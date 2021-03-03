Election results ...
BARRE TOWN — We know an insurmountable lead when we see one. So when we predicted who would win the Barre Partnership’s “Build a Snowman” contest last week, let’s just say, we weren’t wrong.
Time for A.J. and Riley Texeira to take a bow for the snowman they built outside their Owen Drive home. The one their mom, Krystyna, snapped a photo of and entered in the contest last month.
It was among the first few entries in a contest that eventually featured 21 snowmen and it led in online voting pretty much wire to wire.
The Texeiras’ snowman amassed an impressive 189 votes (there were 959 cast in the contest). Remington Hawkins’ pint-sized snowman finished second with 154 votes and the drop off was steep from there.
So, what did the “winners” win?
We’re glad you asked, because we now know the answer and are happy to share.
In addition to a family pass to Barre’s new-look swimming pool this summer, they received gift certificates to The Quarry Kitchen & Spirits and Coins & Hobbies, two stuffed snowmen and a pair of Barre Heritage Festival T-shirts.
That’s not a bad haul for a snowman you had fun making.
One-way street
BARRE — To make a long story short: Ayers Street will be limited to one-way traffic for nine hours on Sunday.
What gives? You had to ask.
Seems the COVID-19 vaccination clinic that had tentatively been planned at the Barre Municipal Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday has now shifted to Spaulding High School.
Why? Because while the auditorium was available this Sunday, it has been booked for high school basketball championship games (boys and girls, all four divisions) on Saturday and Sunday March 27 and 28.
March 28 was the date Kinney Drugs, which is hosting the clinic in conjunction with the state Health Department, plans to administer the second dose of the vaccine to people who receive the first dose on Sunday.
Still with us? An alternate date didn’t work, so an alternate venue — the high school — was selected.
The high school, as anyone whose ever been there well knows, is on Ayers Street and the clinic plans to vaccinate more than 1,000 folks who’ve made appointments on Sunday.
That’s an awful lot of cars — possibly as many as 100 an hour — more than enough to overwhelm the traffic signal at the intersection of South Main, Hill and (you guessed it!) Ayers Street.
That signal doesn’t work particularly well even when it’s working well and the fear that cars could be waiting an awful long time to turn off of Ayers Street with the expected influx of traffic prompted the one-way street plan.
It won’t affect folks who actually live on Ayers Street. However, it will affect through traffic, meaning those who show up for vaccinations won’t be able to leave the way they came.
If you’ve got an appointment, you will have to drive through the South Main Street intersection in order to get to the entrance to the Spaulding parking lot off Ayers Street. Once vaccinated, you’ll leave through the high school’s south driveway (everyone does), but you aren’t going to get anywhere close to the troublesome South Main Street intersection.
In order to avoid overwhelming the South Main Street signal, northbound traffic will be routed up West Patterson Street and southbound traffic will be sent out Circle Street. Ayers Street will be closed to northbound traffic at the West Patterson Street.
Which brings us right back to the beginning.
To make a long story short: Ayers Street will be limited to one-way traffic for nine hours on Sunday.
Unless they come up with a better solution, that’s likely to be the case on Sunday, March 28.
Poetry in motion
MONTPELIER — PoemCity is readying to make a comeback of sorts next month after the 2020 edition of the decade-old event was canceled due to COVID.
What wasn’t? Hundreds of poems that would have been displayed in Capital City storefronts last year as part of an annual celebration will be displayed next month instead.
Free poetry readings and workshops that are part of the PoemCity experience will also be back, though this year they will be held virtually (thanks Zoom!) for safety’s sake.
Just visit www.kellogghubbard.org/poemcity if you’d like to register for the one of the virtual sessions (the first writing workshop starts Saturday and runs through April 10).
You’ll also be able to find the details of the poetry contest (first prize is $100) that will be held this year.
The six top poems (its one per poet) will be printed and displayed at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
There is still time to enter, but not much. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Monday, March 8.
If you’ve got a piece you’d like to enter just visit kellogghubbardlibrary.submittable.com/submit and follow the directions. It’s free.
You can also check out the 2020 entries that will be on display in April, including more than a few that were inspired by the pandemic.
‘Write-in’ write up
BERLIN — It is difficult to get elected when your name doesn’t appear on the ballot. Difficult, but not impossible.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Will Eberle, Christine Pollard and Vera Fraser.
All three received enough write-in votes to land school board seats on Tuesday and at least two of the three plan to serve.
Eberle made no secret about his desire to fill an open Northfield seat on the Paine Mountain School Board and counted — that means hand-counted when it comes to write-ins — he amassed 127 votes. He needed 30 and was elected.
Over in Worcester, Christine Pollard also expressed an interest in filling one of the town’s vacant seats on the Washington Central School Board. We said “seats” because but for Pollard, two of Worcester’s board seats would now be empty leaving the town with a single representative on the 15-member board.
Now it has two representatives — Pollard and School Director Jonas Eno-Van Fleet.
Pollard almost had her choice of seats. She received 22 write-in votes (not quite enough) for the three-year seat just vacated by Jaiel Pulskamp and 67 votes (more than double what she needed) for the two years remaining on a three-year term that has been empty since the Washington Central Board was created.
Then there’s Fraser.
A long-time member of the Berlin School Board and short-time member of the Washington Central board that took its place, Fraser received the 30 votes needed to rejoin the board, though it isn’t yet clear whether she intends to settle into the 3-year seat. If she does, Berlin will have a full complement of elected board members. If she doesn’t, one will be vacant and the Washington Central board will have two vacancies to fill — one in Berlin the other in Worcester.
Going, going, gone!
BARRE — The Friends of the Aldrich Public Library’s online auction is now over and the virtual fundraiser netted a pretty impressive $1,538.50 for items ranging from a 9-inch pie and a colorful quilt, to a framed Fred Swan print and eight hours of Guy Isabelle’s time and use of his truck.
The pie, which has yet to be baked by Marilyn Blake fetched $65. The quilt — the handiwork of Marianne Koch, brought in an auction-high $290. The Fred Swan print brought in the second most money — $130 followed by … Isabelle?
We like to think we started something of a bidding war for the use of Isabelle’s truck because in the early going it hadn’t attracted much interest, or generated much money. The needle started moving when we wrote about it a couple of weeks ago and moved again after we mentioned it last week. When the auction ended Tuesday the highest of eight bids for use of Isabelle’s truck and his time as a driver was a more than respectable $125.
To put that in perspective that’s $20 more than the $105 bid on lunch for six in the State House cafeteria with Barre lawmakers Tommy Walz and Peter Anthony.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.