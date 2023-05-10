Run for the money?
MONTPELIER — It will inconvenience some motorists Thursday afternoon, and it required rescheduling some youth sports practices, but that’s a small price to pay for hosting what is billed as one of Vermont’s oldest and largest races.
The Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge & State Agency 5K Race is a pretty big deal and the 40th edition of the event better known as the Corporate Cup will start and end in front of the State House this evening.
More than 2,000 people — runners and walkers alike — are expected to participate and all proceeds from the race, which is sponsored again this year by Union Mutual Insurance Company, will support programs and events hosted by the Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.
The race is set to start at 6 p.m., but the section of State Street between Taylor Street and Bailey Avenue will be closed to through traffic at 5:30 p.m. The State Street closure will extend to the Elm Street intersection when the race starts 30 minutes later and Taylor Street and one of the westbound lanes of Memorial Drive (between Taylor Street and Bailey Avenue) also will be closed at that time.
Those roads will remain closed until the last of the participants cross the finish line, which is expected to be around 7:15 p.m.
Several other streets — Winter, Summer, Pearl, Spring and Baldwin — will be impacted by the course, and if you can steer clear of the area until after the race is over, you probably should.
Unless you want to watch. In that case show up early, park if you have to, and be patient when it’s over, because this one draws a crowd.
Starr power?
BARRE — Who you gonna call when your Zoom link is on the fritz? Virtual participants at your city council meeting can hear each other but can’t really be heard in the room, and you can see them, but they can’t see you.
Not Councilor Teddy Waszazak.
Typically Waszazak can troubleshoot technical difficulties that occasionally surface on Tuesday nights in Barre with relative ease, but this week was an exception in more ways than one.
For starters, thanks to Tuesday’s budget revote, this week’s council meeting was on Monday and Waszazak was either off his game, or out of his depth. Time to bring in the paid professional.
It took a few minutes, but Ryan Starr, the city’s information technology specialist, was able to get things working the way that they should without interrupting a meeting that began with the council in you-can’t-see-us-and-we-can’t-hear-you mode.
But for the fact that one of them — Councilor Michael Boutin — was among the virtual participants Monday night it wouldn’t have been the end of the world if the problem had gone unresolved, but it was nice that it was.
Mr. Dressup?
MONTPELIER — The Capital City’s newest justice of the peace just booked his first wedding and, thanks to the folks at The Getup Vintage, he knows exactly what he’s going to wear.
Elected on the strength of a write-in campaign last November, Morgan Brown has some Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes befitting a marriage officiant.
The lightly worn vintage suit and tuxedo-style shirt came into the Langdon Street shop on Tuesday and were snapped up by Brown on Wednesday morning.
Brown said he is pleased with the condition and fit of the reasonably priced suit, and had high praise for the customer service at Getup Vintage.
Now wedding ready, Brown is scheduled to marry a Barre couple next month, his first such ceremony since being elected.
Want plants?
MARSHFIELD — The Granite Center Garden Club’s annual plant sale in Barre is a couple of weeks away, but folks will be swapping plants outside the Jaquith Public Library this weekend as they have for roughly a decade.
The plant swap, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday is an annual opportunity to drop and swap perennials, though organizer Annie Reed, says the selection typically includes vegetable starts and house plants.
Started by the Friends of the Jaquith Public Library when Reed was a “friend,” the swap became a library event when Reed was elected to the board.
“It’s truly a ‘swap,’” she says, noting nothing is for sale, there are plenty of plants available, and those who want to make donations to the library are welcome to.
Reed, who has been busy digging up more than 50 plants, said the selection varies from year to year, and on Saturday will include everything from native wild ginger to lily of the valley.
While donations are optional and plants are welcome, Reed says they must be potted and labeled, and preferably dropped off much closer to 9 a.m. than noon. No invasive plants will be accepted. If you don’t have plants to share, don’t worry. Swing by the library on Saturday, and if things grow right, you could have something to swap this time next year.
Help wanted!
BARRE TOWN — Dozens of volunteer fire departments, including several right here in central Vermont, will be opening their doors to prospective volunteers for a few hours on Saturday.
Dubbed “Operation Mayday,” Vermont’s first “coordinated statewide firefighter recruitment effort” is designed to replenish a shrinking pool of firefighters that has many volunteer departments concerned.
If you’ve read this far, you, someone you know, or both, might be interested in learning a little more about the fire service and how you can volunteer.
Volunteer departments in Barre Town, Berlin, Waitsfield-Fayston (the station is in Waitsfield), Washington, Woodbury and Worcester will all be welcoming prospective volunteers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
All are welcome.
Market on the move
BARRE — The Barre Farmers’ Market will sprout up in yet another new location when it opens for the summer season next month.
Goodbye, Pearl Street Pedestrian Way. Hello, Depot Square.
The market, which for a variety of reasons has bounced all over, is poised to move from Pearl Street where it had been since 2020 to the higher profile spot on Depot Square.
The new location makes a lot of sense.
Unlike Pearl Street, it is highly visible, right downtown and, thanks to the folks at the Quarry Kitchen & Spirits, will feature live entertainment on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting June 7.
Pairing the market with music isn’t a new thing, though it has been a missing element since the move to Pearl Street.
One of the reasons the Barre market was originally launched many moves ago on Wednesdays in City Hall Park was because that’s when and where the city’s annual summer series of the concerts in the park were held. Right up until 2005, when planned improvements to the city’s most visible park forced the concerts and the market to find alternate locations. Both did.
In a parting of the ways, some lamented and others regretted, the concerts settled in Currier Park and the market tried a number of spots, some more successful than others. Those locations ranged from the lawn in front of Aldrich Public Library to the Vermont Granite Museum on Jones Brothers Way and, eventually, a return to City Hall Park.
It didn’t last. The market was briefly paired with the concerts in Currier Park and moved the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way when that downtown amenity was completed three years ago.
Depot Square gives the market room to grow, which it hopes to when it opens for the summer season next month.
