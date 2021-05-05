‘Coming attractions?’
MONTPELIER — The smell off freshly popped corn isn’t wafting from their still-locked doors, but we’re told it’s almost show time at movie theaters in Montpelier and Barre.
The date is a bit of a moving target, but Cindy Golonka says the Capitol Showcase could reopen when the films “Cruella” and “The Quiet Place Part II” are released May 28.
“That’s the plan,” said Golonka, whose family owns the seven-screen theater in Montpelier, as well as Paramount Twin Cinema in Barre.
The pandemic forced the theaters to close March 15 last year, and while they staged a three-week comeback last September, they’ve been dormant ever since.
The release of new movies will change that in coming weeks.
“The goal is to open both theaters,” Golonka says, urging patrons to keep an eye on their respective Facebook pages.
With more Vermonters being vaccinated by the day and easing restrictions, Golonka says the theaters are clean, the exhaust systems are “up and running” and she hopes the people — and the popcorn — aren’t far behind.
“You don’t want towns without movie theaters,” she says. “Towns without movie theaters are sad.”
All smiles
BARRE — Mother Nature smiled on Alicia Hrubovcak and her merry band of friends and family who donned inflatable costumes and, as promised, paraded around City Hall Park for four hours on Saturday.
They made most everyone who drove or walked by smile because, who doesn’t love inflatable unicorns, sharks, dinosaurs, clowns and cartoon characters?
As we predicted last week, it was quite a sight, and it brought smiles to the faces of folks like Elizabeth Berini, Luanne Biron, Alice Derouchie and Eunice Salls. Heck, we smiled watching them cavort around the park — one of them brandishing a bullhorn and encouraging passing motorists to “honk if you’re happy.”
Many did making “Blow Up to Glow Up Barre” the success Hrubovcak hoped it would be. She said she wanted smiles, and she got smiles and then some.
If you missed it, rumor has it there will be an encore performance in conjunction with the fall festival the Barre Partnership is planning due to the decision to cancel this year’s heritage festival and Hrubovcak plans to make the inflatable costume parade in the park an annual event.
Going bananas?
BARRE — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and the folks from Sun Bum brought their “We Are Not Bananas” campaign to the Granite City on Saturday, leaving a prominently placed statue wearing a bright yellow banana costume in their their wake.
It wasn’t “Youth Triumphant,” because, well, they’re not bananas!
Sure, dressing a kneeling, naked granite soldier in a banana suit might make a profound statement with respect to skin cancer awareness, but if placing a cloth face covering on the soldiers and sailors memorial in order to snap a timely photograph prompted some push-back earlier this year, imagine the reaction to wrapping it in a banana suit?
Sue Higby might.
Higby’s photograph of the masked statue drew mixed reviews from city councilors who opted not to include it in this year’s annual report and when she was approached to suggest a sculpture in Vermont that could be used in the national campaign she suggested the bearded, bespectacled, book-toting one on the lawn of Aldrich Public Library.
It may be hard to find a statue in Barre with more clothing the Giuliano Cecchinelli’s rendition of Mr. Pickwick.
A stone’s throw from Youth Triumphant, Mr. Pickwick it was.
According to Higby, Cecchinelli had no objection, and the library was on board, planning to link educational programming to the campaign that saw 50 statues — one in every state — dressed in banana costumes on Saturday.
Why bananas?
“Because bananas are protected head to toe, just like we should be and statues can’t protect themselves, but you can,” say the folks at Sun Bum.
“Statues can’t protect themselves from the sun, but you can,” they add, noting: “It’s not bananas to think we can prevent sun damage that can lead to skin cancer.”
Mr. Pickwick has plenty of company across the country and few of the statues chosen are wearing more clothing than the one meticulously crafted by Cecchinelli more than 25 years ago.
The statue of Dolly Parton in Sevierville, Tennessee, isn’t scantily clad, but it is showing a good bit more skin than Mr. Pickwick. Then there’s the statue of surfer Kelly Slater in Cocoa Beach, Florida, that, like Youth Triumphant, could use a healthy dose of sunscreen.
The statues of Parton and Slater are now sporting banana costumes as is Mr. Pickwick — a masterpiece that was literally carved in the shadow of Youth Triumphant in the summer of 1995.
Cecchinelli recounted his old school approach to carving Mr. Pickwick after selling it to boosters of Aldrich Public Library in 2015. Interestingly enough, he slipped in the “bananas” reference in an interview that became front-page news more than five years ago.
“I wanted to show the people that technology don’t mean no bananas,” Cecchinelli said at the time. “You’ve got the hammer and the chisel and the understanding of what you’re doing to me, that’s all you need.”
That, and some sunscreen because estimates suggest one in five people will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime and that’s a stat worth changing.
Clarifying question?
BARRE — The City Council agreed to name the clarification section of the city’s wastewater treatment facility after a man who has continuously worked there for more than 41 years.
Take a bow, Joe Rouleau.
Rouleau, the plant’s chief operator, started working there on Oct. 10, 1979, and his looming retirement prompted Public Works Director Bill Ahearn to pose a clarifying question councilors unanimously answered in the affirmative.
Why not, Ahearn wondered, create a lasting, but not permanent tribute to a valued employee by putting his name on an asset that was very much a part of what he did for a living?
Why not, councilors agreed — approving a resolution that, among other things, creates the “Joseph J. Rouleau Settlement Circle” in the clarifying section of the plant that looks different today than it did when Rouleau started working for the city.
There were two circular clarifiers in 1979 and neither one was covered. Now there are three, all are covered and plaques with his name on them will be affixed to each for the next 20 years.
It’s a low-cost salute to a departing employee whose service and dedication are worth recognizing in a tangible way.
The numbers speak for themselves. During Rouleau’s tenure as chief operator the plant has continuously operated with a compliance ratio of greater than 98% and he has contributed to the removal of 4,260,000 pounds of biological oxygen demand and 703,311 pounds of phosphorus while processing more than 21 trillion gallons of water.
Turning wastewater into water that can be discharged into the river can be dirty work, but Rouleau wasn’t complaining Tuesday night.
“I’ll miss it,” he said.
‘May the fourth’
BARRE — Just when it looked like a Star Wars-struck City Council was going to take a pass on its plan to celebrate “May the fourth,” Michael Boutin sheepishly pulled out a Chewbacca mask, prompting Samn Stockwell to start slinging a light saber and Ericka Reil to don her trusty Jedi robe.
Boutin looked for all the world like the guy who just invested in a costume for a party where everybody agreed to dress up, but didn’t.
“I thought we were supposed to have some sort of theme going on,” he said, showing his mask and then putting it on when Stockwell and Reil revealed they, too, came prepared.
Until those meeting-ending antics, Mayor Lucas Herring’s parting comments to Luke Rackers of the Central Vermont Council on Aging was the only reference to the date.
“From one Luke to another, May the Fourth be with you,” Herring told Rackers.
Herring didn’t dress for the occasion, but he ended the meeting in similar fashion.
“May the Fourth be with you all,” he said. “These are not the councilors you’re looking for.”
