Missing piece
MONTPELIER — Technically, the missing piece that has held up the opening of Montpelier’s municipal swimming pool is still “missing,” though Recreation Director Arne McMullen’s “fingers crossed” forecast on Wednesday was that it would be shipped to Burlington today.
That’s good news for the twice-delayed opening of a pool, McMullen said will start to be filled today and, with luck, will be swimmable by early next month.
McMullen says it will take most of a week to fill the pool and as long as the part arrives, the pool’s motor is repaired and brought back to Montpelier so it can be installed and activated before the water starts turning green, the first week of July seems doable.
In the meantime, McMullen is attempting to make arrangements for season pass holders to use the municipal swimming pool in Barre, which opens for the season on Friday and possibly Wrightsville Reservoir.
We’ll bring you those details when we get them.
Potty talk?
BARRE — What does parting gift have to do for a retiring public works director have to do with an expletive-challenged city council?
You’ll have to bear with us here, but we’ll try to make the connection.
Tuesday night’s council meeting might have turned into a $#!% show (see our story on the front page), but it started out warm and fuzzy.
Seems the session was the last for now-retired public works director Bill Ahearn, who didn’t leave empty-handed.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro presented Ahearn with an engraved hunk of granite that was a little bigger than a boutique-style Kleenex box, but roughly the same size and cubicle shape and complete with a hollowed out hole.
“An urn?” Councilor Thomas Lauzon wondered at one point.
Not quite, according to Storellicastro, who explained City Clerk Carol Dawes jokingly suggested treating it like a pothole and filling it with hot mix.
“This is a planter,” he said of the decorative piece of granite that includes an etching of Youth Triumphant and acknowledges the six years Ahearn spent as public works director.
The presentation and accompanying ovation occurred long before the unexpected flurry of excremental expletives got us to thinking that planter, or one very much like it, could easily be used as the Granite City equivalent of a “swear jar” for council chambers.
It’s one that might have paid for itself Tuesday night and could fill a pothole or two down the road.
Just a thought.
RockFizzle?
BARRE TOWN — Central Vermont’s “elemental experience” has been rained on before — hard — but the forecast for RockFires past have never been as certain as Saturday’s.
So say organizers of the summer solstice event that has now been scratched.
“… It is with disappointment we announce the canceling of RockFire,” organizers posted on the event’s Facebook page Wednesday. “With guaranteed rain Friday and Saturday and a strong potential for dangerous thunderstorms Saturday evening, we cannot justify risking others safety.”
The “elemental experience” done in by the elements?
Perhaps. But, while organizers are pretty “bummed” by Saturday’s ominous forecast, they’re not ready to write off 2023 and are working on possibly rescheduling the event in the fall.
“… Please stay tuned,” the post states. “For those who have purchased tickets, we promise they will be usable at our next events.”
The sooner, the better from their perspective.
“… We cannot wait to celebrate RockFire with you as soon as possible,” they write.
One silver lining in the clouds that sure sound like they’re about to gather over Millstone Hill, is a recent spurt of donations in response to vandalism we reported at the “Temple of Hephaestus” — the focal point of a 5-year-old installation at Rock of Ages’ “Grand Lookout.”
Two 12-foot-tall granite columns were toppled by vandals, and the nose of the Greek god of fire was broken.
The “Grand Lookout” is located along the “Fire Walk” that is one of several popular RockFire features when it isn’t raining.
Help wanted?
MONTPELIER — The Capital City’s biggest event of the year doesn’t just happen, it’s a team effort the folks at Montpelier Alive tell us there is still plenty of room on the team.
Seems volunteers are a crucial part of what happens in Montpelier on July 3. Some of that assistance, like sign-making and other preparations, occurs in advance. Others, including help with the parade and state assistance, are day-of commitments. And one — “waste warriors” — are both day-of and day-after opportunities.
If you’ve got the time and would like to pitch in but need to know how and when, just visit bit.ly/gmuw0622 and you’ll see what is needed.
If you’ve still got questions, just email volunteer coordinator Yasi Zeichner at volunteer@montpelieralive.org.
For those who prefer to leave the work to others and simply attend the event, the details of what’s happening when and where are posted (along with everything else you need to know) at montpelieralive.com/july3-2023 online.
Thanks, but …
BARRE — Price aside, it looks like the state won’t be pursuing a congregate shelter at the BOR ice arena.
Floated by the city as a temporary solution for unhoused individuals who were exited from the state’s motel voucher program, the state has officially scratched the BOR from its list of options.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, who had been waiting weeks for word, said he got that confirmation Wednesday and is no longer worried about relocating summer camps and lining up contractors to complete improvements that would have been needed had the BOR remained in the mix.
The cost of those repairs — roughly $80,000 — may have been a consideration. However, the limited availability of the arena where they start making ice in early October, was probably more of a factor, as was the belief that, just because you open a shelter, doesn’t mean people will come.
Storellicastro said the state is exploring other longer term options and while Barre would have been happy to help if needed, it’s more than content to plan for a summer as usual at the Barre Civic Center complex.
Never mind
BERLIN — Months after being asked to pencil-in a sidewalk as part of its plans to replace the historic truss bridge on Route 12 in Riverton, the state Agency of Transportation is being asked to bust out an eraser.
Sure, the sidewalk would be nice, but the select board agreed this week it doesn’t have the manpower or equipment to maintain it and 5-foot bike lanes on either side of the bridge should suffice.
There wouldn’t be a curbed walkway, but the surface could be entirely maintained by the state and the town wouldn’t have to figure who would clear it, how often and with what. It also wouldn’t have to deal with the fact that a freshly cleared sidewalk on the bridge that is slated to be installed in 2026 could be buried in snow every time a state plow passes.
Board members agreed the sidewalk wasn’t worth the headache and asked that it be removed from the design.
