BARRE TOWN — Bowl season came early to Wilkins Harley-Davidson, where regular readers might recall proprietor John Lyon recently auctioned off a wooden bowl he’d made from part of a nine-foot walnut log for a jaw-dropping $5,250.
The bid was literally a team effort, the money raised went to Good Samaritan Haven, and all Lyon had to do was figure out which of the donors would be taking the walnut bowl home with them.
Seems he did, and he didn’t.
Lyon invited the folks who pooled their resources to buy the bowl at the showroom of his South Barre business where he proposed a good old-fashioned coin toss.
Here’s how it went down.
Sarah Field, of Field and Field in Barre, received a first-round pass and Craig Frazier (fresh off hip surgery) and his wife, Vera, of Alpine AC Repair in Berlin were on the winning side of a coin toss with Thomas Lauzon of Metro Development in Barre.
Frazier and Frazier (Craig and Vera) then promptly lost to Field and Field (Sarah’s law firm) and the local lawyer celebrated her victory.
Theresa Fennell, of Good Samaritan Haven, (the biggest winner) was the designated flipper on a day when Lyon saw to it that nobody lost.
Turns out Lyon “turned” two more bowls out of that walnut log and gave the Fraziers first choice on the strength of their second-place finish. Lauzon received the remaining bowl and offered to donate it back to raise more money.
The generous offer prompted a "thanks, but no thanks" response from Lyon, who tells us “the bowl maker declined.”
Dialing for dollars
BARRE — During his record-setting run as Barre’s mayor, Thomas Lauzon launched a charitable tradition that, to his dismay, was scrapped by the City Council because of public health concerns this year.
While disappointed, Lauzon, who crashed Tuesday night’s virtual council meeting, said he understood the decision to cancel a “dollar drop” designed to ensure no child at Barre City Elementary and Middle School is left behind during the holiday season.
From the sounds of it, none will be.
Last week the council followed through on its fall- back plan — allocating $5,000 from a trust established for the benefit of “the poor children residing in the City of Barre.” That, give or take, is what the annual dollar drop typically nets — so things were good, until they got better.
Lauzon said he and his wife, Karen, brainstormed ideas that would have allowed the tradition to continue in a safe, socially distant kind of way. Sucking dollars up with a shop vac was one of them. Placing trash barrels in the middle of North Main Street was another.
Both had their flaws, according to he ex-mayor with the reliable Rolodex.
“At the end of the day we just got on the phone,” said Lauzon, who told councilors the exercise quickly raised $5,500 for the program.
Lauzon said National Life, Richard Otis, Union Mutual, Northfield Savings Bank and is own accounting firm Salvador and Babic P.C. all pitched in.
Mayor Lucas Herring thanked Lauzon for the effort, which, he noted, more than matched the money the council previously agreed to allocate from the Brusa Trust — pushing the total available to purchase gifts for children this year to $10,500. That, he noted, was before adding in donations that were separately being solicited by the Barre Partnership.
Deck the halls!
BARRE — In what has quickly become a holiday tradition folks in Barre — the city and the town — are encouraged to enter the second annual Barre Holiday House Decorating Contest.
The price is right (it’s free), there are prizes (more on them in a moment), and all you really have to do is take a photograph of your home (the outside, not the inside) all decked out for the holidays.
That’s it!
Well, that’s almost it.
Once you’ve snapped that photo you’ll have to email it to Tracie Lewis at director@thebarrepartnership.com or mail it to P.O. Box 1032, Barre, VT 05641. You’ll need to include your name, the address of the home (it must be the one in the photograph) and a phone number where you can be reached.
Lewis tells us the first entries have already come in and this year’s deadline is Dec. 26.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 28, and, like last year, we’ll let you know who won.
Councilor Michael Boutin has agreed to cover the prizes. First place is $250 in cash and the runner up will receive a $100 gift certificate to Ladder 1 Grill.
Last year’s big winner, and this year’s defending champion, was Nelson Street resident Gloria Patterson.
Patterson got credit for her tasteful use of mostly white lights that made her property pop in a postcard-worthy way that was described as “simple and elegant.”
West Street resident Delia Mundinger gave Patterson a run for the money. She finished second with a decidedly different display and far more colorful display.
When it comes to the contest, Lewis says the more entries the merrier and she’s looking forward to checking out the photographs as they arrive.
First prize
MONTPELIER — Ecological Economics might sound like a 21st-century buzz-phrase, but it really meant something to Eric Zencey, a long-time central Vermonter who died at his Montpelier home last year.
Zencey, who was 65 at the time of his death, is now gone, but he won’t soon be forgotten because he raised $100,000 to seed “The Eric Zencey Prize in Ecological Economics” in the months leading up to his death and the first-ever winner has just been announced by the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont where Zencey was a researcher and writer.
Writing is what the prize Zencey created was intended to inspire and reward.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask him.
“I hope this prize will inspire future generations of environmental writers and ecological economists to communicate real-world solutions beyond ‘the Ivory Tower,’” he said before his death.
Mission accomplished according to Bathsheba Demuth, an environmental historian, Brown University professor and a fan of the man whose name is on the prize she just won for her book, “Floating Coast: An Environmental History of the Bering Strait.”
“Eric Zencey was a model of how to bring complex, important environmental concerns to a wide audience,” she said. “It is humbling and inspiring to be awarded this prize in his memory, and I hope to carry on his tradition.”
Demuth is off to a good start, according to Taylor Ricketts, director of the Gund Institute for Environment. Her book is the first-ever comprehensive history of Beringia, the Arctic land and waters between Russia and Canada, explores the relationship between capitalism, communism, Arctic ecology and Indigenous peoples over 200 years.
“Floating Coast was the unanimous choice of our judges because it brings the core principles of Ecological Economics to life through an important, timely subject and vivid, compelling writing,” Ricketts said. “This fine history of the Arctic, one of our most imperiled environments, is a perfect selection for the inaugural Zencey Prize.”
The Zencey Prize includes a $4,000 award, which is expected to grow over time through philanthropy.
A virtual award ceremony and public book club event with Demuth will be co-presented by UVM’s Gund Institute for Environment and the U.S. Society of Ecological Economics on March 10. Those who knew Zencey, are curious about Demuth's work, or both can register for the Zoom event can do so at bit.ly/1210WebReg.
