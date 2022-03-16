True value!
BARRE — We mentioned it awhile back, but since today’s the day they’re actually doing it, hats off to Bob Nelson, who, by all accounts (ours included), is way more than the guy who runs the local hardware store.
Sure, Nelson is that too, and has been since his dad, Carroll, launched what is now Nelson Ace Hardware back in 1983.
The torch has long-since been passed and Nelson and his wife, Linda have been running the successful downtown business that is more than just a hardware store.
Kind of like Nelson is more than just another merchant, which is why the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce is saluting him this morning during its annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast at the Barre Elks Lodge.
Nelson deserves the recognition. Not because he serves on the Barre Town Select Board and is chair of the Police Advisory Committee in Barre, and not because he has consistently been one of downtown Barre’s biggest boosters.
All of that is true as is the fact Nelson has spent a lot of years serving on the Barre Partnership’s board and has been president of the downtown organization he helped found.
Nelson is the guy you turn to for tongs if you are a Rotarian picking up trash and the man who donates the paint when the gazebo in City Hall Park needs sprucing up.
You didn’t hear about those things from Nelson because the guy with a voice that will get your attention doesn’t talk about the things that he quietly does. He just does them, and Barre is very lucky to have him.
‘Aud’ man out?
BARRE — Andy Supernault witnessed his share of standing ovations in the 43 years he spent maintaining the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
On Tuesday night, Supernault received one that was considerably less thunderous, but arguably more heartfelt, for a job well done.
Supernault’s moment came courtesy of an appreciative City Council, who thanked the man who has forgotten more about the Aud than most folks will ever know for the years he spent working there. All 43 of them!
That run officially ended with Supernault’s Town Meeting Day retirement and his Tuesday night appearance gave the council an opportunity to wish him well and City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who will soon join him in retirement, a chance to present him with a certificate of appreciation.
Thumbs up for Rise Up
BARRE — Here’s hoping that by the time Mayor Jake Hemmerick presents his first-ever proclamation to Barre bakers Jim and Larissa Haas on Friday afternoon at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street that a GoFundMe campaign organized on their behalf by School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding surpasses its $15,000 goal.
It may already have because it was knocking on the door before Hemmerick’s proclamation was read aloud for the first time during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and was sitting at $14,675 Wednesday afternoon.
Perhaps we should explain though it won’t take regular readers long to catch up.
Haas, as we noted last week, is a Green Mountain boy, and his wife hails from Ukraine where the couple met, married and opened doors to their first wood-fired bakery just outside Kyiv in 2006.
In 2019, they came to Vermont to launch Rise Up Bakery in a just-restored brick building that housed the Cooperative Bakery in 1913, but had been dormant for several decades.
The couple’s ties to Ukraine (hers more than his) are what made the paper last week when the Northfield Farmers Market was working with one of their valued vendors to launch their “Bread for Ukraine” fundraiser that will run through April 6.
The goal of that campaign — supporting a nonprofit that is feeding thousands of Ukranians fleeing their homeland, as well as those who have remained in the country during the Russian assault — is different than the GoFundMe campaign organized by Spaulding on behalf of Larissa Haas. The latter effort is “to raise money to send essentials like hygiene products, clothes, food, first aid and medications to Ukraine.”
That’s what Spaulding posted at www.gofundme.com/f/vermonters-for-ukraine online, and that’s what Hemmerick included in a mayoral proclamation that he plans to present to the couple at 5 p.m. Friday at the Old Labor Hall.
Those who are vaccinated and willing to wear a mask are invited to attend the event that is being hosted by the Barre Historical Society. It will give Hemmerick an opportunity to read his proclamation a second time and present it in person to the local bakers it is intended to honor.
The proclamation credits Haas and her husband for bringing “Ukrainian pride and solidarity” to Barre during the savage invasion of Ukraine and the threats to their ... family there. “Delicious bread” is a bonus.
A night out?
NORTHFIELD — Folks will be camping for a cause in the crescent-shaped park across from the entrance to Norwich University Friday night.
Seems The Veterans’ Place and the university’s Center for Civic Engagement are co-hosting a “Sleep-Out for Homelessness” encampment in the park that is located between Crescent Avenue and Route 12.
This one is designed to raise awareness about veteran homelessness, as well as money to benefit a local nonprofit — The Veterans’ Place — that has made it its mission to do something about it.
Though it’s too late to join them for the overnight, community members along with some students, faculty and staff at Norwich and some residents of The Veterans’ Place plan to pitch tents and roll out sleeping bags in a show of solidarity with those who have no other choice.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Friday, runs through noon Saturday and will feature a couple of speakers, a campfire, a couple of humble meals and plenty of time to reflect.
A simple supper — soup and bread — will be provided to overnight participants, and they’ll get to hear from a Montpelier Police Officer — Victor Hinjosa — who has worked extensively with the homeless population.
The encampment will be off limits Friday night. Same goes for the campfire planned at the Shaw Outdoor Center and where local guitarist Mike Macijeski will perform.
After a light breakfast is served, the encampment will open Saturday morning when a second speaker — decorated Army combat veteran Morgana Isenberg — will address those in attendance.
Isenberg, now a veteran outreach program specialist with the Vet Center in White River Junction, has been one of the 40,000 U.S. veterans who are homeless on any given night. Her address, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, will focus on veteran homelessness and the services she and the center provide.
Isenberg’s mobile Vet Center will be at the Crescent from 8 a.m. to noon and tours will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m.
A closing ceremony and awarding of “challenge coins” and certificates to participants is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Though its too late to join the encampment, it isn’t too late to donate to the cause, and you can do it in more ways than one.
They’ve been collecting donations of clothing (think socks, hats, gloves and scarves) at The Veterans’ Place at 220 Vine St. in Northfield. Those donations will be delivered to homeless shelters after the event. If you’d prefer to donate money, just visit norwichserves.givepulse.com/event/view/283553 and follow the directions.
