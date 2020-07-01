Food for thought
MONTPELIER — Her background is in biology and music, and her timing could have been better, but Sara Lourie says she’s finally ready to open the bagel business she bought just before COVID-19 shuttered Vermont’s economy in mid-March.
Lourie’s business — Food for Thought — is coming very soon (it opens in limited fashion on Friday) and the unlikely entrepreneur says it’s time to bake the bagels.
It isn’t the opening Lourie had in mind when she plunked down a nonrefundable deposit to buy Bagitos Bagel and Burrito Café from founder and owner Soren Pfeffer on March 14. On March 15, Bagitos closed as Pfeffer announced it would in February and on March 16 so did every other nonessential business in Vermont thanks to COVID-19.
Undaunted, Lourie pressed ahead with renovating and re-branding the business that will sell its first bagels on Friday.
“We’re going to open very gradually,” Lourie says, noting it will be “just bagels and cream cheese” to start and Food for Thought will only be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday this week. Starting next week the plan is to be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for the rest of the month.
You have to walk before you run, and while Lourie will lean heavily on a seasoned team of former Bagitos’ staff, including Sarah Clifford, Heather Lewis and Ashley Sherman, it’s her first restaurant — and their first pandemic.
“It’s all a big learning curve right now,” says Lourie, who is urging bagel-hungry customers (she used to be one of them) to call in larger orders in advance just to ensure availability.
“We have absolutely no idea what peoples’ response is going to be,” she says.
Knowing what the week’s bagel business is going to look like by 6 p.m. on Wednesdays would help for planning purposes, though those who place orders on Thursdays (that’s today) can also be accommodated. Just call 595-9376 and let them know what kind of bagels you want and how many.
In an opening promotion, Lourie is throwing in a free bagel for every six you order and is hoping to expand the hours and the menu at Food for Thought after getting a feel for the business this month.
Who’s counting?
BARRE — Thanks to Karl Rinker we’re up to speed on who’s who in the Barre Rotary Club.
The club, which had been meeting remotely since March, held its annual changeover dinner on Rinker’s back deck last week.
Attendance was predictably down, but most who showed up enjoyed the stuffed chicken dinner prepared by Delicate Decadence while observing an orderly transition of power that saw incoming president John Steinman present his outgoing president Eddie Rousse with a Rotary umbrella worthy of the Barre Country Club and Rousse handed Steinman the gavel he’s been using virtually the past few months.
Steinman, who serves on the Barre City Council, is the latest in a long line of local Rotary Club presidents.
How long? Rousse was the club’s 98th president, making Steinman number 99 and next year’s changeover dinner a must-attend event for a service club that has been doing good things in Barre for an awfully long time.
Joke’s on them
Speaking of Rotarians, CVTV Executive Director Tony Campos, who is always good for a joke at Rotary (and really anywhere), is recovering nicely after having his appendix removed last week.
Always looking for the smile, he got the last laugh with the doctors and nurses who took care of him at Central Vermont Medical Center. Nope, it wasn’t a knock-knock joke, or anything he even had to say.
The punchline: Most people’s appendix is on the left side of their body. Not Campos. The side-splitting prankster’s was on the right.
Only Tony.
Pony tale?
MONTPELIER — Sometimes police receive head-scratching calls and if you don’t believe us consider the case of the wayward pony.
We didn’t get it straight from the horse’s mouth, but it is on the Montpelier Police Department’s Facebook page (complete with a photograph), and it was this week’s Montpelier Police Log in The Times Argus, so it must be true.
Here — give or take — is what went down in the Capital City last Thursday.
Seems a dog walker phoned police to report a pony running at large on Court Street.
Leashed dog, loose pony. How’s that for a change of pace?
Police responded and quickly located the pony at the intersection of Court and Elm streets where, they say “… a passerby was attempting to corral her out of traffic.”
It’s their story, we’ll let them finish it.
“… With the help of the owner (and a bag of carrots) she was bridled and walked home safely.”
The moral of the story?
Sometimes old news is good news.
(N)ice man
BARRE — In mid-March Renee Badeau sought the City Council’s permission to install a granite plaque in the BOR ice arena in memory of her deceased dad, Bernie Badeau, who worked, played and coached there for many years.
More than three months and 500 signatures on a petition later, Badeau got the answer she was looking for on Tuesday night.
Councilors approved Badeau’s plans to honor her father with a plaque that features photographs of him playing hockey as a high school student and adult, coaching and driving the Zamboni – most of them shot at the ice arena, where he took a job as a maintenance man in 1973 and worked his way up to director of the arena before taking a job with the city’s streets department in 1988. The elder Badeau, who died on Dec. 7, 2019, worked for the city for 30 years before retiring in 2003.
The just-approved plaque will honor Badeau: “… For his selfless dedication to the youth and community of Barre, his devotion to the game of hockey in the Barre area and his many years of providing love and care to the BOR and North Barre Rink.”
Time to pay
BARRE — Since the COVID-19 crisis hit the City Council has been abating all penalties and interest associated with delinquent property tax and water and sewer bill deadlines. That practice ended Tuesday night.
Those who didn’t pay their water and sewer bills by Tuesday’s deadline will be assessed penalties and interest typically associated with delinquent accounts because, in that respect, the old normal has returned.
It wasn’t an easy decision for councilors, who acknowledged there are those for whom it will pose a financial hardship. However, they agreed a blanket abatement wasn’t the only way to address those cases and the city needs revenue to run the services it provides.
Those who are hard-pressed to make timely payments can request relief from the city’s board of abatement.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email them to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.