-- The answer man?
MONTPELIER — This 2010 Montpelier High School graduate, now working as a consultant in Washington, D.C., will make his dream debut on "Jeopardy" tonight.
“Who is Patrick Curran?”
That isn’t a question. It’s a "Jeopardy"-style answer as anyone who knows Curran and tunes into "Jeopardy" at 7 p.m. will surely attest.
Curran will be the bearded fellow who says he’s from Washington, D.C., but hails from a much smaller capital city where his mom, Patricia, still lives on Colonial Drive, and his late father, John, was once a correspondent for the Associated Press.
The younger Curran?
The way he tells it, he was an oft-injured athlete — a little football, mostly basketball — at Montpelier High School, where he wrote for the school newspaper and “dabbled in debate,” but couldn’t work the “Scholars’ Bowl” team into his schedule.
The latter would have been right in Curran’s wheelhouse given his longtime love of "Jeopardy."
“I’ve been a fan of the show for as long as I can remember,” Curran told us during a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“My dad loved it. My mom loves it. We are competitive, trivia-oriented people,” says Curran, who graduated from Georgetown University and now works as a communications consultant.
For the past several years, Curran says, he’s been taking the online tests in hope of becoming a contestant on the show, and for the past several years he never got any response.
Last year was different. Curran took the online test in the spring, thought he did well (it was a familiar feeling), and got a follow-up call in the summer.
That led to a virtual test on Zoom, Curran says, which is designed to weed out any cheaters (he wasn’t one). He learned last fall he’d be flying to Los Angeles to compete on "Jeopardy" a week before Thanksgiving.
“My lifelong dream was to get on 'Jeopardy,'” he says. “It was a blast.”
How’d he do? Next question.
Curran signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevents him from spoiling the show, but local folks who are curious can watch it on WPTZ tonight.
Curran, who was just home for the holidays, predicts his mother will be glued to her set, and he’s hoping some of his former teachers will be, too.
Some — Sarah Squier and Jerry Tillotson — are still teaching. Others — Mary Redmond and Cathy Butterfield — have retired. However, Curran said they all helped instill in him a love of learning that has served him well.
“Anything I ever do where knowing things is a central component, I credit to the time I spent at Montpelier High School,” says the man who will be answering in the form of questions tonight.
-- Walz honored
BARRE — Tommy Walz was just plain Tommy Walz on Wednesday when the legislative session began without the former lawmaker who chose not to run for a fifth two-year term last fall.
Walz wasn’t at the State House when the session started, he was at home celebrating what the City Council declared “Tommy Walz Day" during its weekly meeting on Tuesday.
Councilors honored Walz's service — as a local lawmaker and in a variety of other capacities over the past 35 years.
Walz, who came to Barre to teach English and German at Spaulding High School, went on to become an administrator in the local school district. He served on the Spaulding High School Board when there was a Spaulding High School Board and the Barre Supervisory Union Board when there was a Barre Supervisory Union Board. Neither exists since a 2019 merger.
He served on the board of Granite City Grocery when there were still hopes Granite City Grocery might actually become a thing.
Walz has also served on the board of Aldrich Public Library (there still is an Aldrich Public Library!), the People’s Health and Wellness Clinic (that’s still going strong, too!) and the Members Advantage Credit Union. Among many other things he is a member of the local Lions Club and big booster of Barre, where he accepted council-approved resolution on the eve of “Tommy Walz Day” at City Hall on Tuesday night.
-- Happy anniversaries
BARRE — When it comes to marking employment milestones, emergency dispatcher Catherine DeGreenia was in a league of her own recently.
Seems DeGreenia has been doing what she does, in the professional way that she does it, for the past 40 years.
That’s saying something, according to City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, who has been on the job in Barre for not quite six months.
DeGreenia isn’t the only city employee recently celebrated for their service.
Stephanie Quaranta’s title has changed in the 35 years she’s worked for the city, but the assistant director of buildings and community services has proven adaptable. Quaranta has company at the 35-year mark.
Jason Malone, who works at the wastewater treatment facility; and Rowdie Parker, who is part of the facilities crew, both notched that milestone.
Donnell Dexter of the streets department has now been with the city for 30 years; and Officer James Baril has been on patrol in Barre for the past 25 years.
Capt. Keith Cushman is a 20-year veteran of the city’s fire and ambulance department, and now joins the list of employees who have been with the city for 15 years.
Among them, it includes soon-to-be-former acting fire chief Joe Aldsworth, who will slide back to his role as deputy chief when Storellicastro selects one of two finalists just interviewed to fill the vacancy created by last year’s retirement of Doug Brent.
It also includes Jeff Bergeron, director of buildings and community services. A member of the fire department — Capt. Nicolas Copping — is on the list. So is a member of the police department — Detective Sgt. Steve Durgin. Others include Clark Hastings, who works in facilities, Scott Morris, who tends to the streets, and Joell Martel who works at the water treatment plant in Orange.
Three employees now have a decade of service, including Janet Shatney, the director of permitting planning and assessing, whose titles right now are too many to mention.
Firefighter David Rubalcaba and Jessica Worn, of the finance department, have also now worked for the city for 10 years.
Storellicastro says that service and commitment is deeply appreciated and, well, worth calling out because the city couldn’t run without its hard-working employees.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.