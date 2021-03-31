Breakfast champion
BARRE TOWN — Ron Parnigoni was a lot of things to a lot of people,, but to us the Barre Town man who died at his winter home in Florida last Friday will always be the man behind the most important meal of the year in Barre.
Ask any Barre Rotarian, and they’ll tell you Parnigoni was their breakfast champion — a man who could recite a jaw-dropping shopping list that started with 320 dozen eggs, ended with 1,250 containers of syrup and included an awful lot of other ingredients in between.
Parnigoni was quotable character who always delivered for us on the most important morning of the Barre Heritage Festival.
When Parnigoni wasn’t smiling, he was shaking his head in mock disbelief, while poking fun at fellow Rotarians in a “You call that French toast?” kind of way.
He was a key piece of a much bigger community puzzle who will be missed by those who knew him well and by those, like us, who had the pleasure of bumping into him once a year. He was, from where we sit, a good egg.
Breakfast won’t be the same without him.
‘Egg-stra, Egg-stra…’
BARRE — We promised you’d be able to read all about the “egg event” recreation officials in Barre and Barre Town are planning to replace the popular egg hunt that will be a casualty of COVID-19 for the second straight year.
We’re happy to report much of what we predicted three weeks ago is pretty much what will happen Saturday.
We predicted Stephanie Quaranta, who started the egg hunt tradition in Barre when she was hired as the city’s recreation director in 1988, would bill this year’s event as an “Egg-stravaganza.” She did.
We also predicted that because of lingering concerns about COVID-19, the old-fashioned hunt would likely be replaced by a drive-through giveaway. It will be.
What we didn’t know then was that there would be two locations — the parking lot at the Barre Municipal Auditorium for folks who live in the city and the parking lot at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School for folks who live in the town.
Volunteers will start handing out bags of eggs starting at 10 a.m. in both locations. It’s one bag per child, while supplies last and although they have a lot of eggs, they could go fast.
The eggs are meant for children between four and 10 years old and while there’s probably some wiggle room on the upper end the eggs contents really aren’t recommended for children under four.
Quaranta, who is all about the “hunt” this time of year, is encouraging parents to use the colorful eggs to create their own at home.
Maybe next year?
MONTPELIER — Recreation officials in Montpelier don’t have a “Plan B” with respect to an egg hunt that is an older tradition than the one in Barre.
Don’t take our word for it. Just check their Facebook page.
“… Grrrr COVID,” a post that went up on Wednesday above a crying cartoon bunny.
That told most folks all they needed to know, but officials left no doubt about where things stand to avoid any confusion on Saturday.
“We hate to have to say it, but once again Montpelier Rec will be unable to host the chocolate egg hunt in Hubbard Park,” the post states. “COVID-19 restrictions make events like this not possible for the time being. We are SO looking forward to being able to offer you these types of events again — hopefully, sooner rather than later!”
Art hunt?
MONTPELIER — Hunting for chocolate eggs in Hubbard Park may be a no-go again this year, but enjoying art in downtown Montpelier is will be an April opportunity.
You can hunt for it if that’s your thing, or you could visit montpelieralive.org/artwalk to check out the April Art Walk Guide now available.
Instead of focusing on specific days and times, the guide lists all of the art-related opportunities that available at nearly a dozen venues during the next few weeks thanks to Northfield Savings Bank.
Some, like the recently installed “Tumbling Blocks Community Quilt” project aren’t going anywhere soon. The huge paper “quilt” includes colorful submissions created by over 300 community members and assembled by coordinating artist Sabrina Fadial.
Others, like Friday’s socially distant viewing of “Barely Touching” — a pandemic-inspired video project created by Susan Calza and Kelly Holt — will be by appointment only after Friday’s kickoff, which is set from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calza’s 138 Main St. studio. Details are in the online guide.
Most venues feature displays that can be viewed through the end of April and some into May.
Rabble Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co. is an exception. Those who want to check out “The In and Out Show: ‘Off We Go’ riding through ‘The All’ with Bedsheet Mitigations” by Peter Schumann of Bread and Puppet Theater, can do so from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Dinner is served
BARRE — Students in the Barre Unified Union School District are already entitled to free breakfasts and lunches and, starting today, you can add dinner to that list.
Students who want will have access to free dinners.
The meals will be handed out to students when they are dismissed and added to meal delivery bus routes for those learning remotely.
Also, parents can pick up their child’s free dinner by going to the outside cafeteria entrances at centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Just email Monica Tolman at monica.tolman@lexingtonindependents.com if your child has a food allergy and needs special meal accommodations.
Hair apparent?
BARRE — There’s still time to enter what might best be described as the “Great Barre Beard Off of 2021.”
Launched by the Lions Club in late-February, the contest has attracted six entries and has raised $933 toward its $2,000 goal.
Mark Tatro, who came up with the idea, is in the running. So is Barre Mayor Lucas Herring, former Barre Town engineer Harry Hinrichsen, Karl Rinker, Michael Benway and Jason Adams.
Why should they get all the votes, raise all the money, and get a crack a bragging rights and prizes that include a $100 gift card to Vermont Flannel and a gift package from The Barber on Main?
If you’ve got facial hair, $20 to spare and the ability to upload a digital photograph of yourself between now and April 15, you too can enter.
Tatro, who hasn’t shaved in awhile thanks to the pandemic, is inviting others like him to visit www.facebook.com/donate/291454765938728 and upload their photos.
No beard?
No problem. You can still vote for one (or more) of the entrants using the same link and contribute to the cause (it’s $5 per vote).
If you’re having trouble entering or registering your vote visit www.facebook.com/mark.tatro.35 to contact Tatro using his personal Facebook page.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help underwrite the club’s charitable efforts, which include assisting those with visual and hearing impairments.
