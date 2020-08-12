Eating out?
BARRE — It took a couple weeks longer than expected, but last week’s roll-out of “Food Truck Thursdays” in Currier Park was super successful.
How successful?
So successful that Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, said all three vendors – George’s Dawg House, Smokey D’s and Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen – ran out of food a half hour before the four-hour event was scheduled to end.
That won’t happen again.
“They’re coming prepared this week,” Lewis says.
By “this week” Lewis means “today” because today is Thursday and if it’s Thursday, there will be food trucks and a dozen socially distanced picnic tables in Currier Park from 4 to 8 p.m.
Lewis says when last week’s three participants return, they will be joined by Morse Block Deli, and while there was a glitch with the ice cream vendor that had planned to be on hand, firefighters will be handing out free face masks while PPE supplies last.
They’ve got 2,200 of them to give away, so if you swing by the park, there’s a good chance you can grab one.
Sounds of music?
MONTPELIER — There won’t be any music in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church at noon today, but the folks at Montpelier Alive assure us the same can’t be said of the next several Thursdays.
Executive Director Dan Groberg says the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series will kick off a week from today in the courtyard of the State Street church.
Groberg sounds pretty pumped about the first in a series of free noon-time concerts that will be held each Thursday in the church courtyard through Sept. 24.
“This year’s concert series will look a little different, but it is still going to sound great,” says Groberg. “Our lineup is packed with community favorites and new sounds like A2VT, which synthesizes their Native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and Hip-Hop sensibilities, and Mikahely who draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound.”
Thanks to VSECU, the first of the six Thursday concerts will feature The Revenants next week, though Groberg notes for safety’s sake capacity will be limited. Those who do attend will be required to undergo temperature checks and brief health screenings, and asked to provide contact information. Masks are a must as is physical distancing.
Though the church allows the use of its courtyard, it doesn’t sponsor the concerts and assumes no liability for those who attend.
Next week’s concert will be followed Aug. 27 by the performance of A2VT, courtesy of Crosshair Communications.
Mikahely is up Sept. 3 thanks to Edward Jones and Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey will perform Sept. 10.
Rounding out this year’s concert series will be a Sept. 17 performance of Shellhouse sponsored by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition and a Sept. 24 performance by Allison Mann sponsored by Wilschek Iarrapiano Law Office.
Smell test
BARRE — There’s good news for folks on the North End who have spent the last couple summers complaining about the occasionally unpleasant odor that emanates from the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn says that problem should now be solved thanks to just-completed repairs to a faulty digester cover.
The repair was part of a broader upgrade to the wastewater plant, which Ahearn insists now passes the smell test.
Cha-ching!
CALAIS — It will be a while before the cash register is ringing again at the former East Calais General Store, but the East Calais Community Trust just received confirmation it has been awarded $75,000 in state tax credits to help underwrite the ambitious historic renovation project.
The tax credits, awarded by the state Department of Housing and Community Development, will be used to help cover the cost of renovating the commercial section of the building where the general store operated before closing in December.
A third of the money – $25,000 – has been earmarked for exterior rehabilitation of the historic building, while the remaining $50,000 will be used to make the commercial area accessible to those with disabilities while bringing it into compliance with fire safety codes.
That work will include installation of a new restroom and exterior ramp, as well as electrical upgrades.
The trust – a group of Calais residents – who acquired the general store building in May – as part of a carefully considered plan to renovate and restore it, views the tax credits as a major step toward reopening a store that could serve residents from East Montpelier to Hardwick.
The group’s members have plans, courtesy of East Calais Architect Ryan Edwards, as well as a vision for the property that was once a vibrant part of their corner of Calais. They also have plenty of work to do.
The newly awarded tax credits help, but the trust, which recently received its nonprofit federal 501©3 status is passing the hat in the community. Tax deductible donations will be a critical source of funding to make the project happen. Those interested in contributing are encouraged to send checks to the East Calais Community Trust, P.O. Box 14, East Calais, VT 05650.
‘Community’ garden
WATERBURY — If you’re thinking fresh vegetables, think again because that isn’t what the folks at the Waterbury Public Library have in mind for the garden area behind their building.
Think “community” because that is the theme the library’s staff hopes will get Waterbury’s creative juices flowing and fuel submissions for the Poetry and Reflections Walk they hope to create with your help.
Conceptually its a community-sourced outdoor exhibit that will feature winning submissions laminated and mounted for display in the garden behind the library.
“Community” is the key word, but run with it where you will. Submissions can range from poetry and short prose to comic strips and photographs.
Be original, be creative and be (relatively) brief. Submissions are limited to one page and for those who favor words over art the limit is 200.
One page that screams community in a visually or intellectually appealing way is what they’re looking for, but don’t get too edgy because the outdoor display will only include pieces appropriate for all ages and audiences.
Submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee, which hopes to create a diverse selection of work in the “community” garden. There will also be an indoor display including some of the work that didn’t make the outdoor cut.
If you’re feeling community-minded and want to submit an entry the clock is ticking. The deadline for entries is Sept. 1. You can drop them off at the library, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mail works, too. If you’d prefer just mail your entry to the Waterbury Public Library, 28 S. Main St., Waterbury, VT 05676.
Got questions or need clarification?
Shoot an email to maggie@waterburypubliclibrary.com and fire away.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
