Jurassic Park?
BARRE – There will be at least three tyrannosaurus rex circling Youth Triumphant on Saturday, but before anyone suggests changing the name of City Hall Park to, say, Jurassic Park, they should know those dinosaurs will have plenty of inflatable company.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Alicia Hrubovcak.
The Barre woman with the tough to spell name and easy to like attitude has rounded up more than 30 family and friends who will be sporting a broad assortment of inflatable costumes from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re just trying to promote happiness,” explains Hrubovcak, who will be dressed as a unicorn and sporting a sign encouraging passing motorists to: “honk if you think I’m unicorn-tastic.”
“It’s all about spreading the smiles,” says Hrubovcak, who believes Youth Triumphant could use a break from the parade of political rallies and protests that have played out in its shadow during the past year.
So, she said, could the community.
“It’s time to do something fun,” she says.
Based on the fair weather forecast, Mother Nature appears to agree and Hrubovcak is promising a head-turning, day-brightening display worthy of the hashtag — #BlowUpToGlowUpBarreVt — she had made into a super-sized sign.
In addition to the dinosaurs and Hrubovcak’s unicorn, there will be at least two inflatable bears — one polar and one grizzly — a kangaroo, a zebra and a cow “udders and all.”
Wait, there’s more. An “upside down clown,” Gumby, and Sponge Bob Square Pants are among the other inflatable costumes Hrubovcak’s crew will be wearing.
“It’s going to be awesome,” she says.
Folks in costumes are going to gather in Currier Park starting at 11 a.m. and walking over to City Hall Park shortly before noon.
Hrubovcak said the plan is to prance around the statue to music and possibly circulate downtown for a few hours.
“As long as people smile I’ll be happy,” says Hrubovcak.
Unicorns are easy to please
Food for thought
MONTPELIER — An innovative statewide program helping restaurants, farmers and families weather the pandemic is celebrating an important milestone today.
Apparently the folks at Vermont Everyone Eats have been paying attention. By their count, the federally funded program, launched last August, will surpass the million meal mark today.
Let that sink in.
During the past nine months, a million meals were prepared by hundreds of chefs at more than 200 restaurants with ingredients from more than 400 Vermont farms and food producers. Those meals were then distributed by hundreds of community organizations and volunteers to thousands of Vermonters.
The list of participating restaurants is long and in central Vermont includes, among others, the Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen in Barre and Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier.
So who’ll prepare the millionth meal?
Who knows?
That’s why the folks at Vermont Everyone Eats is encouraging its partners at every level of what has become a well-oiled machine to take a collective bow today. It literally couldn’t have happened without them.
Dollars for scholars II
BARRE — Last week, we told you the Barre Unified Union School District would be doling out dough to graduating seniors during a pre-recorded ceremony that was released on YouTube Tuesday night.
This week, we’re here to tell you they did, announcing $573,978 in scholarships — nearly 50 in all — in just more than 35 minutes.
That’s more than $16,000 a minute — a figure that jumps to roughly $18,500 a minute if you factor out Principal Brenda Waterhouse’s brief introduction and closing remarks that were made on behalf of the scholarship committee.
There were multiple recipients for many of the scholarships and while we don’t know how much most of them were worth, we do know the value of a couple.
As we mentioned last week, four students were scheduled to receive $60,000 each from the Ronald York Scholarship Fund. This week, we can tell you who they were. The list was led by this year’s valedictorian David Poulin and included classmates Rachel Forlow, Owen Kresco and Jenna Sawyer.
We now know the six students who were each awarded $30,000 each from the Dr. Ernest Reynolds Memorial Scholarship Fund. Salutatorian Jacob Allen can take a bow as can fellow seniors Emma Cushman, Camden Kelley, Taite Magoon, Amina Malagic and Zachary Stabell.
There were a host of other recipients for a range of in-house scholarships. It’s an awfully long list, but if you’d like to know who won what (if not how much they will receive) then just visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdlkoxNr17U and watch the virtual ceremony.
Spare change?
BARRE — Who knows what Spaulding High School’s Project Graduation will look like this year, but folks who want to contribute to the substance-free celebration are encouraged to roll down their windows and do so when driving down North Main Street on Saturday.
A coin drop for Project Graduation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Domino’s.
It will be the first, but far from the last coin drop of Barre’s season.
Next up are the Friends of Aldrich Public Library, who have a date — Saturday, May 22 — but haven’t yet finalized the hours they will be soliciting money from motorists on North Main Street to help underwrite programs at the local library.
‘Green machine?’
BARRE — Green Up Day won’t roll around until Saturday, but Barre Mayor Lucas Herring has to be the leader in the clubhouse.
Shocker.
Herring has never hidden his love for Green Up Day and after single-handedly filling 75 Green Up Day bags in the middle a pandemic last year, Barre’s “green machine” has one-upped himself.
Less than a month after challenging the rest of the City Council to collectively fill 51 of the green bags to commemorate the 51st anniversary of Green Up Day, Herring has already filled 81 of them.
How does he do it?
You won’t get more than a shrug from Herring, who says there is plenty to pick up if you keep your eyes peeled.
Though Herring is pretty confident his 81 bags will easily beat any outstanding challenges he’s made — including the one to the council — he isn’t ready to rest.
“I will never be done,” says Herring who likes the ring of “Green Up Year.”
Herring hopes his enthusiasm is contagious and folks turn out across the state on Saturday to participate in Green Up events in their communities.
Drive ‘fur’ animals?
EAST MONTPELIER — Last year, the pandemic forced the Central Vermont Humane Society to take the “walk” out of its annual “Walk for Animals.” While organizers aren’t yet ready to revert to the old normal, they’ve got something different in mind this year.
They’re calling it “DRIVE Fur Animals,” and while it will culminate in a multi-town car parade — starting at National Life in Montpelier and ends at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre on June 5 — there is money to raise and prizes to win before then.
Seems the humane society counts on the donations once generated by its popular “walk” to care for more than 1,000 lost abandoned and needy animals each year. The fundraiser routinely underwrites life-saving surgeries and medical treatment for homeless dogs, cats and other small companion animals and assists efforts to find them “forever homes.”
This year’s “drive” will serve the same critical purpose and those who would like to help out can register at www.centralvermonthumane.org and start fundraising now.
Those who do can also participate in many fun virtual and safe in-person activities including an online pet photo calendar contest, a car decorating contest, a dog trick contest and lots more.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three child fundraisers, the top three adult fundraisers, the top team, and all the contest winners. Participants who raise at least $50 by May 14 will also receive a souvenir T-shirt at the car parade.
All participants, regardless of how much they raise, will earn one chance to win what is being billed as “a fabulous raffle prize.” If we knew more we’d tell you, but we don’t so we can’t.
We do know that proceeds from the various fundraising will save animals lives.
That’s a good thing!
Though all the information you need is on the humane society’s website if you have questions about anything from fundraising to the photo contest just shoot an email to Laurie@centralVermonthumane.org and she will get back to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.