WEST DANVILLE — A recent run of spring-like weather hasn’t changed the wintry look of Joe’s Pond. The ice is still very much in, even as the countdown to a contest that routinely attracts entries from across the country and around the globe has begun.
The 34th edition of a tradition even COVID-19 couldn’t stop last year is literally a week away.
For those unfamiliar with the Joe’s Pond Ice Out its a guessing game that proves each year time always moves in one direction and the temperature doesn’t.
While much of central Vermont has melted, the lawns are still snow-covered in West Danville and the 299-acre pond is still frozen.
“The ice is white and solid,” says Michelle Walker.
Walker lives on the pond and, while she hasn’t seen a vehicle on it lately, it’s still being used by cross-country skiers. Fellow Ice Out volunteers, Larry Rossi, Jamie Stewart and Ray Rouleau spent St. Patrick’s Day rigging up the contraption that will eventually determine who came closest to guessing when the ice went out.
Though the system has been tweaked over the years, it is fundamentally the same today as it was more than three decades ago. A length of rope connecting a ticking clock to a concrete block are still the core components.
When the block slips through the ice (that has never happened before April 1) it triggers a chain reaction that stops the clock and signals spring has finally arrived on Joe’s Pond.
Walker says ticket sales have been brisk, the price to enter — $1 — hasn’t changed and whoever comes closest to guessing when the clock stops will again pocket 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales, less expenses.
Again, if you’re unfamiliar with the Ice Out you’d have no way of knowing that last year the prize was split by two people who both guessed the ice would go out at 6:05 a.m. on April 15 — two minutes before it actually did — and each received nearly $3,000.
That was at the start of a pandemic, which did put a dent in ticket sales.
Tickets are available around the region, including locations in Barre and Montpelier. A list of outlets can be found at www.joespondvermont.com where you can enter online if that’s your preference. All you need is $1, a date and a time.
If you don’t go the online route, tickets must be returned to the Joe’s Pond Association postmarked on or before April 1 in order to be considered for a contest that doesn’t have many other rules.
What happens to the other half of the proceeds?
The Joe’s Pond Association uses that money to preserve water quality on the pond and to help fund activities including a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.
The ice is always out by then.
Maybe next year?
MONTPELIER — It wasn’t an easy call, but the folks at Montpelier Alive have again declared the Capital City’s pre-Independence Day celebration a casualty of COVID-19.
July 3 will be just another July 3 in Montpelier for the second straight year. No parade. No food vendors. No fireworks.
Why?
Not because folks aren’t yearning for a festival-like celebration, but because July 3 in Montpelier requires many months of planning and there is enough lingering uncertainty regarding the pandemic to make preparing for a safe and successful celebration problematic.
That doesn’t mean Montpelier Alive is writing off 2021. Plans for a fall food festival are in the works, as is a Halloween family festival.
‘Green’ thumbs up?‘
BARRE — We’ve documented Mayor Lucas Herring’s love affair with Green Up Day before and while one of his “favorite days of the year” is still more than a month away, he issued a virtual challenge that was greeted with what can best be described as “green thumbs up” Tuesday night.
In the Zoom world, they’ve been operating in for nearly a year, a “thumbs up” is a quick way for city councilors to signal their agreement, which all of them did when Herring threw down what has become a familiar gauntlet.
Herring challenged councilors to collectively collect 51 bags of roadside litter (a year ago it was 50) to commemorate the 51st anniversary of Green Up Day. And, as he did last year, Herring vowed to single-handedly match that amount.
Technically Herring surpassed it — turning in a whopping 75 bags of litter he picked up while scouring the city for litter he says is harder to spot this year.
Harder, but not impossible.
Herring, who got the council on board, says he plans to issue a similar challenge to officials in neighboring communities in coming weeks and is hopeful central Vermont will benefit from a little clean competition.
Championship hill?
BARRE — The ice is officially on borrowed time at the B.O.R. arena, which hosted a pair of high school hockey championship games on Wednesday and has a date with the Barre Youth Sports Association on Sunday.
After that, all bets are off because Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, plans to pull the plug on the compressors — officially ending a season that dodged a pandemic-related bullet in December.
Bergeron said it will take the better part of two weeks for the ice to melt, but it will be long gone by May 11 when a revote on the school budget could again see it pressed into service as a drive-through polling place.
After a successful experiment last August, City Clerk Carol Dawes has said that is her preference, assuming state election officials agree that the revote can be held in the B.O.R. instead of the nearby Barre Municipal Auditorium where the Town Meeting Day election was held.
The auditorium will be busy this weekend. The girls’ high school basketball championships in all four divisions will be played there on Saturday, followed by the four boys’ finals on Sunday.
Smooth transition
MONTPELIER — Nearly two months after being tapped to take over as general manager of the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District, Lisa Liotta is readying to fly solo.
Offered the job following a brief executive session in early-February, Liotta has been doing it ever since, though her predecessor, Cathleen Gent, has remained on staff as part of a transition plan that is now nearing an end.
The idea was Gent, who is retiring next month, could stick around long enough to mentor Liotta as she settled into her new gig after her successful run as operations manager of the district’s Barre-based Additional Recyclable Collection Center (ARCC) in Barre.
If the in-house promotion sounds familiar for an organization that prides itself in recycling, reusing and re-purposing it should.
Gent served for five years as the district’s planning analyst before being promoted to general manager in 2019. She held that post until February, when she took a step back, but not yet away, so Liotta could take the helm.
By all accounts the transition has been smooth and Gent will be leaving the 19-town district in good hands when she retires next month.
