September-fest?
BARRE — But for the mother of all floods, the Barre Heritage Festival would be officially underway right now, and we’d be reminding folks the midsummer celebration would get busier and busier until Saturday’s big blowout.
That familiar script didn’t weather well and was scrapped shortly after 8 inches of rain caused the widespread flooding that prompted Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, to reluctantly pull the plug on the July-ending celebration.
The thinking at the time was the city wouldn’t be ready to host a festival that draws thousands to the community each year given the considerable cleanup required in the wake of the devastating flood.
Rather than distract from those recovery efforts, Lewis vowed to reschedule what has long been Barre’s biggest community celebration.
This year’s version will be held in September, and Lewis is trying to stick as close to the original script as possible.
The four-day festival will start on a Wednesday (Sept. 20) and ramp up through Saturday (Sept. 23) when, Barre Rotarians willing (Lewis says it sounds like they are), the festival’s big day will start with a popular breakfast on the lawn of Aldrich Public Library. There will be a parade, there will be fireworks, and Lewis has locked down most of the live entertainment that would have started Friday evening and run through Saturday night.
The Green Mountain Swing Band has confirmed it can be in Barre come September; so have the Barre Tones, Native Tongue, 90 Proof and the Bresettes. A couple of street performers that had planned to be in Barre this weekend can’t make it in September, and Lewis is hoping to replace them, as well as food vendors who book a year in advance and won’t be available for the rescheduled festival.
“I’m working on that,” says Lewis, who is in recruiting mode.
Read all about it!
BARRE — Some things never change and the Friends of the Aldrich Public Library’s annual book sale is apparently one of them.
The sale, which starts Friday and wraps Saturday (it always does), typically coincides with the Barre Heritage Festival’s two busiest days. We wouldn’t rule out the Friends selling more books in September in conjunction with the rescheduled Heritage Festival, they aren’t passing up the chance to give folks an economical chance to stock up on reading material for the summer.
It’s why they will be selling books for dirt cheap prices on the library lawn and in the Milne Community Room from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Bring a bag or a box and check out the selection.
Read all about it! II
MONTPELIER – A couple of flood-damaged bookstores — Bear Pond Books in Montpelier and Next Chapter Bookstore in Barre — will be getting some friendly assistance from fellow members of the New England Independent Bookstores this weekend.
This list is long and includes some bookstores — Bear Pond Books in Stowe and Bridgeside Books in Waterbury, as well as Eloquent Page in St. Albans and Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro.
Phoenix Books in Burlington, Essex and Rutland are all participating, as are the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury, Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls and Yankee Bookshop in Woodstock.
Some — The Flying Pig Bookstore in Shelburne and the Book Nook in Ludlow — have creative names, while others — the Norwich Bookstore in Norwich, the Bennington Bookshop in Bennington and The Bookstore in Ludlow are pretty self explanatory.
Bartleby’s Books in Wilmington is also planning to pitch in on Saturday, and Rootstock Publishing in Montpelier has already started.
A small publisher, Rootstock, is donating sales from books purchased from its website — www.rootstockpublishing.com — between July 18 and Aug. 18.
Maybe next week?
MONTPELIER — Hubbard Park is high and dry but, for the third straight Thursday, “Parkapalooza” remains on ice due to historic flooding in downtown Montpelier. Seems the summer concert series doesn’t run itself and the parks crew is otherwise occupied with flood-related volunteer assistance.
Maybe next week? Maybe.
Parkapalooza’s July 13 launch was upended when the city flooded two days earlier, forcing the cancellation of the concert that would have featured Wild Leek River.
Hopes that last Thursday’s performance of Mal Maiz could be salvaged might go on faded quickly, and the Green Mountain Swing Band, which was set to perform tonight has been waved off.
The bad news? That’s the entire July lineup.
The good news? August is bound to be better.
Everything is still subject to change, but Parkapalooza could make its 2023 debut with next Thursday’s scheduled performance of Barika.
Here’s hoping.
Not today
BARRE — Montpelier’s Parkapalooza isn’t the only concert series that has been sidelined since the flood and the hoped for return of Barre’s Concerts in the Park will wait another week.
Though cleanup is progressing around Currier Park, there is still some post-flood work to do and coupled with today’s wet weather forecast prompted the cancellation of the third straight concert, as well as the latest installment of Food Truck Thursdays.
Barre squeezed in at least one concert — a July 6 performance of The Rustics — before canceling back-to-back-to-back performances of Full House, Ali T, and Jacob Green. They are hoping to work all three in — possibly at the rescheduled Barre Heritage Festival in September, or the Granite City Farmers’ Market, which has resumed on Wednesdays and is being held in City Hall Park until it is cleared to return to Depot Square.
Organizers are hoping to get things back on track with next Thursday’s scheduled performance of Native Tongue and an assortment of food trucks.
We’ll keep you posted.
Power play?
BARRE — The line of volunteers who have helped with flood damage in Barre is long and getting longer by the day.
On Wednesday the state Agency of Transportation organized an agency-wide volunteer initiative to help with recovery efforts in Barre and on Saturday the Granite City is expected to get an assist from the University of Vermont’s men’s hockey team.
The help is greatly appreciated.
Shout-out
A shout-out to Rainbow Bridge Community Center, which has done an amazing job in recent days by coordinating volunteers, feeding folks at lunch time, serving as an information kiosk on Main Street in Barre, and — most importantly — keeping spirits high.
The volunteers working with Rainbow Bridge have provided (and gotten back) a lot of smiles, as cleanup has continued around the Granite City since the July 10-11 flooding. City leaders have received a lot of praise for the organization’s work and positive attitude.
Their efforts have really made a tough situation so much better and tolerable. Thank you!
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.