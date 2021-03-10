Growing season?
BARRE — When it comes to facial hair, is there a better time to let it grow than winter in a pandemic?
Probably not, which is why many men had stopped shaving long before the Barre Lions Club decided to put the some “fun” in “fundraiser” by hosting a beard-growing contest this year.
Launched late last month the contest had already raised nearly $600 of its $2,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon, and there is is till plenty of time to enter and vote.
Entering requires a beard you can snap a picture of and a $20 donation. The deadline is April 15 so you’ve got some time to let your beard grow.
You don’t need a beard to vote, just a willingness to donate $5 to a club that serves central Vermont in a host of ways — most of them involving assisting folks with visual and hearing impairments. Voting will run through May 15 when the winner — likely the entrant who has persuaded the most family members and friends to vote for his beard — will be announced.
Barre Mayor Lucas Herring is among the early entries as is former long-time Barre Town Engineer Harry Hinrichsen.
King Lion Mark Tatro, who is now sporting a pretty impressive beard of his own, came up with the idea and is inviting folks to visit www.facebook.com/donate/291454765938728/ to upload their photos. They can also vote using that link, or if they prefer, via snail mail they vote by sending a check to The Barre Lions Club, P.O. Box 211, Barre, VT 05641.
Those with questions can visit www.facebook.com/mark.tatro.35 which is Tatro’s personal Facebook page.
There will be prizes for the winner, and while the list could grow, so far they include a $100 gift card from Vermont Flannel and a gift package from The Barber on Main.
Back to school
MONTPELIER — In-person instruction for most students at Montpelier High School was expected to resume today following a flare-up of COVID-19 cases that prompted a pivot to remote learning on Monday.
With the exception of classes that have been asked to quarantine because of close contacts with one of the four confirmed cases the high school will resume the schedule that was briefly interrupted this week.
There is no evidence of any spread within the classrooms.
The same is true at Main Street Middle School where two cases were reported during the weekend, resulting in one “team” being quarantined. Students and staff on that team remain in quarantined and can be tested on Friday. Assuming the tests all come back negative that team will return to in-person learning on Monday. The rest of the middle school was not affected by the new COVID cases.
Back to the future
MONTPELIER — With two former mayors and a former police chief in the audience, Wednesday night’s City Council meeting was a blast from the past for City Manager Bill Fraser.
Fraser noted the presence of former police chief Doug Hoyt, who was appointed to continue representing Montpelier on the board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority, as well as former mayor Mary Hooper and Ann Cummings.
Hooper, now a local lawmaker, and Cummings, now Washington County’s senior senator, were on hand for a legislative update.
“It’s feels like déjà vu all over again to be in March at a City Council meeting with Ann Cummings and Doug Hoyt … and Mary Hooper too,” Fraser said of the virtual reunion.
‘Egg-static?’
BARRE — They are still working out the details, but recreation officials in Barre and Barre Town and the Barre Partnership will host an “egg event” on April 3.
An egg what? “Event” is the word they are using right now, though Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta says “Egg-stravaganza” may soon replace it.
Regrettably, those yearning for a good, old-fashioned “egg hunt” — the kind Quaranta turned into a durable spring tradition that spanned more than three decades and routinely attracted more than 1,000 youngsters to Rotary Park the day before Easter will have to wait until next year.
Not for the chocolate eggs. Quaranta assures us she is sitting on “thousand and thousands and thousands” of those and plans to distribute them some how, some way in some places (or places) three weeks from Saturday.
“Stay tuned,” she says.
Egg-cited?
Quaranta is, even though the tradition she started in Barre in 1988 is in the midst of a rather rough run.
It all started in 2019 when, for the first time in forever a “flood watch,” which turned out to be way more “watch” than “flood” prompted Quaranta to postpone that year’s egg hunt. The rescheduled event was well stocked, but, well, wicked wet and not particularly well-attended.
Then came COVID-19 — a public health crisis that forced the cancellation of an event that, prior to 2019, drew large crowds to a relatively small outdoor space for a 10 a.m. ritual.
Quaranta’s solution was a virtual event — challenging children in Barre and Barre Town to download templates of eggs, decorate them and hang them in their windows for passersby to see. Coloring eggs — with crayons and markers — was the 2020 alternative to the “hunt,” and it is part of the 2021 plans.
However, Quaranta insists there is something bigger brewing this year and will likely include a drive-through event on April 3 where chocolate will be safely given away à la Essex last year. A downtown promotion — one that could involve a dozen large-ish decorated cardboard eggs on display in the windows of local businesses with the Barre Partnership playing a role.
Quaranta has promised to keep us posted so we can share the information with you as the “egg event” comes into sharper focus.
On board
BERLIN — Last week Vera Frazier quietly attended a virtual meeting of the Washington Central School Board that was held less than 24 hours after she received just enough write-in votes to fill a vacant Berlin seat on the 15-member board.
At the time Frazier hadn’t decided whether she planned to return to the board she left a year ago after briefly serving as one of Berlin’s three representatives.
Frazier has since decided. She took the oath of office late last week and is officially the newest member of the board that was created after the state-ordered merger of the five-town, six-school Washington Central Supervisory Union.
Prior to the merger each of those schools was governed by its on board — including the one in Berlin where Frazier was a veteran board member before making the post-merger transition to the Washington Central board in 2019.
Frazier opted not to run when her term expired last March, but received 30 write-in votes in last Tuesday’s voting — enough to claim the open seat and join Diane Nichols-Fleming and Jonathan Goddard as Berlin’s delegation.
Easy in and out
BARRE — Spaulding High School was pretty busy on Sunday, but concerns a COVID-19 vaccination clinic the folks at Kinney Drugs hoped would draw 1,000 people to the high school didn’t create traffic jams city officials feared at the troublesome three-way intersection of South Main, Ayers and Hill streets.
It wasn’t because the numbers weren’t there. They were. During the day-long clinic a total of 1,240 people stopped by the high school to receive the first of two doses of the COVID vaccine.
The city’s pre-planning paid off and the decision to divert all northbound traffic exiting the high school up West Patterson Street, while directing southbound traffic out Circle Street never stressed the South Main Street intersection. That’s useful information because those same 1,240 people will be returning to Spaulding for their second dose of the vaccine on Sunday, April 28.
