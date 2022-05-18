‘Slammer’ time!
BARRE — When it comes to poetry slams it was literally “anything goes” in Montpelier last month, but it will be poetry only Friday evening in the Milne Room at Aldrich Public Library.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask “slammaster” Geof Hewitt.
Hewitt, for the uninitiated, is Vermont’s reigning poetry slam champion, and while last month’s slam at Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater was, by design, a more free-wheeling affair, the one that will start at 6:30 p.m. at Aldrich on Friday will be, well, pure poetry.
You’re invited to the “Old-Fashioned Poetry Slam.” That goes for folks who just want to sit and listen and those prepared to step up to the microphone with some of their original poetry.
If you haven’t slammed before, you have to start somewhere and the basement meeting room in the Barre library is as good a place as any. Hewitt will tell you experience isn’t required. All you need is a couple of original poems and a mask.
The latter goes for spectators and participants alike because masks will be required for anyone who isn’t standing on the patch of floor that will be masquerading as a “stage” in the Milne Room on Friday night.
There is a three-minute time limit and there will likely be two rounds.
But isn’t the library closed at 6:30 p.m. Friday?
It typically is, which is why there will be someone stationed at the rear entrance to make sure those hungry for a good “Old-Fashioned Poetry Slam” can enter to enter, or just listen and applaud.
Got time?
BARRE — A pandemic-delayed event designed to demystify local government couldn’t have been rescheduled at a better time now that the city is actively recruiting folks interested in volunteering to serve on various boards and commissions.
Let’s back up.
The window for applying for vacant or soon-to-be-vacant seats on a broad assortment of volunteer city committees opened Monday and is scheduled to close on Thursday June 2.
The list of volunteer opportunities is long. Literally every council-appointed panel either needs, or will need new members for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Openings range from the Development Review Board, the Planning Commission and the Transportation Advisory Committee to the Community Garden Committee, the Dog Park Committee and the Cow Pasture Stewardship Committee.
Interested in the police department and how it functions? There’s a committee for that.
Diversity and equity an interest?
There’s a committee for that, too.
There are a lot of volunteer opportunities in Barre and those interested in serving, or continuing to serve if their term is expiring, are required to submit a volunteer application. Just go to www.barrecity.org/volunteer-opportunities and submit online by the June 2 deadline.
But what if you have questions about what the Civic Center Committee does, where the Paths, Routes and Trails Committee is headed or how much work is required to serve on the Recreation Committee?
You’re in luck because those are the kinds of questions that will be asked and answered at the Old Labor Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Current committee members, as well as local city and town officials will be fielding questions from folks interested in how local government works and various volunteer opportunities.
It’s an informal opportunity to learn more about local government and various volunteer opportunities, and it might help you decide between applying to a seat on an Energy Committee that will soon have no members, or the Tree Stewardship Committee that has its share of vacancies.
Though volunteer opportunities can be explored during Sunday’s session, other topics — from budgeting and transportation to land use planning and tax assessment — will be discussed.
All are welcome.
Better late …
BARRE — When “green” is literally in your name it’s hard to believe Green Up Day would slip your mind, and we’re assured by the folks at Green Acres that it didn’t.
As result of a scheduling conflict, plans to celebrate Green Up Day on, well, Green Up Day at the Allen Street housing complex were postponed.
However, the folks who live at Green Acres and the Barre Housing Authority have embraced a “better late than never” approach to Green Up Day this year.
They will be doing their part between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. this Saturday — picking up litter in and around the complex and putting the “green” back in Green Acres, before enjoying a community-building barbecue. It’s one, we’re told, should have Charles “Chip” Castle, executive director of the Barre Housing Authority staffing the grill and might feature a guest appearance of Mayor Jake Hemmerick, as well as local firefighters and police.
Better early?
WILLIAMSTOWN — For those who may have missed last week’s edition it’s probably worth mentioning folks in Williamstown are sticking with their custom of celebrating Memorial Day the weekend before Memorial Day weekend.
If you don’t have a calendar handy, that means Saturday and while we won’t delve into the details of the chicken barbecue that won’t be happening, or the “fair food” they’ll be serving on the blocked off section of street outside The Pub, we will hit the highlights.
There will be a Craft Festival and Flea Market on Seaver Field (across Meadow Street from the public safety building) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There will be a parade down the section for Route 14 that doubles as Main Street in Williamstown. It’s the one that starts near the Pump & Pantry and ends near the public safety building, which is convenient because, as we just noted there is a craft fair on the ball field just across the street.
There are typically a bunch of lawn sales, and that will likely be true again on Saturday and there definitely will be a fireworks display at dusk.
We’ll leave communities, like Barre, that celebrate Memorial Day on Memorial Day until next week.
Graveyard ‘shift’?
BARRE — The seasonal shift from winter to spring has prompted the city to issue a gentle reminder to folks who have loved ones buried in one of Barre’s three cemeteries.
Seems rules are everywhere, cemeteries are no exception, and it’s the one that permits those who own lots in Hope, Elmwood and St. Monica cemetery to display wreaths and artificial flowers between Sept. 15 and May 15 that has now come into play.
May 15 was Sunday, spring has now sprung and the cemetery staff are readying them for Memorial Day.
For folks who may have forgotten the deadline (some did) it’s no longer artificial flower season in Barre’s cemeteries and its time to pick up the wreaths that made it through the winter.
Barre takes its cemeteries seriously, and the rules are pretty particular. Among many other things they prohibit “the placing of shells, toys, metal designs, ornaments, chairs, settees and similar articles” at any time. Those items (there are some) should also be removed.
Graveyard shifts
BARRE — While we’re on the subject of cemeteries in Barre, they’re hiring part-time summer help, and they’re paying more for those who can operate a weed-whacker, as well as “experienced mowers” than they did last year.
A year ago the hourly wage for “trimming operators” was $12. This summer it’s $15 an hour, and you must be at least 16 years old to apply.
Experienced mowers will be paid $18 an hour this year (it was $15 last year) provided they are at least 18 years old and can operate a zero turn mower or lawn tractor.
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, is eager to hear from applicants interested in working outdoors this summer. Bergeron can be reached by phone at 802-476-0256 or by email at jbergeron@barrecity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.