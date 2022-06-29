-- ‘Third’ time!
MONTPELIER — There are options for folks who want to celebrate Independence Day on the Fourth of July (more on one in a moment), but the Capital City is readying to restore its reputation as the place to be on July 3.
It wasn’t in 2020 (no thanks to COVID-19) and while it was briefly tempting, the thought of a 2021 return fizzled faster than a fuse-less firecracker. (Also no thanks to COVID.)
It’s "game on" this year and Montpelier Alive is days away from staging a Capital City comeback story in the form of an Independence Day celebration that gets a 24-hour jump on its more traditional competition.
It has worked in Montpelier where, until the pandemic hit, July 3 could reliably be counted on as the date of Montpelier’s biggest bash of the year. (Waterbury always steals the thunder of earliest celebration with its Not Quite Independence Day the weekend before.)
This year's event is bigger — again organized by Montpelier Alive and underwritten by generous sponsors because this one attracts a crowd, and crowd-pleasing is second nature in the Capital City.
It’s tempting to try and list all of the things that will be happening in Montpelier starting Sunday afternoon, but it probably isn’t possible. There is that much going on and while some of it is on Montpelier Alive’s radar, some of it no doubt isn’t.
With that in mind, we’ll direct folks who like to pre-plan their daylong celebrations rather than roll with what catches their eye to www.montpelieralive.com/july3 online where the most comprehensive lists of what’s happening when and where can be found along with details on everything from street closures to volunteer opportunities.
Volunteers always are welcome because community festivals don’t throw themselves and you can never have too many “waste warriors” or “parade assistants.”
The organized portion of the festival (the part that is run by Montpelier Alive) starts at 2 p.m. with a Food Truck Festival on State Street and a FamilyFest on the State House lawn.
Think “lots of food, lots of fun and more than a little live entertainment.” If you want to know who’s performing when or to review a comprehensive list of vendors, we hinted you where you can find them. (See above.)
We will note the Capital City Band will take over the stage on the State House lawn for an hour-long performance starting at 5 p.m., and those who want to participate in the Montpelier Mile foot race won’t be able to catch all of it.
The race starts at 6 p.m. effectively kicking off the slower moving parade, which will start at 6:15 p.m.
There are 69 entries, and while more than a few are folks running for local and statewide office, that isn’t unusual in an election year.
Once the parade is over, organized activities will resume on the State House lawn, including a 7 p.m. performance of Raized on Radio that will end at 9:20 p.m., when Tawnya Kristen will sing the National Anthem in advance of the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.
Kristen, executive director of Green Mountain United Way, won a competition she didn’t plan to enter in 2019, and was selected to sing the National Anthem that year. She tells us she was asked back this year and is looking forward to her encore performance on Sunday.
“I’m so excited to step on that stage,” says Kristen, who was a “performer in another life” and plans to give the fireworks a run for their money with her “gold glitter full-length dress” and matching high heels.
-- Fourth coming!
WORCESTER — The last time they celebrated the Fourth of July in Worcester it was 1969?
Maybe? Sort of.
Here’s what we wrote in 2019: “The vibes were very good in Worcester on Thursday as the tiny community celebrated Independence Day with a mix of flowers and Powers and a nod to the 50th anniversary of a fabled music festival.
... Welcome to Worcesterstock — a blast from the past celebration that had folks who opted not to channel their inner hippie getting a kick out of those who did, and more than a few youngsters honestly asking: ‘What’s Woodstock?’”
Those were the days. The ones before the pandemic — that health emergency that prompted folks in Worcester (and everywhere) to cancel Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and again in 2021, even as they feared those who live in surrounding towns might not get the message and descend on their community.
Judy Knapp tells us they are welcome back on Monday for a celebration that will officially start with another throwback-themed parade.
While more generic, this year’s theme — “Old Fashioned Fourth of July” — may make Worcesterstock look downright modern.
Those planning to attend Montpelier’s Third of July blowout on Sunday can get a preview of coming attractions by keeping their eyes open for the Worcester Historical Society’s float promoting its celebration the next day.
Though Worcester’s parade down Route 12 marks the start of a daylong celebration that will end in a shower of fireworks the historical society will open its doors at 9 a.m.
With some exceptions, post-parade festivities will be concentrated at Ladd Field. That’s where community vendors will sell an assortment of foods, Woodbelly Pizza will set up shop and Fred will park his ice-cream truck. It’s also where there will be a variety of children’s games and other family-friendly activities throughout the day.
As has become a community custom, those in attendance will be invited to take turns reading portions of the fiery speech famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass delivered on July 5, 1852, on the historical society’s end of the field. That public reading is set for 1:30 p.m.
An ice-cream social will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church annex, and there will be a 3 p.m. “duck race” on Minister Brook.
The race should be over in plenty of time for folks to scoot over to the Worcester Village Cemetery, where the historical society will stage the latest in a series of uniquely Worcester traditions. They call it “Worcester Voices” and this year’s installment — “Brothers Four and More” — will see historical society members perform brief scripts about a handful of folks long-buried in the local cemetery while standing by their gravestones.
There will be food, fun and music on Ladd Field throughout the afternoon and into the evening, when the band, “Legend” is set to perform at 7 p.m. and wrapping up in time for a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.
-- ‘Pin’ money?
MONTPELIER — When last we left the city’s Public Art Commission members wondered aloud whether they should try flexing their fundraising muscle in an effort to acquire an intriguing sculpture featuring three super-sized clothespins.
The answer to that question was apparently “yes” because after we wrote about the commission’s big dream a couple of generous donors apparently wrote some pretty sizable checks.
What initially seemed daunting was suddenly doable.
They’re not there yet, but the commission, which had talked about teaming up with Montpelier Alive and acquiring one and possibly two of the clothespins that are part of a piece — “Milled, Welded and Sprung” — may not have to break up the set.
Inspired by Montpelier’s once-thriving clothespin industry, the sculpture literally was made in Montpelier and depicts three 8-foot clothespins — a mix of white oak and steel — that are technically operable, awfully interesting to look at and currently for sale.
The cost of acquiring and installing the piece is pegged at $12,000, and while that seemed out of reach a month ago, that was before two donors pledged $6,000 to acquire the sculpture, which represents the collaborative efforts of the folks at Flywheel Industrial Arts.
Enter Montpelier Alive, which had expressed interest in exploring the prospect of acquiring the quirky sculpture that is historically relevant to Montpelier. The city was once home to two competing clothespin manufacturers — one with what it boasted was “The World’s Largest Working Clothespin” mounted on its roof.
That long gone piece of Montpelier’s streetscape inspired the sculpture that could have a permanent home in the Capital City if more folks pitch in.
If you’d like to contribute to the cause, you can do so at www.montpelieralive.com/clothespins or by mailing a check to: Montpelier Alive, 39 Main St., Montpelier, Vt. 05602.
-- ‘Enough’ is enough?
BARRE — Enough Ministries did their part on then some on Saturday and the Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee couldn’t be more appreciative.
More than 40 youth volunteers and chaperones — some from Vermont others from Texas — spent the day pulling and digging invasive burning bush, also known as Winged Euonymus, in the Barre City Cow Pasture. The group conducted a community service projects as part of “YouthConnect” — a Christian youth event.
How’d they do? We’re told they pulled thousands of young burning bush plants and removed several large bushes before they could spread more seeds in the fall.
It was a huge help to a volunteer committee that has targeted several invasive species through the years and burning bush, which is no longer able to be sold in Vermont is on the top of that list.
Invasive plants are aggressive and take over the forest floor and meadows crowding out native plants that are more beneficial to wildlife. (There will also be an article about invasive plants in this weekend's Times Argus.)
We’re told that was happening in an area of the Cow Pasture, where burning bush had crowded out native ferns and wildflowers. Then came the crew from Enough Ministries, who assisted the stewardship committee in putting a detectable dent in that problem.
