‘Tick’ talk
WILLIAMSTOWN — When last we checked the fire-damaged, three-faced town-owned clock that once graced the steeple of the United Federated Church, it’s future was uncertain.
It’s a little less so now, though repairing the remnants of a clock that were salvaged following the fire that destroyed the 170-year-old church will be expensive.
How expensive?
Town Manager Jackie Higgins told the Select Board this week that is still something of a moving target, though the estimate provided by the company that picked up the clock’s parts on Aug. 31 now sits at about $92,000, which is roughly the amount the town had the clock insured for.
Higgins said the price could climb as high as $98,000 when the cost for a new red mahogany pendulum is added into the mix.
The good news?
Field tests confirmed the iron components of the clock’s all-metal mechanism weren’t damaged in the fire.
“It passed with flying colors,” Higgins said, noting the clocks faces will have to be rebuilt and new dials made for two of them.
Higgins said the church has discussed building a community hall — possibly with a clock tower — on the site of the old church and the repaired clock could be installed there with the church-owned Revere bell.
That sounded good to board members, who had already invested $11,200 to determine whether the clock could be repaired. The board voted unanimously to proceed with the repairs and leave the question of where to store it once it’s fixed for a different day.
Selectman Matt Rouleau briefly wondered whether a climate-controlled storage space would be needed before remembering where the clock had come from.
“It did live outdoors in a clock tower for an awfully long time,” he said.
‘Wade’ for it
BARRE — Green Up Day was months ago, but if you’d like to pitch in with the planned clean up of the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River on Saturday we’ve got some “friends” you can talk to.
Last Saturday, the Friends of the Winooski River rounded up volunteers to clean up rivers in Montpelier and this Saturday their focus will shift from the Capital City to the Granite City where those interested in helping out are encouraged to show up at City Hall Park at 8:30 p.m.
From the park its off to the river — the section that runs from Trow & Holden Co. on South Main Street to Willey Street on the city’s north end.
If you’ve got a 5-gallon bucket bring it, we’re told gloves, water and a sense of humor are a must, as is dressing for the occasion because pulling mud-covered junk — from shopping carts to tires — out of the river can be messy business.
It shouldn’t take long.
Those who volunteer can expect to be finished by noon on Saturday.
If you want to sign up in advance, or have questions, you send an email to info@winooskiriver.org and they will get back to you.
‘Taste’ great!
MONTPELIER — We told you the first annual Taste of Montpelier sounded like it was worth checking out and apparently a lot of people listened.
Dan Grohberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, said the fun-filled, family-friendly inaugural event drew a much larger crowd than expected in its inaugural year.
“There were twice as many people as we were anticipating,” Grohberg says of an event that closed the section of State Street between Main and Elm Streets for several hours on Saturday. “We were pleasantly surprised.”
Of course, the larger-than-expected crowd created some logistical issues for some vendors who struggled to keep up with demand and eventually ran out of food.
“We’ll be better-prepared next year,” Grohberg said, chalking it up to the uncertainty of planning a first-time food festival in the middle of a pandemic.
Grohberg said there will definitely be a next year because there was an appetite for the food and an appreciation of the free entertainment that helped make the day-long food festival a success.
‘Inauguration day(s)?’
NORTHFIELD — Dr. Mark Anarumo has been serving as president of Norwich University since June 1, 2020, and nearly 16 months later he will finally be feted during a presidential inauguration next week.
Next Wednesday, the public is invited to attend events throughout the day that celebrate Anarumo’s “… accomplishments, professional and personal journeys, and vision to lead the university into the future.”
However, we’re told the festivities will begin Tuesday evening with a community ice cream social from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Crescent. Anarumo and his family will be in attendance for the Northfield community block party, which is free open to all and will feature free ice cream, entertainment and activities.
The actual “Presidential Inauguration Ceremony” is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on the Upper Parade Ground at Norwich. That’s when Anarumo, will formally be installed as the 24th president of the nation’s oldest private military college. Though the event is free, registration is required. Just visit alumni.norwich.edu/HC/Register and let them know you’re planning to attend.
The inauguration will be followed by a luncheon at Krietzberg Arena at noon. It’s $30 a plate, registration is required and seating is limited.
After lunch things will get a little less formal, and all are invited to tour the campus, enjoy free ice cream a demonstration by the Shock Platoon and a carillon concert.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an inauguration without a gala event and one will be held under a tent on the WCC Green. The upscale dinner (it’s $500 per person) and auction will launch the President’s Fund, cap Anarumo’s inauguration and kickoff Norwich’s homecoming.
Oh, there will be fireworks at 9 p.m.
You can’t charge for fireworks, you don’t need to register, and if you’re looking for prime viewing locations we’re told Sabine Field or Shapiro Field House both fit the bill.
Scary movies
MONTPELIER — The Savoy Theater is in the midst of serving up a heaping helping of Alfred Hitchcock as part of a six-week film series that started Tuesday and will run through Oct. 19.
This week’s installment was the 1935 British thriller “The 39 Steps.” Travis Weedon introduced the film at 10 a.m. and hosted a post-screening discussion.
It will be same time, same place, same host, same director different movie next Tuesday when Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” will be featured.
“Notorious” is up on Sept. 28, “Rear Window” will be featured on Oct. 5, “Vertigo” is showing on Oct. 12 and the series wraps up with “Psycho” on Oct. 19.
If you’re a Hitchcock fan and have Tuesdays free and can spare a sliding scale donation of $5 to $20 per film, head to the Savoy the next few Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and reacquaint yourself with how movies used to be made.
