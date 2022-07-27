Party on!
BARRE — Following a pandemic-induced two-year timeout, the Barre Heritage Festival made its quiet return on Wednesday with a handful of events that got this year’s party started.
They are about to pump up the volume and it could get downright deafening on Saturday as the festival shifts into high gear with a boatload of events ranging from an early afternoon parade to a fireworks display and an evening ending street dance.
The good news for folks who might have missed Wednesday’s soft start is that all of the events, from the 63rd Annual Paleteers Art Show to tours of Studio Place Arts, the Vermont Granite Museum and Rock of Ages’ Visitors Center are festival-long offerings.
This year’s list of events is long and features some new additions, like a Friday evening fashion show in City Hall Park, and some regular events, like tonight’s “La Soiree Sucree” taking place at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street.
Some events, like the Paleteers Art Show and the breakfast Barre Rotarians will serve Saturday morning on the lawn of Aldrich Public Library, are far older than the festival they are a part of now.
We’d list all the events, but it is simply too long, and it’s probably easier to refer folks curious to know what’s happening and where in Barre between now and late Saturday night to www.thebarrepartnership.com/schedule-of-events for the complete listing.
No reservations?
MONTPELIER — If you haven’t made reservations for the Festival of North African Food, Music and Dancing that will be held a week from Sunday (that’s Aug. 7 if you don’t have a calendar handy) Amy Ehrlich would sure like to hear from you.
The sooner the better.
The music (more on that in a moment) is set, the dancing will take care of itself, but preparing the North African food for the fund-raising festival that will be held at the pavilion next to the municipal swimming pool on Elm Street requires a head count.
That means requiring reservations because shopping for a festive spread that will feature goat kebabs, spicy grilled vegetables, Tunisian salad and baklava isn’t as easy as swinging by Shaw’s.
Enter Ehrlich, who is taking reservations — Monday is the drop dead date — for the event being organized by Eltayeb Awadalla.
A Sudanese refugee, Awadalla is now a U.S. citizen and a Montpelier business owner, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from or a regrettable fact about the village he once called “home.”
Seems the village of Kamo in North Darfur, Sudan, doesn’t have a school within 800 miles … yet.
Last fall an organization was formed in Kamo to begin building a village school for 700 children, who would attend in two or three daily sessions.
We’re told the initial funds were raised by the local people, who then reached out to those in Europe and the United States who had fled war and violence in Sudan.
People like Awadalla, who is one of roughly 70 Kamo villagers now living in the United States.
Awadalla is committed to raising $20,000 toward a school construction project with a $69,000 price tag and he figured a festival that shares his culture was one way to bring money in.
If you’d like to contribute to the cause, just send an email to Ehrlich at amy.ehrlich7@gmail.com and provide your name and the number of people in your party.
Admission is $30 (it’s $5 for children under 12) and tax-deductible payments by cash or check will be accepted at the event, which is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. For now, Ehrlich needs to tell Awadalla and the volunteers he’s rounded up how many folks to expect.
If you like North African food, or are interested in trying it, and wouldn’t mind dancing to the music of acclaimed Afro-pop, hip-hop band A2VT, make your reservations by Monday.
Concert sandwich?
BARRE — Tonight Currier Park will be surrounded by an unusually large number of food trucks (no doubt a nod to the Barre Heritage Festival) and feature the 6 p.m. performance of AliT.
Next Thursday, Ally Tarwater is scheduled to take the stage, and we suspect a somewhat shorter list of food trucks will be on hand.
Sandwiched in between those Thursday concerts at the park will be Tuesday’s community picnic Barre police are hosting as part of National Night Out, with a friendly assist from local firefighters.
All are welcome, and while the food won’t rival Thursday’s food truck fare, it will be free for all.
Music, music everywhere?
MONTPELIER — The Capital City is about to double down on free outdoor Thursday concerts.
With the Parkapalooza series well underway at Hubbard Park next week’s launch of the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series will create a noon-time option.
Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, sounds pretty pumped about the return of the Brown Bag series, which will kick off a week from today in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church and run through Sept. 8.
“There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon than the Brown Bag Summer Concert Series,” he says.
Honestly, we can think of a few, but we get Groberg’s point and urge all who can to heed his advice for the next several Thursdays.
“Grab a lunch downtown, and get out of the office — or your home office — for these fun, free performances,” he says.
This year’s event will kick off with next week’s performance of the Twangtown Paramours and conclude on Sept. 8 when KeruBo supplies the music to eat by.
Thanks to generous sponsors there will be four performances in between: Big Hat No Cattle (Aug. 11); Ras Moshe (Aug. 18); The Larkspurs (Aug. 25); and A2VT (Sept. 1).
All of the concerts will be held at the same time (noon) on the same day of the week (Thursday) in the same place (the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church).
The first three Brown Bag performances will be a tune up for the final three concerts in the Parkapalooza series that resumes with today’s 6 p.m. performance of the Dave Keller Band and will feature a couple of Montpelier High School bands — SunBug and The Jane Does.
The final three Parkapalooza performances include: Barika (Aug. 4); Red Hot Juba (Aug. 11); and Rose & the Bros (Aug. 18) and, weather permitting, will each be part of a musical double header thanks to the return of the Brown Bag series.
Free wheels?
BARRE — The price was right (there was none) and while residency was required to participate in last weekend’s tire collection at the Barre Civic Center complex, it sure sounds like folks got around that.
How else can you explain how 100 vehicles dropped off a whopping 1,551 tires in the span of six hours on Saturday.
That’s almost 16 tires per vehicle on average, but we’re told there were more than a few “above average” vehicles — including a few trailers that accounted for a significant chunk of the total.
Were those all Barre tires?
Color Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, skeptical.
Bergeron says he suspects some a lot of those tires came from homes beyond Barre’s boundaries, but that isn’t the end of the world in his view.
“At least they’re not going into the woods, and they’re not going in the river,” he says. “That’s a good thing.”
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.