East Barre where this summer’s ice-cream socials will (hopefully) end where they were supposed to begin last week. The ice-cream socials all start at 6:30 p.m. and they’ll keep serving ice cream until 7:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.
High flyer?
BARRE — Another Eagle is about to land in the community that bills itself as the birthplace of Scouting in the United States.
This time it’s Logan Cross.
Seems Cross, who was applauded for his efforts at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, is the Scout behind three handicapped accessible picnic tables in Currier Park.
Cross said he dedicated the picnic tables in memory of his wheelchair-bound uncle, and said he hopes they will provide others confined to wheelchairs a place to sit and enjoy Food Truck Thursdays (they’re back!) and Thursday’s concerts in the park (they’re back, too!!) or a picnic any other day of the week.
Cross is putting the finishing touches on his Eagle Scout project and will soon join a long line of Barre scouts who have achieved that rare distinction.
Double-header?
BARRE — Soon-to-be-Eagle Scout Logan Cross wasn’t the only one to earn an ovation during Tuesday night’s council meeting. After recently finishing third in the state tournament, Barre Youth Baseball’s 8-10 All-Star team got a piece of the action.
Most of the players were on hand as assistant coach and Barre Community Baseball President Jordan Bergeron recapped the memorable end to a successful season during which, he said, they displayed the “toughness and resiliency” of the community they represent.
“I’m proud of all of them,” Bergeron said of a team that received a standing ovation.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.