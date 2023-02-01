Ice on fire?
MONTPELIER — Given the frigid forecast that has central Vermonters squirming, the thought of burning something isn’t without an appeal.
That brings us to Ice on Fire — the annual celebration that won’t be held at the North Branch Nature Center this weekend and won’t be canceled due to concerns about the pandemic. Most importantly it appears the weather gods are smiling on organizers because the bone-chilling temperatures expected for Friday and Saturday should be ... warmer ... by Sunday.
That matters, because Ice on Fire will make its debut on the Country Club Road property that was the longtime home of the local Elks Lodge and was purchased by the city for $3 million last year.
Long-term plans for what to do with the 133-acre property are the subject of an ongoing series of forums, like the one that was held on-site last Saturday, and the one that is set for 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at City Hall. There is a remote option for those who are interested, and an all-virtual session is scheduled next Thursday at noon.
Those sessions all involve the future use of the property, which, on Sunday, will serve as the new venue for a winter festival that will feature a broad array of outdoor activities.
Like what? Like dance, theater, music, storytelling and poetry performed by local artists and community members. There will be winter games, kids activities, free cider and chili, and a late-afternoon bonfire.
Sound fun? It should be. All are welcome and while the suggested donation is $10 per person, they won’t be turning anyone away for the festival that kicks off at 11 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.
Bring the family. Bring your friends. Bring a spoon for the chili, a mug for the coffee. Dress like you’ll be spending a few hours outdoors because ... you will be. The good news is that looks way more doable on Sunday than it would on Saturday thanks to an approaching polar vortex that is expected to produce dangerously cold temperatures with a wind chill between 30 and 50 degrees below zero in some places.
Those sub-zero temperatures are expected to rebound above freezing in time for Ice on Fire on Sunday.
Average Thom?
BARRE — Say what you will about Thomas Lauzon, but Barre’s former mayor and current Ward 1 city councilor is a master when it comes to saying things that make you stop and wonder.
Take Tuesday night, when Lauzon was a virtual participant at a council meeting he couldn’t attend because he and his wife, Karen, were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
A lesser person would have stayed in bed and skipped the meeting, but while Lauzon confessed he’s a bit tired, he isn’t a lesser person. He is, well, “average.”
Don’t take our word for it, just ask him.
During a round of meeting-ending “hope you feel betters,” Lauzon offered some personal insight on COVID.
“Interesting virus,” he said. “It’s made me average. I don’t think I like it.”
We literally can’t make that up. And thanks to Lauzon — even the “average” Thom — we routinely don’t have to.
Money bags?
BARRE — What do reusable shopping bags sold in Berlin have to do with a Barre-based clinic that has been tending to the needs of uninsured and under-insured central Vermonters since 1995?
This month the short answer to that question is: money.
The longer answer is that the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic will be the latest beneficiary of Shaw’s “Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program.”
The what? For those unfamiliar with the program that was launched in March 2019, here’s how it works:
The supermarket — in this case the Shaw’s on Paine Turnpike North in Berlin — chooses a worthy cause a month to receive a portion of the proceeds from the reusable bags it sells.
This month, the Shaw’s in Berlin picked the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic in Barre as the beneficiary and, unless shoppers dictate otherwise on the “giving tags” attached to each bag, the clinic will receive $1 for every $3 bag sold.
Sure, February is a short month, but Daniel Barlow, executive director of the clinic on Church Street in Barre, isn’t complaining.
“We are so honored to be chosen by Shaw’s for this donation program,” says Barlow. “Support like this goes a long way in ensuring that our charity has the resources to bring high-quality and essential health care to the most vulnerable members of our community.”
So, if you’re shopping at Shaw’s in Berlin this month, buy a bag or two (or more) and know that some of the money is going to a good cause.
Eight was too much
MONTPELIER — Zach Hughes’ bid to run for an open District 3 seat on the City Council stumbled at the starting line when several of the signatures included on the nominating petition he filed before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline were disqualified by City Clerk John Odum.
When Odum was finished, Hughes was eight signatures short. That didn’t doom his candidacy because Vermont’s election laws contemplate the possibility that candidates might reasonably believe they’ve collected the signatures of enough registered voters when, for whatever reason, they actually haven’t.
It’s why Hughes had until the end of business on Tuesday to collect the signatures of eight registered District 3 voters and deliver them to Odum.
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Instead, Hughes opted not to cure his faulty petition and bowed out of a race that hadn’t started.
The decision turned what might have been a three-way race to replace Councilor Jennifer Morton into a head-to-head contest between local Realtor Tim Heney and Thomas Abdelnour, legislative coordinator for the Vermont State Employees’ Association. Both submitted petitions that included more than enough valid signatures to earn a spot on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
First annual ...
CALAIS — It isn’t a tradition if you’ve never done it before, but the Friends of Calais and the folks at Calais Elementary School are hoping “Calais Community Resource Night” is a hit tonight (Thursday).
When is it? It’s scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where is it? Right at the school.
What is it? That depends on who you are.
If you’re a resident interested in meeting folks — there are a lot of new ones this year — running for various town offices in March, this is a prime opportunity.
If you’re interested in exploring and connecting with various community resources, and perhaps even volunteering, you’ll get that chance in the school library.
If you’re a child whose parents drag you along because leaving you home alone isn’t an option, it could be worse. There will be pizza, a movie and games in the gym and students from U-32 Middle and High School will be looking out for you.
That’s one way of putting it.
Here’s another: “We are hosting an evening to connect volunteers and community members with intergenerational opportunities for fun, enrichment, volunteerism, and service in our town! We will have pizza, a movie, and games for children in the gym while the adults enjoy exploring and connecting with community resources in the library.”
Either way, the First Annual Calais Community Resource Night will be held at Calais Elementary School tonight and organizers are hoping it won’t be the last.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.