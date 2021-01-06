Twice is nice!
BARRE — Having the best dressed house in Barre (the city or the town) during the holiday season has become something of a habit for Gloria Patterson and her husband, Jack.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Tracie Lewis, who recently announced the Nelson Street couple successfully defended their title — notching their second straight win in the annual Holiday House Decorating Contest sponsored by the Barre Partnership.
Lewis, the partnership’s executive director, had one word for the Pattersons’ painstakingly decorated property.
“Stunning,” she said of the tasteful display, which, for the second straight year, leaned heavily on white lights with some strategic splashes of color.
The elegant combination helped the Pattersons win the inaugural contest last year and fueled another victory to close out 2020.
Same contest, similar display, different judges.
The City Council picked the 2019 winner, but in 2020 Lewis said the contest was decided by a Facebook poll.
The Pattersons’ home finished roughly 50 votes ahead of its closest competitor, and those who voted clearly favored the subdued style, because this year’s runners-up, Donna and Kevin Scott, deployed what Lewis has taken to calling the “Martha Stewart” aesthetic at their Park Street home.
Next year, Lewis says she plans to mix things up. There will be a “Martha Stewart” category, as well as one that gives those who go the “Clark Griswold” route (more than a few of the 18 entries did), an opportunity to be rewarded for their considerable efforts.
In 2020 (just as they did in 2019) the Pattersons pocketed the $250 first prize and the Scotts earned a $100 gift certificate to Ladder 1 Grill as runners-up.
Got receipts?
BARRE — Goodfellows Fine Jewelers is going out of business in style with a creative contest designed to reward folks who keep their receipts.
Perhaps we should explain. Goodfellows has been in the Gentl family for nearly 60 years and was a fixture in Barre long before that. Late last year, following the death of Raymond Gentl, the family announced the business would close next month and now they are offering a $250 shopping spree to the person who brings in the oldest Goodfellows’ receipt by Jan. 30.
This could get interesting, because the business has been around for an awfully long time, and it isn’t hard to believe folks squirreled away receipts for an investment like an engagement ring.
This one bears watching, and we’ll try to let you know who wins.
Funny business?
BARRE — A Canadian couple with a comedy background and central Vermont ties has been recruited by Rotary District 7850 to provide a free virtual workshop designed to help business and community brush up on their communication, collaboration and presentation skills.
So says Caroline Earle, a Montpelier lawyer, Barre Rotarian, and proud sister of the back half of Hollett Earle.
That would be Chris Earle, who with his wife, Shari Hollett, has been providing the kind of workshops set for a week from Saturday (that’s Jan. 16 if you don’t have a calendar handy) at 9 a.m. to corporate, government and nonprofit clients across North America for more than two decades.
Both are writers, actors, directors and alumni of The Second City improv troupe and have developed their own special brand of workshops using their performing and improvisation “know how” to create a fun, challenging, and, we’re told, invaluable experience for those looking to enhance existing skills and develop new ones that could help take their team to the next level.
Interested? The complimentary Zoom workshop is open to Rotarians and members of the public, and if you’re free at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, you can register in advance at the District 7850 website (rotarydistrict7850.regfox.com/hollett-and-earle).
Film festival
STOWE — Speaking of virtual events with local ties, we present a virtual film festival that could be coming soon to a computer near you.
Let’s back up. We’re not presenting the selection of environmentally minded films. Credit for that goes to Mountainfilm on Tour and the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, though that isn’t the local tie we were talking about.
Seems the “culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring” documentary films were curated at the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado. That’s the local tie, because that is where former Barre Superintendent and long-time central Vermonter moved last year.
Fun fact: Pandolfo was just credited by his new local newspaper, The Daily Planet (we’re not kidding!), with “navigating the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.” He had help. Grace Franklin, the county’s new public health director and Telluride Regional Medical Center CEO Karen Winkelmann were given equal credit.
Back to the films — all 10 of them, which if played back to back would be over in a little less than 90 minutes.
The longest — “Games of Survival: A Culture Preserved in Ice” — spans 17 minutes, with the shortest — “The Crown” — is only 4-minutes long.
For more information on those and other films in the festival to reserve your free ticket visit SprucePeakArts.org. Reservations are required for the virtual festival, which will run from noon Thursday, Feb. 4 through noon on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Spruce Peak Arts is able to present this event at no cost thanks to sponsors, including Acaby Inc., Bourne’s Energy, Front Porch Forum, PC Construction and Spruce Peak at Stowe. While the tickets are free, Spruce Peak Arts welcome, donations.
