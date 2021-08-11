Movie night
BARRE — Undaunted by the season-opening rainout of “Grease,” Barre Rotarians got their once-every-other-week drive-in back on track with “Jurassic Park” last month.
We’re told the film drew an enthusiastic crowd of dinosaur lovers who were greeted and served by Rotatarians who caught Mother Nature on a good night.
Led by Caroline Earle, the team included Loren Polk, who spends her days running Aldrich Public Library and proved her prowess when it comes to popcorn production. Karl Rinker pitched in at the concession stand, helped with parking and talked up the Barre Art Splash to anyone who would listen. Fellow Rotarians Joe Shradroui and Bruce Fischer worked the front gate and handed out concession menus to those who showed up for the pop-up drive-in behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
They had help from a handful of GenRotary members who made sure the free drive-in got off to a successful July-ending start following the week-one washout.
That was almost two weeks ago, which means, weather permitting (and it looks like it will), Earle and her crew will be back at it Saturday night.
Same place: It’s behind the auditorium.
Same time: The gate opens at 8:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 9 p.m.
Same price: The movie is free and concession items from hot dogs to popcorn are affordable.
Same weather: The forecast looks favorable.
The only thing different is the movie.
Saturday’s coming attraction is “Footloose” (think Kevin Bacon and 1984, not the 2011 remake featuring Kenny Wormald).
All are welcome, there is plenty of parking and we’re told the new projector works just fine.
Poster children?
MONTPELIER — What do a first- and third-grader from Montpelier have in common with a fifth-grader from East Calais?
All literally came up with colorful answers when asked by the folks at Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity to respond to the question: “What does ‘home’ mean to you?”
Sure, it was a poster contest, but we’re told the entries submitted by first-grader Nandika Manoj, third-grader Krishnareddy Daggula and fifth-grader William Hasselback were a cut above the rest.
Let’s back up.
The poster contest was an outreach effort designed to let the community know Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, which is currently busy in Barre, is looking for property for its next project. For highlighting the work they do and the importance of homeownership to income sensitive families, it seemed like a good idea to harness the imagination of children, who don’t think of home as a financial asset.
Contestants who drew, painted and fired up their computers to produce posters showed “home” is about family and memories and in the words of Manoj — the contest’s youngest finalist — “home is the best place ever!”
That sounds about right.
All three finalists received four tickets to a Vermont Mountaineers game where “home” is the base you touch to score a run.
You can check out the winning posters at www.centralvermonthabitat.org and learn more about Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity, including how to apply for its affordable homeownership program.
Not done!
MONTPELIER — Voting matters!
Don’t take our word for it just ask the folks who are organizing a Saturday afternoon event on the State House lawn to commemorate voting and the centennial of the 19th amendment.
Technically, the 19th amendment is about to turn 101, but the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance had to contend with the 2020 curve ball called COVID-19.
They are hoping Saturday’s event — “Hard Won, Not Done: Voting Matters” — will draw a crowd interested in one, some or all of its four themes.
The two-hour event, which starts at 3 p.m., will focus on noncitizen voting, enfranchisement, queer inclusion and municipal voting, while incorporating music, land acknowledgment, speeches, poetry and art.
The goal is to expand understanding of the struggles experienced by marginalized communities in obtaining and exercising the right to vote.
The list of speakers and performers is long — check them out at vtsuffrage2020.org — and is headlined by historian, Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon Reed. Reed will deliver her keynote address, Voting in Texas — 156 Years of Struggle, hours after doing a reading from her new book, “On Juneteenth” at Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The reading, which will be followed by a question and answer session and book-signing, is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Folks planning to attend the State House event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and water. You can leave the lawn chairs home if the weather doesn’t cooperate because the rain location is in the House Chamber at the State House.
Time is money?
WILLIAMSTOWN — After agreeing to spend $11,200 to determine whether there is any fixing the fire-damaged town-owned clock that once graced the steeple of the United Federated Church of Williamstown the Select Board got another reminder that time is money.
Seems the town’s latest animal control officer, Loretta Wilson, resigned because she was spending too much of the former and not getting enough of the latter on what sure sounds like a full-time job in Williamstown.
It isn’t, but when asked about the resignation, Town Manager Jackie Higgins explained Wilson concluded the compensation didn’t match the commitment.
Higgins said Wilson ran the numbers, determined she was receiving $1.68-an-hour for her time and tendered her resignation. The board is looking to fill the vacancy.
More books!
BARRE — If it seems like just last month the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library hosted their first book sale in two years there’s a good reason. It was.
We’re told the sale was a success, but if you missed it, fear not because the friends are sitting on a huge surplus of books and other media for folks of all ages and last month’s sale just scratched the surface.
With donations still coming in and thousands of books still in storage at least two more of the two-day sales are planned, including one later this month.
The first of the two sales will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 in the Milne Room at the local library and conclude at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Prices range from $1 for hardcover adult books to 25 cents for children’s books. Paperbacks range from 50 cents to $1 depending on condition and popularity and DVDs and other media typically sell for 50 cents.
The August-ending sale will feature a sweetener courtesy of the Friends’ secret weapon. Seems Marilyn Blake whose pies are to die for will be baking two trays of cookies that will be raffled off during the sale.
There’s no word on what Barre’s best baker might contribute to the sale she and fellow Friends will host at the library Oct. 1 and 2, but there are more than enough books to warrant holding a third sale this year.
Mark your calendars now and remember to bring a mask and a box or a bag to haul off reading material that can be purchased for cut-rate prices with all proceeds going to underwrite programs at the library.
