MONTPELIER — Seniors weren’t the only ones to graduate from Montpelier High School last week and Principal Renee DeVore made it a point to publicly note several seasoned staff members would be following them out the door and into retirement.
Jeff Sather is one of them.
Sather has been a guidance counselor at the high school for 25 years and somewhere along the way penned the song — “Sail on Solons” — that has been a commencement staple in the Capital City.
Sather who accompanied the school chorus in one more rendition of the song isn’t the only staff member sailing on.
The front office won’t be the same without Kim Kidney who has staffed it, tracking attendance for the last 28 years.
Both were at last Friday’s graduation, as was Ellen Selkowitz, a special educator who will retire after 23 years with the district.
Some retiring staff members didn’t attend the ceremony. Cathy Butterfield, who has taught history at the local high school for 28 years, was one of them. Phil Carr, an instructional assistant for 17 years, was another, as was Ron Allen, a driver’s education instructor for nine years.
Veteran English teacher Kerrin McCadden, the ceremony’s featured speaker, has them all beat. But while McCadden won’t be back for what would have been her 30th year at Montpelier High School, she isn’t retiring yet and wasn’t listed among the graduates’ fellow “graduates.”
Honorable mention?
BARRE — It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to take the minutes for the Barre Unified School Board and for a good long time that tiresome task has fallen to Andrea Poulin.
A stickler for detail, Poulin indulged herself in a meeting-ending point of personal privilege last Thursday when she literally had better things to do than monitoring a board meeting with an ear toward crafting a lasting record of the virtual session.
Seems the mom behind the minutes had a time conflict we trust will find its way into her latest work.
Poulin saw to it as the board meeting was coming to a close. Her attendance, she noted, came at a personal cost because while board members were celebrating approval of their twice-defeated budget, her son, David, was being inducted into the National Honor Society at Spaulding High School.
“David, I’m sorry,” Poulin said. “It is on the record.”
The good news for Poulin is that while she missed one proud moment, she’ll soon have another because the board doesn’t meet on weekends and her son will deliver the valedictory address at Spaulding’s first post-pandemic graduation a week from Saturday.
‘Honorable’ mention II
WILLIAMSTOWN — Who would you rather be — Andrea Poulin or Jessica Worn?
Poulin as we noted above missed her son’s induction into the National Honor Society at Spaulding High School last Thursday because she had to be at a School Board meeting.
Then there’s Worn, who told fellow members of the Williamstown Select Board on Monday night, she was hoping to make her son’s induction into the National Honor Society at Williamstown Middle High School on Tuesday though she was having six teeth (four wisdom, one baby, one broken) extracted earlier that day.
That hurts!
How much?
You’ll have to ask Worn. We couldn’t catch up with her and don’t know whether she was able to make her son Timothy’s induction into the National Honor Society on Tuesday.
Here’s hoping she did and that attending Timothy’s graduation from the Randolph Technical Career Center tonight and Williamstown Middle High School on Friday won’t be a challenge for the tender-mouthed mom, who, like Poulin, is pretty proud of her son.
Read all about it!
BARRE — Barring a change of plans, book browsing will have returned to Aldrich Public Library by this time next week and registration is now open for a summer reading program that will start Monday and run through mid-August.
Browsing first.
Circle next Wednesday on your calendar because that, we’re told, is the day patrons will be permitted to enter the library to check out books instead of relying on the curbside arrangement used for the past year.
We don’t know all the details, but masks will be mandatory, patrons will be asked to limit their visits to 30 minutes and hours will mirror the curbside pickup hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays).
While the library plans to release more detailed information involving its reopening plans in coming days, the only unanswered question with respect to the themed summer reading program — “Tails and Tales” — is how many youngsters sign up to participate.
Those who do — from children to teens — can look forward to a mix of reading challenges, outdoor events and activities starting on Monday and running through Aug. 13.
All programs and activities associated with “Tails and Tales” will either be held under a tent on the library lawn or at nearby Currier Park.
Each week there will be several programs ranging from storytimes and crafts to games and special performers.
Library programs and activities will either be held under a tent on the library lawn in downtown Barre, or at Currier Park. Each week, there will be several programs including new storywalks in Barre and Barre Town and programs and events geared toward teenagers.
The full calendar is posted at www.aldrichpubliclibrary.org/summer and registration forms can be found there as well.
What’s on tap for week one?
Its starts with an animal sounds storytime at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Currier Park, followed on Wednesday by a couple of opportunities (one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m.) to make bookmarks under the tent on the library lawn.
The highlight is Thursday when the focus shifts back to Currier Park for an improvisational theater workshop run by a professional instructor. Jon Van Luling will teach beginner improv techniques and games during two workshops that day. The early session starts at 10:30 a.m. and is geared for children 9 to 12 years old. The second session starts at 1:30 p.m. and is for older kids 12 to 18.
Face masks aren’t required for the outdoor events, but they will be strongly encouraged because most children are not yet vaccinated. Social distancing will also be observed.
The summer-long program is being underwritten by a grant — just over $20,000 — the library received from the state’s Summer Matters grant program.
The library will continue it’s long-standing custom of serving as a summer meals site for youngsters 18 and younger. Free meals will be available for pick up on the library lawn from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 13.
Large groups or those with special dietary requirements are encouraged to call a day ahead.
Read all about it II!
MARSHFIELD — It was a bummer writing about things being closed or canceled a year ago. Writing them open? Not so much.
We’re pleased to announce you can add Jaquith Public Library in Marshfield to the growing list of places that were largely off-limits during the pandemic welcoming the public back once again.
The library is now open to patrons Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. They haven’t done away with curbside service, which, for those who prefer it, will still be an option on Saturdays and Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, or pretty much any time the library is open.
