Egg roll?
BARRE — The wind blew just before the horn on Saturday morning in Barre as Mother Nature made egg hunting easier for three- and four-year-olds in attendance.
As we’ve noted more times than we care to count over the years, the word “hunt” can only loosely be applied to the pre-Easter free-for-all that returned to Rotary Park for the first time since 2019. The eggs (there are a lot of eggs) are sprinkled in plain sight, and none are easier to see than the ones that are strewn on the fenced in tennis courts.
Those are the eggs the “hunt’s” youngest participants have to find, and thanks to a timely gust of wind they had less ground to cover.
When organizers placed the eggs (“placed” is about as accurate as “hunt,” but we’ll ... roll with it) they spread them evenly across the courts — the ones with the painted asphalt surface that contributed to what turned in to a lopsided “hunt.”
Long story short: With an assist from the wind, the eggs rolled before the horn sounded, and those individuals on the pool side of the courts ended up joining the ones on the side closer to Cornerstone Field and the picnic shelter.
The littlest “hunters” didn’t mind. It didn’t deplete the number of eggs, and made it easier to scoop them up, though, some were too young to exploit that strategic advantage.
The weather was otherwise cooperative when it came to the “hunt,” Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta tells us. It attracted a pre-pandemic crowd and didn’t last any longer than it usually does.
The “hunt” (technically there were three of them for different age groups in different parts of the park) started at 10 a.m. sharp.
“It was over at 10:02,” says Quaranta, who was joking, but not by much.
Virtual reality?
BERLIN — When it comes to providing firearms training for a members of Berlin’s chronically shorthanded police department, Chief James Pontbriand told a receptive select board this week that virtual reality is his only viable option.
Even if the department was at full-strength (it hasn’t been in forever), Pontbriand said the logistics of scheduling “meaningful training” at the range would be a challenge, as would the cost of ammunition and Vermont’s often unpredictable weather.
“It is not feasible and realistic for us to go up to the range and use actual ammo every time we want to train or supplement our training,” he said, urging the board to allow him to invest nearly $10,000 in a mobile projection firearms simulation system.
Pontbriand said the portable system (a laptop, a projector and software that replicates the range experience and simulates a variety of use of force situations that can be used in almost any setting.
Pontbriand said the system’s “mobility and versatility” were both selling points, but the fact that it could be used at the convenience of his officers and didn’t require any investment in ammunition, which can quickly get expensive, prompted his request.
Board members briefly considered pressing pause, because the proposed purchase wasn’t included on their warned agenda but, ultimately, opted to invest in a system Pontbriand said would provide low-cost and effective firearms training.
Selectman Carl Parton was sold.
“It sounds like fun to me, actually,” he said after listening to Pontbriand describe the various training scenarios the system could simulate.
The board unanimously approved the purchase.
Trail hands?
BARRE TOWN — The folks at the Millstone Trails Association tell us they could use a hand this weekend. Make that hands.
The more, the better, and if enough people show up on Sunday morning they’ll be able to complete their planned winter cleanup of the Town Forest section of the trails, while cutting a crew loose tackle the more technical area of the trail system.
More on that in a minute. First things first.
If you’re interested in pitching in, and can spare an hour or two (four or five would be better, but it’s your time so you call the shots), volunteers will be gathering at the garage at 44 Brook St. in Websterville (it’s the trail association’s main parking area) at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The work days typically break up between noon and 1 p.m., but some help is better than no help at all, and whatever works for you, works for them.
No experience is necessary, and they’ve got all the tools you’ll need, but you should dress for the weather, wear suitable shoes, bring a pair of work gloves, and pack water and a snack.
The Town Forest trails are priority number one, and getting them in good shape now that winter is finally (hopefully!) over is a must.
However, if turnout permits a crew will be dispatched to work on an extension of the climbing trail to the top of Angry Gnome.
The new trail will be longer (that’s what an extension is) and more fun (that’s the point) than the one that now exists and will lead to the original technical wooden features of Angry Gnome. Once finished it will involve more bridgework and exposed granite features.
How much gets done depends on how many folks show up. Feel free to come alone, but bringing a friend is better, and showing up with the whole family is even better than that.
If you regularly use the trails, getting them in good shape probably sounds appealing; if you’ve never been on them, Sunday is a chance to check them out while pitching in for a long as you like.
Poetry in motion
MONTPELIER — PoemCity keeps on keeping on in the Capital City, where one super busy week in the April-long celebration of National Poetry Month is about to be followed by another.
Over the course of the next week, there are seven separate events. A couple of them are in-person only, one is using a hybrid format, and four are all virtual.
We’ll tackle the in-person events first, partly because we’re told Vermont Poetry Slam Champion Geof Hewitt is pretty pumped about hosting his “All Ages Anything Goes Slam” at Lost Nation Theater on Friday night.
It’s been awhile (thanks, COVID), but after a couple of virtual slams, Hewitt says he is eager to return to Lost Nation where, when he says “anything goes,” he literally means it.
“Poets, acoustic musicians, jugglers, and anyone else with special talents are invited to take 3 minutes (or less) on stage in an attempt to wow the judges (and the audience) for enormous glory and a very modest prize,” according to promotional material, that notes folks can sign up at the door of the theater at 6:45 p.m. Friday and explains masks and proof of vaccination will be required.
On Sunday, poets Susan Atwood, Andrea Gould, Jesse LoVasco, and Lisa Masé will be at the old shelter in Hubbard Park at noon for a 90-minute session called “Poetry in the Park.”
The third in-person event — this one that includes a virtual option — will be held at in the Hayes Room at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
It’s called “All Our Black Voices” will be hosted Toussaint St. Negritude and will provide people of all ethnicities the opportunity to share and read aloud their favorite work by Black poets. If you’d like to participate by Zoom, you’ll need to preregister. Rather than include the link (that gets clunky the longer it is) just visit https://www.kellogghubbard.org/poemcity and you can find it there.
You can also find the link for upcoming virtual sessions, including one tonight, two more on Saturday, and a fourth on Monday. Feel free to preregister for any or all of them.
By this time next week, PoemCity will be almost over, but not quite, so stay tuned.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com and be sure to Talk of the Town in the subject line.
