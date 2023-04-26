Not a whisper!
EAST MONTPELIER — Voters in East Montpelier — almost all of them by mail — spoke loudly during Tuesday’s single-issue special election and their affirmative answer was no doubt music to the ears of the folks at Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
The library’s annual funding request was inadvertently left off the Town Meeting Day ballot this year, prompting the select board to warn Tuesday’s special election to remedy the problem.
As was the case in the run-up to the March elections, absentee ballots were automatically mailed to all active registered voters in town asking them to vote “yes” or “no” on the library’s $46,764 funding request.
“Yes,” it was!
After the ballots were hand-counted, Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre tells us the library appropriation passed, 526-120.
Laquerre also shared a fun fact with respect to the special election.
Seems 597 of the ballots that were mailed out were returned on Tuesday, which is considerably more than the 324 much busier ballots that were returned in time to be counted on Town Meeting Day.
Come back, kids
BARRE – Nearly nine months after abruptly removing a play structure that had seen better days, the city has ordered a brand-new one for the play area on Garfield Street.
That’s good news for children and grandchildren of folks who live in the section of Barre known locally as “presidential flats” because by later this year they’ll have more than a swingset and a flat patch of grass to play on.
The just-ordered play structure will cost roughly $56,000, should be delivered and installed later this summer.
Bee wary?
MONTPELIER — Capital City residents are again being asked to let their grass grow this month because, well, bees!
Technically, it’s way bigger than bees — it’s about the environment and the important role pollinators — from bees and butterflies to birds and beetles — play.
What’s that got to do with mowing your lawn?
Turns out more than you might think because late spring is a critical period for pollinator emergence and leaving your mower in the garage for the month of May helps in that regard.
It’s why, unless something went sideways, city councilors approved their second straight “No Mow May” resolution at their meeting Wednesday night. They’re hoping folks will heed it and wait until June to cut their grass for the first time this year.
Good friends
EAST MONTPELIER — We’re almost done highlighting this year’s central Vermont nominees for National Life Group’s “LifeChanger of the Year” award. Sure, none won, but regular readers will tell you there were some solid choices — most, though not all, of them nominated by folks they work with.
Thanks to Amy Young, Kate McCann, who teaches math at U-32 Middle and High School when she isn’t representing Montpelier in the State House, is another exception.
What are friends for?
McCann, now a first-term lawmaker, got a glowing endorsement from Young, in a nomination that was submitted before she was elected last November.
“Kate McCann is a LifeChanger in many ways,” Young said. “She fights in the best interest of her students, colleagues, family and friends. Kate never backs down from a difficult obstacle. I have been amazed as I have watched Kate fight for teacher pensions as part of the pensions task force this past year. She did this while keeping up with her teaching duties and caring for her family and friends.”
Young was just warming up.
“Kate is always there for her students,” she added. “I’ve heard many stories of how she has rallied struggling students. She’s stuck by them, encouraging them along the way to help them meet proficiency. Kate ensures that all her students know they are loved and important. She has boundless energy, and I am always in awe of what she takes on.”
At the time, McCann was running for one of Montpelier’s two House seats and serving as president of the Washington Central Educators Association.
McCann has a forever friend in Young, even if she doesn’t have the award to go with it.
“Kate (McCann) has changed my life both personally and professionally, and I am thankful to have her in my life every day,” Young said.
This just in …
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Historical Society isn’t as fast at relaying the results of its annual ice out as, say the Joe’s Pond Association, but the information eventually arrives.
This just in: The ice is out on Lotus Lake.
Technically, it went out at 10:25 a.m. Friday, April 14, which is considerably closer to the end of the Joe’s Pond ice out (10:18 p.m. Monday, April 17) than usual.
Why? Well, it’s warmer in Williamstown than West Danville, and it isn’t unusual for that clock on Joe’s Pond to be ticking well more than a week after the ice is gone on Lotus Lake.
Last year, the difference was 11 days; this year it was barely a weekend.
So who won in Williamstown?
That would be Dave Coker, who lives in town and predicted the ice out would end at 6:01 a.m. April 14. The contest ended less than four-and-a-half hours later.
At least three others — John Taylor, Chris Locarno and Linda Covey — were in the ballpark. Last year’s winner received $270 for the best guess.
We don’t know how much Coker won, but last year’s prize is probably a good indicator. We do know Pearl Butler recently handed him the check.
Spring cleaning?
BARRE — Folks in Barre and Barre Town who’ve been busy raking away in recent weeks will have a place to bring their sticks and stuff starting Saturday.
That’s when the town’s yard waste site on Upper Holden Road will kick off a twice-a-week schedule that will run through the month of May.
This weekend will be the first of four consecutive Saturdays (April 29, May 6, May 13 and May 20) that the yard waste site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. It will also be open on four consecutive Tuesdays, though the hours next Tuesday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) will be different from the hours (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) on May 9, May 16 and May 23.
That’s when the site, which is just across the road from the Rock of Ages Visitors’ Center, will be open and the rules this spring are the same as they’ve always been.
There is a long list of prohibited materials and some items (metal, animal carcasses, kitty litter and household garbage) are more obvious than others (stumps, stones and dirt).
If you stick with traditional yard waste, you’ll be safe. Brush size is limited to 5 inches in diameter, though larger tree branches may be left in the designated firewood area.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
