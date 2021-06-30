‘Overdue’ decision
MONTPELIER — Fines? What fines?
For the first time in the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s storied 125-year history, patrons won’t be charged fines for failing to return borrowed books on time.
Call it an “overdue decision” — not because it should have happened long ago, but because it makes the matter of overdue books a moot point for those who frequent the Montpelier library.
It wasn’t a close call for library trustees who unanimously agreed to make what had been a pandemic related suspension of fines permanent starting today.
When it comes to fines for overdue books the library’s co-directors, Jessie Lynn and Carolyn Brennan, are on the same page as trustees, who Lynn says have intentionally sought to reduce their reliance on the income generated by late fees.
“It’s been clear nationally, regionally and within our own community that fines often greatly penalize those who can least afford them and who may not be able to access the library independently, including children,” Lynn says. “We’ve been working strategically to replace our income needs through other means.”
That includes moving to a year-round book sale format and encouraging donors to make monthly contributions.
“This helps the library have steady, reliable income so that we can continue to provide high-level services to all, without creating barriers for some,” Lynn says.
Brennan agrees.
“The most common pro-fine argument is that fines teach library responsibility, but the data from other libraries across the U.S. shows that fines equaling library responsibility is a false assumption,” Brennan says, noting libraries that eliminate fines do not see fewer returned books and Kellogg-Hubbard isn’t writing off severely overdue or damaged library items.
“We still have a process in place to follow up and make sure items get returned or replaced,” she says.
From where the trustees sit, the decision to eliminate future fines and waive fines for those owed for all past overdue items was an easy one, according to Chairwoman Bridget Asay.
“The heart of the library’s mission is providing access to books and information free of charge, to encourage life-long learning and the free exchange of ideas,” Asay says. “Telling a patron that they can’t take out a book because of unpaid fines undercuts that mission.”
Shelf savvy
WASHINGTON — The folks at Calef Memorial Library know a thing or two about shelves, but they just added one that is distinctly different from the birch bookcases now located in a five-year-old addition.
Late last month Washington’s displaced Community Food Shelf found a fresh home in the side entrance to the handicapped accessible addition to the century-old library.
So far, so good, according to Andrea Poulin, chairwoman of the library’s board of trustees.
The food shelf is open when the library is (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
Residents are encouraged to use it if they need it and contribute to it if they can. One just did and Poulin said the generous donation of perishable food items was a touch much for the “mini fridge” located in the library basement.
That explains why Poulin and fellow trustee Maxine Durbrow brought some of the food items home to store in their freezers and will re-stock the shelf at the library as needed to prevent the food from spoiling.
It isn’t a perfect solution and if anyone has a functioning refrigerator-freezer they would be willing to donate to the library, Poulin would love to hear from them. She can be reached at 883-9386.
‘Full circle’
CALAIS — This week was a case of “been there, done that” for Clif Emmons, who attended his last regular meeting as a member of the Calais Select Board on Monday — its first in-person session in more than a year.
Emmons wasn’t a forever board member. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2017, elected to a two-year term in 2019 and when it became clear there would be a special election on Wednesday to replace retiring Town Clerk Judy Fitch Robert, he resigned, was promptly reappointed, and as of Wednesday night replaced eight months before his term would have expired.
On Monday, Emmons was praised by fellow board members who thanked him for his service even as he noted it ended right where it began. Literally.
“It’s kind of a full circle thing for me,” Emmons said, recalling his first regular Select Board meeting was held in the Calais Town Hall — the last such meeting held in the historic building before it was closed for renovations that were approved by Calais voters on Town Meeting Day 2018 and completed last year.
Because of the pandemic, the hall has been largely dormant and Monday night’s meeting — Emmons’ last — was the first regular Select Board meeting held there.
Emmons connected those dots and thanked board chair Denise Wheeler and board member Sharon Winn Fannon for their kind words.
Both were at Emmons Select Board meeting — the one that opened on Oct. 23, 2017, with Wheeler administering the oath of office to the freshly appointed board member in a building that was in need of the significant upgrade it has since received. You’d never know it was 155 years old.
Railroad warning
MONTPELIER — In a couple of weeks we’ll be reminding you that officials in Montpelier and Berlin will be celebrating the re-opening of the Amtrak Vermonter passenger train with a 90-minute welcoming party at the Montpelier Junction Train Station.
That’s when we’ll mention the light refreshments that will be served on July 19, the cremee truck that will be on hand and the band — Amerikana Blue — that will perform during a party that will get started at 9 a.m.
We’ll also likely plug guest speakers, including Jim Murphy, who is an expert in Vermont railroad history and mention Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station (Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans). We’ll provide details on how folks who would like to use the shuttle to return to their pick-up location (it’s simple — they’ll just have to register by visiting https://forms.office.com/g/MJtWxkNcsk and filling out the survey).
That is all so two weeks from now.
Today we’d just like to mention “Operation Lifesaver” — a public safety initiative launched by the state Agency of Transportation in an effort to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries at rail crossings. The trains aren’t running regularly yet, but they’re coming soon and because bad habits can be hard to break it’s worth flagging them now.
STAY OFF THE TRACKS!
Sure it’s illegal to trespass on railroad property, but it’s also dangerous — a fact that was easy to forget when the trains were idle and the tracks were empty.
That’s about to change on a very regular basis. Not tomorrow, and not next week, but on July 19 when passenger trains that travel at speeds up to 79 mph and can take up to a mile to stop pick up where they left off pre-pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.