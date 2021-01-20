President Leahy?
MONTPELIER — One of Vermont’s two senators has twice run for president, the other is now third in the presidential line of succession.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt, was sworn in as president pro tempore of the Senate, putting him just a few heartbeats away from the Oval Office.
One of those heartbeats belongs to President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated Wednesday. Another belongs to Vice President Kamala Harris who is first in the line of succession.
Among Harris’ first officials duties?
Swearing in her former Senate colleague, who, thanks to a couple of tight races in Georgia earlier this month, is once again the most senior U.S. senator in the majority party. That matters, because should something happen to Biden, Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Leahy would be called on to run the country.
No pressure. Leahy, 80, has done this before. He served as president pro tempore of the Senate from December 2012 to January 2015.
Had one of those Georgia Senate races gone the other way Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would have continued to serve as president pro tem based on his years of Senate service.
Gov. Phil Scott didn’t waste any time weighing in on Leahy’s swearing in.
“On behalf of all Vermonters, I congratulate Senator Leahy on, once again, being sworn-in as president pro tempore of the United States Senate, making him third in line to the presidency,” Scott said in a prepares statement. “Senator Leahy is a tireless advocate for Vermont, and we are all proud of this historic achievement.”
Pictures perfect?
BARRE — Some were better than others, all were pretty good, one crossed a line in the eyes of some even though others liked it, and four made the cut.
What are we talking about? The photographs that will appear in Barre’s soon-to-be printed annual reports for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
One photo that didn’t make the cut was a creative shot of “Youth Triumphant” — the statue of the kneeling naked granite soldier in City Hall Park.
Did we say naked? The photo submitted by Sue Higby and Andrew Liptak was wearing a cloth face covering held on with a bungee cord.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie was a fan of the photo and its 2020 vibe. However, Councilor John Steinman said the soldiers and sailors memorial shouldn’t be turned into a prop, and Mayor Lucas Herring said he shared that concern.
Most councilors liked a photograph of a flag-lined North Main Street snapped by Shannon Alexander and submitted by Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership.
Expect that photo to grace this year’s cover: A photograph of the Summer Street mural — a project Barre Rotarians completed during the fiscal year the chronicled in the report will be on the inside cover thanks to Caroline Earle.
Then there’s the back cover, which if the plan agreed to Tuesday night comes together as discussed will feature a photo of the monument to Bobby Burns in front of the Vermont Historical Society. Heather Duke submitted the photo and was a “grungy wall” away from earning a second spot in the annual report for a separate photo of a lilac tree.
Instead Mackenzie’s photograph of the Pearl Street pedestrian way (another project completed during the last fiscal year) will be on the inside of the back cover.
Photo op
MONTPELIER — The City Council typically huddles with City Manager Bill Fraser for a photograph that is published on the back of the city’s annual report.
Not this year. Last week, Fraser told council members and Mayor Anne Watson to hang out for a minute after their Zoom meeting so a photograph could be snapped of them gathered virtually, which is how they conducted business for most of 2020.
It’s a change of pace from the standard shot photograph that is taken in council chambers at City Hall.
‘Book report’
WILLIAMSTOWN — Canceling town meeting was an easy decision for the Select Board this week. What to do about distributing this year’s annual report was a bit trickier.
Mailing them to every resident has always been a costly proposition — one that routinely results in dozens of the booklets winding up in the recycling bin at the local post office.
It’s also fraught with problems because while the town once mailed the reports to every registered voter and property owner it sought to cut costs several years ago by mailing them only to those with Williamstown addresses.
The problem is not every one who lives in Williamstown has a Williamstown address. Just ask those who by virtue of their Graniteville addresses have to make a special request to get the town report delivered.
They’ll note that they don’t have to make a special request to get their tax bills delivered.
It’s why the town has been looking to pivot away from mass mailing in altogether, though the Select Board pressed pause on that idea this week.
In a COVID-related accommodation, board members agreed to continue doing what they’ve been doing while including a notice in this year’s town report that indicates next year will be different.
The town reports will be mailed on request, but otherwise available at the town offices or at town meeting. At least that’s the plan, though Selectman Francis Covey supplied a note of caution.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” said Covey, a long-time board member who announced he won’t be running for re-election in March.
Spring fling
WILLIAMSTOWN — You might want to use pencil to mark your calendars, but the folks in Williamstown are tentatively planning to hold their annual pre-Memorial Day celebration on May 22.
That’s definitely the May date and if the pandemic cooperates (it didn’t last year) that’s when there will be a parade, flea market and craft festival on Seaver Field and a chicken barbecue hosted by the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department.
The annual tradition was supplanted last year by the “Harvest Craft Festival and Flea Market,” which was held between COVID waves in early-October.
They’re rooting for a return to the “old normal” in Williamstown this year, and we’ve got our fingers crossed right along with them.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.