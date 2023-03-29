Lifechanger
MONTPELIER — A week ago, we noted the surplus of central Vermont school employees who were recently nominated for National Life Group’s “Lifechanger of the Year Award,” while lamenting the fact that none of them won it.
We congratulated the Woodstock educator who won. We decided to highlight the local nominees (one a week) in alphabetical order, which is why we started with Jennifer Bisson, a kindergarten teacher-turned-math coordinator at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
Next up: Dena Cody.
Cody and Bisson have at least of couple of things in common. Both were nominated as “Lifechangers” this year and both have experience teaching kindergarten.
The difference? Cody still does at Union Elementary School in Montpelier, where she was nominated by colleague Natalie Peete.
Here’s what Peete had to say: “I had the pleasure to work with Mrs. Dena Cody last school year,” she explains. “She has an energy and presence that makes you feel warm and at ease when you are around her. It is amazing to watch all her previous students run up to hug her or yell, ‘Hi Mrs. Cody!’ when they see her.”
Peete was just warming up.
“She (Cody) remembers everyone’s name and who their siblings and family members are,” Peete adds. “She is very generous and cares for her students deeply. Mrs. Cody even supports her students and attends their sports games. She is passionate about helping little people learn and grow academically and as a whole person. She gets to know every one of her students as a person, what they like, dislike and what they are passionate about.”
As anyone who has ever had a favorite teacher all of that can be life-changing stuff.
According to Peete, Cody is great with her students and every bit as good mentoring new teachers at Union.
“She (Cody) supports, guides and listens to anyone who comes to her,” Peete says. “I truly learned a lot from her while being with her for only a short time.”
Doubleheader?
BARRE — The girls hockey team from Spaulding High School took both Barres — the city and the town — by storm Tuesday night because, well, it’s what Division I state champions do.
Sure, it’s been three week’s since Coach Dave Lawrence’s team skated off with a 4-1 win over Burlington-Colchester in this year’s title game, but crafting flowery resolutions isn’t an overnight exercise and scheduling is an issue.
That brings us to Tuesday night, when the team filled council chambers at City Hall at 7 p.m. for the front end of a celebratory doubleheader that saw them scoot up the hill to the municipal office building in Barre Town, where they received similar treatment.
It was a night when the team received two frame-worthy resolutions, and more than a few standing ovations and high praise from their coach.
“They’re a special group of kids, who have bright futures regardless of what they do,” Lawrence said of his team. “They’re winners … We’re proud of them.”
Seems there’s more where that came from because, the Spaulding girls hockey team will hit the road a week from Friday so they can be feted yet again at the State House.
The numbers, buried in resolutions — two they have received and one they soon will (can you say “hat trick?”) — tell the tale of truly dominant undefeated season. It’s one during which the girls from Spaulding outscored their opponents by a jaw-dropping 117-19, and posted 10 shutouts before the perfect playoff performance that earned them invitations, accolades and appreciation.
“When you do something like this, it lifts us all up,” Councilor Thomas Lauzon told the team before it bolted for Barre Town Tuesday night.
One and done?
BARRE — That Division I champion girls hockey team from Spaulding High School didn’t just receive standing ovations in council chambers at City Hall on Tuesday night, they participated in a couple and came bearing gifts for the man responsible for their home ice.
Take a bow, Rowdie Parker. Parker, the veteran foreperson at the BOR ice arena, is set to retire next Friday — more than 35 years after he was hired as a maintenance worker for the city in 1987, and a few hours after the girls team from Spaulding is recognized on the floor of the House in Montpelier.
During his 35 years of service to the city, Parker is best known for tending to the ice at the BOR, which is why a cutout of his friendly face was plastered on the Zamboni at Gutterson Field House during the recent championship game won by the Spaulding girls.
Speaking of those girls, they presented Parker with his own Spaulding-colored hockey jersey — one with an “S” on the chest and the “23” on the back to remind him of the year he retired.
Parker also received his own resolution — one that formally declares his last day working for city — April 7 — “Rowdie Parker Appreciation Day.”
Great debate(rs)
MONTPELIER — Should India sign the Artemis Accords?
That, give or take, is the space-related question that propelled Merrick Modun and Anika Turcotte to victory in the State Debate Championship.
We’ll revisit that question in a moment.
First, Modun is a senior at Montpelier High School; where Turcotte is a junior. Both are members of the Montpelier/U-32 debate team, and were recently responsible for snapping Colchester High School’s four-year winning streak in the debate competition.
Back to that question, which essentially boils down to whether India should increase its space exploration. Who would have seen that one coming?
Not Modun, not Turcotte, and probably not any of the teams, including at least two from Colchester, who participated this year.
That’s kind of the point: Test your ability to think on the fly and make a persuasive case for — or against — a proposition.
Modun and Turcotte got a pass in the first round, but found themselves arguing against India inking the Artemis Accords in the four rounds that followed — the last two against teams from Colchester.
Coach Bronwyn Fryer was pretty proud of the two seasoned debaters, who’ve been at it for a while.
“They both exude calm professionalism even in the heated crossfire parts of the round,” she says.
Though Modun graduates in June, Turcotte will be back to debate again next year, when the Montpelier/U-32 will attempt to extend a winning streak of its own.
No April fools
BARRE — We almost jumped on a news release sent to us by the fine folks at the Old Labor Hall in Barre last week and, truth be told, if we hadn’t already written up a piece highlighting the latest free, on-demand film festival they were sponsoring we probably would have.
We’re glad we didn’t because here’s how it started:
“Vermont’s internationally renowned Bread & Puppet Theater returns to Barre’s historic Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., on Saturday, April 2 at 3 and 7 p.m. with “Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin)”, by theater founder, Peter Schumann, along with his troupe of puppeteers, carpenters, bus drivers, musicians, dancers, agitators and bread-bakers.”
That’s a mouthful, and we likely would have made some adjustments. The reference to 46 Granite St. would have been removed, and last week we would have said “a week from Saturday” instead of “Saturday, April 2.”
That would have mucked everything up because Saturday isn’t April 2. It’s April 1, and that isn’t when Schumann and his crew from Bread & Puppet will bring their bread (sourdough), puppets and passion to the Old Labor Hall.
Turns out the performances — one at 3 p.m. the other at 7 p.m. — will be on Sunday, April 2, which means this Sunday. No joke.
By the time the folks at the Old Labor Hall caught and corrected the mistake, it probably would have gotten past us if we hadn’t decided to wait a week.
That’s an awfully long way of saying: “If you’re looking for something to do on Sunday — either in the afternoon, or early evening, you might consider swinging by the Old Labor Hall to hear the inflammatory earthling rants of the Bread and Puppet crew, check out the “Cheap Art,” and enjoy some sourdough bread and aioli garlic butter.
Tickets will be available at the door. Admission is $20 ($15 for students and union members) and children younger than 12 are admitted for free. They won’t turn anyone away on Sunday. Masks are “highly encouraged.” Again, no joke.
