House razing
WILLIAMSTOWN — The old Rosewood Inn is about to check out, and while plans to burn down the historic house as part of a training exercise for area firefighters were scrapped, we’re told that just means it will be making a slightly earlier exit.
The controlled burn that was canceled amid some controversy would have been held on Sunday, instead we’re told the dilapidated building will be razed starting early Saturday morning. Barring any unforeseen complications it should be pretty much on the ground by noon, which means if you want one last look at the sprawling three-story Steamboat Gothic Queen Anne you are rapidly running out of time.
If local histories are accurate, the ornate building was built by George Becket in 1898. A prominent Williamstown resident, Becket served as town clerk and treasurer and later a local lawmaker.
The building’s brief run as the Rosewood Inn, began following its 1987 renovation. It was featured in “America’s Painted Ladies” in 1992, but had been dormant and deteriorating for 25 years before it was deeded to the town last year.
The town recently sold the property to local contractor Larry Hebert, who plans to tear it down on Saturday and eventually redevelop the lot.
Knapp time?
BERLIN — Town Clerk Rosemary Morse’s abrupt announcement she will resign after 20 years in office reminded us of the 15 years her predecessor served in that capacity and the 25 years Mabel Brown pulled double duty as town clerk and treasurer.
Brown was elected in 1961 and retired in 1986, when she passed the torch to Hartman, her long-time assistant.
That had to be a record, no?
No.
Brown’s uninterrupted 25-year run was only good for second place … in her family.
Seems Brown’s mother, Sarah, served for 33 years as Berlin’s town clerk. She was elected in 1928 — taking over the office her husband, Arthur, occupied from 1915 to 1927, and handed the family gig off to their daughter — that’s Mabel — in 1961.
Sarah Brown is Berlin’s second-longest serving clerk and, according to documents compiled by the Berlin Historical Society, you have to go way, way, way back to find the first.
How far back?
Try 1796. That’s when Abel Knapp was first elected town clerk. He served until 1814, was replaced for a year (we don’t know the back story there) by Gershom Heaton and returned to office in 1816 and served until 1846.
Poetry in motion?
MONTPELIER — We noted last week’s launch of PoemCity, but now that the month-long event is rolling we’ll try to keep you posted on what comes next.
There are three events of interest between now and this time next week. Two are strictly virtual and the third (chronologically, it’s the second) is in-person only.
What’s happening when?
Well, on Saturday the second in a series of “Vermont Poet Pairing” workshops will feature the work Galway Kinnell and David Budbill. Sure Kinnell died in 2014 and Budbill passed two years later, but the work of both passionate poets lives on and will be the subject of a two-hour session led by Laurie McMillan.
The Zoom-only session is set to start at 10 a.m. and preregistration — just visit bit.ly/KinnellBudbill — is required.
On Monday, the folks at Kellogg-Hubbard Library will host a “Pantoum Poetry Workshop” in the Hayes Room. This one is in-person (there is no virtual option) and will be led by Samantha Kolber, author of “Birth of a Daughter.”
Seems Kolber will lead participants in writing pantoums — a poetic form based on four-line stanzas and repeating lines. The 6:30 p.m. session will be good for all writing abilities, and all are welcome to attend.
It’s back to Zoom next Wednesday when Mary Rose Dougherty, editor of the Poetry Society of Vermont’s Mountain Troubador, will host an “Emerging Poets Reading” at 7 p.m. The 90-minute virtual session will provide high school poets and Mountain Troubador staff the opportunity to read their original works and field questions from those in attendance.
As is the case with Saturday’s session preregistration – just visit bit.ly/MaryRoseDougherty — is required.
Feel free to attend one, some or all of the sessions, and we’ll preview what’s on tap in PoemCity’s third week next week.
Cha-ching!
BARRE — It took much longer than usual, and there’s still one slot available, but the list of authorized coin drops in downtown Barre is pretty much set.
Though coin drop season technically started March 31, no one ever does that and this year’s first coin drop — for Spaulding High School’s Project Graduation — is the one that is permanently approved for the first Saturday in May.
That will be the case again this year when a coin drop to raise money toward the substance-free graduation celebration for Spaulding seniors will be held May 7.
Members of the Kiwanis Club will pass the hat in the middle of the street to help underwrite their charitable endeavors on June 11 and the American Legion Post #10 has locked in July 2.
August is wide open, which is worth noting for organizations that might be interested in obtaining permission for a coin drop.
The Friends of Aldrich Public Library will hold a Sept. 17 coin drop and the Barre Rotary Club plan to do the same Oct. 8.
Like August, November is wide open and the City Council will hold its annual dollar drop to benefit the local Christmas for Kids program Dec. 3.
When it comes to coin drops, the council’s doesn’t count toward the six that are allowed and City Clerk Carol Dawes is still accepting applications for the remaining slot, which is, well, unusual.
Typically applications can’t be submitted before Jan. 1 and usually there is a flurry at the start of the year that fills most, if not all, of the slots.
This year they’ve been trickling in and there is still room for one more.
Book report
BARRE — While the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library will be collecting coins from passing motorists on Sept. 17, they will be selling a boatload of books a whole lot sooner than that.
How much sooner?
The Friends April book sale — a two-day affair — is set to start in the library’s Milne Room two weeks from Friday (that’s April 22 — if you have a calendar handy you should circle it — and Saturday, April 23).
The Friends will be selling gently used books for all ages (as well as DVDs and CDs) at tough to top prices.
Most hard cover adult fiction and nonfiction books will cost you $1 and, as always, children’s items are 25 cents. Depending on their size paperbacks range from 50 cents to $1.
Good books move fast and if you want the best selection Friday (April 22) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. is a better bet than Saturday (April 23) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then again, you never know when they’ll bust open a new box of books to keep the tables stocked.
Want to be a Friend?
That’s even more affordable than the books they’ll be selling later this month.
There are no dues. All it requires is a love of the library and a desire to help support its programs and services.
The group is always open to new fundraising ideas and will take all the help it can get.
The Friends meet once a month (the last Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.) in the Milne Room.
This month that means they’ll hold their monthly meeting on April 26.
You’re welcome to attend, and Pamela Murphy, the group’s co-president, is happy to answer any questions. Just give a call at 814-244-5900 if you want more information.
