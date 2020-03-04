Cookie contest?
BARRE TOWN — In something of a Town Meeting Day tradition, Brownies were selling Girl Scout cookies to voters who flocked to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on Tuesday, and we’re told the exercise quickly turned into a race for second place.
“Thin Mints won by a landslide,” says troop leader Brenda Lafirira.
Seems Lafirira’s scouts — all second- and third-graders — made the most of the higher-than-usual turnout by selling a whopping 621 boxes of cookies.
More than one-third of those boxes — 239 — were Thin Mints, according to Lafirira, whose Brownies sold 14 cases of the cookies (12 boxes per case) forcing her to fetch five more.
“It was a very good day,” Lafirira says, noting the dominance of Thin Mints was evident early on.
“None of the other cookies came close,” she says.
Lafirira, who tracked sales, says Samoas — a tasty mix of caramel and coconut — finished a distant second (107 boxes) followed by peanut butter and chocolate Tagalogs (80 boxes).
Lafirira’s Brownies have been selling cookies since January, and Tuesday’s one-day haul was impressive.
The troop plans to use its share of the proceeds for a year-end trip (Santa’s Village and Great Escape are in the running) and to prepare desserts as part of a broader charitable effort to provide Thanksgiving meals to those who need assistance.
‘Man of the year’
WASHINGTON — When officials here decided to create a “Citizen of the Year” award, Roger Bresette had a been a volunteer firefighter in the tiny town for 16 years. Flash forward three decades — including a six-year stint as fire chief — and Bresette still is.
At Tuesday’s town meeting Bresette’s 46 years of service earned him an honor that had been bestowed 29 times before. His son, Nick, who serves on the Select Board, made the announcement.
Nick Bresette is now the assistant chief of the fire department, and his cousin, Ryan Bresette, is chief.
Good ‘Day’ job?
WILLIAMSTOWN — A sophomore at Williamstown Middle-High School got a shout-out at the start of Tuesday’s town meeting, and the fact that you could hear it clear as a bell was testament to the job Hunter Day did without asking.
In display of extra effort that had Day’s music teacher, Kevin Sullivan, singing his praises, Day arrived well before town meeting was set to start at 10 a.m. and set up a sound system that worked much better than in years past.
You could hear the difference and moderator Matthew Powell made a note of thanking Day for a job well done even as Sullivan, who had planned to set up the sound system himself, was praising Day’s initiative.
“Give me a room full of students like that,” Sullivan said.
Movie night
PLAINFIELD — If you want to tour all 251 towns in Vermont without ever leaving your seat, you might consider swinging by the Town Hall Opera House for a Friday evening screening of a documentary directed by a man who has accomplished that feat twice.
It’s called “One Town at a Time” and features footage — some much older than the rest — that chronicles Michael Leonard’s Vermont travels since joining the 251 Club in the summer of 2006.
Much of the film’s footage was shot that year, as Leonard traveled the state with his two best friends, interviewing locals and filming some of Vermont’s most celebrated places.
As part of the project, Leonard returned to many of those places a decade later and was fortunate enough to re-interview some of the same folks he’d recorded in 2006.
It was an identity-shaping exercise that revealed how Vermont changed in 10 years time and how it hasn’t.
The documentary reflects Vermont’s changing cultural and physical landscape and features diverse voices, ranging from former Gov. Jim Douglas and Jerry Greenfield — the guy who put the “Jerry” in Ben & Jerry’s. It also includes other members of the 251 Club — an organization dedicated to visiting all the towns and cities in Vermont.
Leonard is now back-tracking again. Friday’s 6 p.m. screening at the opera house in Plainfield comes on the heels of his visit to Franklin last month and precedes a trip to Hartland next week. The movie was screened at the Old Labor Hall in Barre last September.
Friday’s screening in Plainfield is sponsored by Cutler Memorial Library. A $10 donation is suggested, but not required.
Want to play?
BERLIN — Fiddlers and fans of fiddling might want to swing by Berlin Elementary School at noon Sunday for what is being billed as “an afternoon of music, socializing and good cheer.”
Hosted by the Northeast Fiddlers Association the “fiddle meet” will follow a familiar format. For starters, it’s free and will open with an hour-long jam at noon when musicians will sit in a “tune circle” and take turns calling out the tunes they’ll play as a group.
At 1 p.m., those who sign up will get a chance to play three tunes of their choice. Most are fiddlers (it is a “fiddle meet”) though we’re told most of the association members play other instruments (think banjo, mandolin, piano and guitar). Back-up piano and guitar players are available when requested.
If you’d like more information, just call Jill at 869-3515 or Bill at 565-7377. Otherwise, just show up. There is no charge, though for $15 you can join the association. Membership comes with a few perks, including a ticket to the association’s annual holiday party at the Canadian Club in Barre Town and a subscription to its bi-monthly newsletter.
The association meets the first Monday of the month — usually at an American Legion, VFW or Moose Club in different Vermont towns and hosts “fiddle meet” once a month.
Frozen!
WEST DANVILLE — The sap is running and back roads are starting to get muddy, but a recent run of warm weather hasn’t put a dent in the 299-acre block of ice that is Joe’s Pond this time of year.
That will eventually change, and when is the question that sparked an annual guessing game that started small more than 30 years ago and now has a worldwide following.
When, indeed.
Last year, the contest attracted 13,149 entries and the price per guess (date and time) was the same ($1) as it was when the Joe’s Pond Ice Out began in 1988.
The winner, Robynn Albert, of Essex Junction, got a check for $5,866 (half the proceeds from ticket sales less expenses) for coming closest to guessing when the ice out would end.
Albert guessed 6:01 p.m. April 25 and the clock — the ultimate arbiter of an unscientific contest — stopped 22 minutes earlier.
The Joe’s Pond Association hasn’t yet bothered to rig the contraption that includes a cement block tethered to the plug powering the deck-mounted clock that will determine this year’s winner.
The ice melts, the block drops, the clock stops and the ice out ends with someone getting a significant return on their $1 investment.
Tickets are available at joespondvermont.com, where you’ll find a list of central Vermont vendors who sell tickets for the Joe’s Pond Ice Out. All tickets must be received by the Joe’s Pond Association by midnight April 1 to be considered.
All hands on deck
MONTPELIER — Don’t panic! If you go to the Capital City on Friday, you’re sure of a big surprise.
Workers, residents and visitors to Montpelier may witness a major event unfolding at the State House from 8 a.m. to noon.
A full-scale emergency medical services drill will involve multiple state agencies and local emergency services.
The pretext for the exercise is a mass-casualty event: Approximately 80 demonstrators are gathered on the lawn of the State House when a vehicle careens out of control into the crowd.
We stress: This is only a drill.
The exercise is designed to test the coordinated response of emergency services and Central Vermont Medical Center to handle a large number of casualties.
Agencies taking part will include: Barre City, Barre Town, East Montpelier, Mad River Valley, Middlesex, Montpelier, Northfield, Plainfield, Washington, Waterbury, Williamstown, Worcester, as well as the Capital Police and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team.
Spring shots
It’s that time of year when our pets need to get their annual rabies shots and other vaccines.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, there will be a vaccination and licensing clinic for cats and dogs at the East Montpelier Fire Station. The cost is $20 per animal.
Then from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 28, the Central Vermont Humane Society will hold a similar clinic. Cats must be in carriers; dogs must be on leashes.
At CVHS, rabies and distemper vaccines will be available for $20 each. Microchips will be available for $35, which includes registration.
You’re asked to bring your most recent vaccination certificate (tag is not sufficient), if possible. Animals without certificates will receive vaccines good for one year only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.