BARRE — A local service club best known for the breakfasts it has served on the last Saturday in July for decades before the pandemic will change things up on the first Saturday in October this year.
That’s the plan according to Barre Rotarians who are hosting a “Vermont-style” Oktoberfest at the Vermont Granite Museum on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If tasting some of Vermont’s best craft beers and enjoying some authentic Bavarian food and German music courtesy of the Vermont band Inseldudler sounds like a fun way to spend three hours on Saturday, you should visit bit.ly/VtOctFest and purchase tickets now.
They can only accommodate 300 people and the price depends on whether you want to eat one of the two meals the folks at Delicate Decadence are preparing, or simply sip beer and listen to music in the museum’s Stone Arts School.
If you want to eat, tickets are $25. That’s the price whether you go with the grilled bratwurst served with sauerkraut and German mustard on a hard German roll, or opt for the schwenkbraten — a marinated grilled pork cutlet and grilled onions served on a hard German roll.
Both meals are served with nonalcoholic drinks and when you purchase your tickets online you need to pick one so they know how much to make. There will also be desserts, which Delicate Decadence does best.
If you want to skip the food and go straight to the beer, admission is $20.
We’re told there will be an assortment of seasonal brews from Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and 14th Star Brewing Co., as well as beers from Farrell Distributing and Mr. J’s Craft Beer Store.
The Barre Kiwanis Club is lending a hand and the museum is providing the space and the event is part of the Barre Partnership’s Fall Festival, which starts with food trucks, a concert and an antique car show in Currier Park today.
BARRE — Believe it or not, Barre Rotarians have picked a pretty good flick for their final free drive-in movie of the year.
It’s tough to top “The Princess Bride.”
If you haven’t seen it, you should. If you have, you’ll want to again, and while we think the book is better, the gap isn’t as great as is so often the case.
A custom started by pandemic-weary Rotarians last summer and revived by pandemic wearier Rotarians this summer, the free drive-in movies were typically held on Saturdays behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Friday’s 7 p.m. showing of the “The Princess Bride” will be a day and about 90 minutes earlier than the club is used to, but it gets dark sooner in October than it does in August and the payoff on Friday is that the movie should be over in time for folks to find a place to watch the Fall Festival fireworks display.
Though the day and the time have changed, the movie is still free and the concession manned by Rotarians is still affordable. It is a bit chillier than it was for the last movie so this one is BYOB — bring your own blanket — so you can snuggle up and enjoy a classic fantasy movie.
BARRE TOWN — It took longer than expected, but Pierre Couture and his sister, Frankie Brassard, are pretty pleased with what has become of the 200-year-old barn that was little more than an afterthought when they bought the historic Couture/Wheeler Farm from their siblings 12 years ago.
At the time the barn, which was an integral part of the family’s dairy farm dating back to the 1930s, was just an extra old building.
“Our first priority was to restore the 1837 brick farmhouse to it’s original condition,” says Brassard, who noted the fireplaces, original doors and woodwork were all removed and the floor plan changed when her parents remodeled the home more than 60 years ago.
Relying on old photographs, childhood memories and a visit to the former Rinker farmhouse on Taplin Road, which was twin of the home she grew up in, Brassard and Couture were able to restore the house close to its original condition.
Shortly after, they opened the home to the public as a bed and breakfast — an expansion of the lodging they were already offering at the Lodge at Millstone Hill next door.
Mission accomplished except for the barn, which had continued to deteriorate even as the siblings pondered what could be done to stabilize and restore the structure they used for storage. The roof was in good repair. The rest? Not so much.
“The challenge was to find a way to save the historic structure without destroying it,” says Couture, who feared the barn’s historical and architectural integrity could be lost by converting it into a venue for wedding and other celebrations.
“We were determined not to let that happen,” he says.
The good news is, it didn’t, and five years after conceiving of the Celebration Barn and three years after renovations began, Couture and Brassard are inviting folks to check out the finished product during an open house on Sunday.
Three generations of the Couture family will be on hand to answer questions posed by those who drop by from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the hope is some will consider the venue for a future family event.
Couture would.
“Growing up we thought every kid had a backyard like this” he says. “We have come to realize that the site is really special, with views extending to Jay Peak, almost 80 miles away. We think the setting will be hard to beat.”
See for yourself on Sunday.
BARRE — What does the young husband of Montpelier’s mayor have in common with a seasoned member of Barre’s Planning Commission?
Fashion sense.
It was almost as if Zachariah Watson (Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson’s better half and executive director of Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity) coordinated waist-up outfits with Barre Planning Commissioner David Sichel before attending Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council (Barre’s, not Montpelier’s).
Sichel called attention to the uncanny resemblance when taking over the microphone from Watson after the latter disclosed his pregnant wife (the woman who runs council meetings in Montpelier every other Wednesday night) is due to deliver their first child on New Year’s Day.
The disclosure prompted a round of congratulations, which soon turn to giggles when Sichel addressed Watson.
“I really like your shirt,” Sichel said, while sporting what sure looked like the exact same blue-and-white checkered one Watson was wearing.
BARRE — There are more than books to be had at the two-day book sale the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library will be hosting on Friday and Saturday and we’re not just talking about DVDs and the like.
There are cookies to be had at the “friends” final book sale of the year if you are willing to invest $1 in a raffle ticket (they are six for $5). Tickets can be purchased from any of the “friends,” at the library, or at the book sale, which will offer rabid readers a chance to squirrel away a stockpile of books to last them through the winter.
The cookies won’t last that long, though Marilyn Blake is donating two platters of five dozen cookies to raise funds for the library.
The winners will will be picked on Saturday and be offered their choice of cookies on a decorative platter courtesy of the woman best known for her incredible pies.
BARRE — Basketball fans might want to swing by the Barre Municipal Auditorium at 10 a.m. on Saturday to see how the big girls play.
Seriously.
The women’s basketball team from the University of Vermont will be holding an open practice at the Aud on Saturday and folks who want to check it out are welcome to attend.
It’s free, masks will be required regardless of vaccination status and, we’re told it won’t be the last time a UVM team puts one of the Barre Civic Center’s buildings to good use in coming weeks.
Seems UVM’s men’s basketball will hold an open practice at the Aud at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and the following month the women’s hockey team will take the ice at the BOR arena. The hockey practice is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.
BARRE — No matter which numbers you use — the ones City Manager Steve Mackenzie included in a memo to the City Council or the ones trumpeted by Mayor Lucas Herring Tuesday night — Saturday’s bulk waste collection was a success.
Mackenzie said six of the eight roll-off containers were filled, while Herring said it was seven of nine.
Who was right?
Neither, according to Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services.
It sounds like Herring was closer.
Bergeron said there were nine roll-off containers — eight for bulky items like furniture and mattresses and one for metals. The latter container was filled to overflowing and seven of the other eight were full.
