Cold news
BARRE — This week’s discovery of roughly a dozen vandalized monuments at Elmwood Cemetery apparently couldn’t have come at a worse time.
Why? Because undoing the work of vandals who spray-painted vulgar words and symbols on several monuments, as well as the back of at least one mausoleum, will have to wait until spring.
Not because the city isn’t interested in having the spray paint scrubbed away as soon as possible, but because the cleaning solvents used for that work, which is expected to cost roughly $2,500, aren’t effective when the temperature is below 60 degrees.
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, expects that could be awhile, which is why the defaced monuments have been wrapped in tarps and there is one on the back side of the vandalized mausoleum.
Key club
BARRE — Sue Higby joined Mayor Jake Hemmerick’s key club Tuesday night, when she was presented a key to the city along with a mayoral proclamation and a legislative resolution all in recognition of the 20 years she has served as executive director of Studio Place Arts.
Better known by its acronym, SPA, Studio Place Arts has thrived with Higby at the helm, mounting more than 400 exhibitions featuring the work of thousands of artists and cementing its role as a vibrant center for the visual arts.
It’s why Higby, who can claim credit for some of Barre’s newest public sculptures was treated to a standing ovation Tuesday night, and why there will be “a festive celebration” of her “dynamic SPA leadership” on Saturday.
All work
When it comes to the Vermont Historical Society’s latest exhibit “all work” seems like a fitting description.
Why? Because the exhibit that went on display Tuesday at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier is called “Vermonters at Work.”
If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry, there’s time.
“Vermonters at Work,” which was curated by Sarah-Lee Terrat and supported by the Waterbury Area MakerSphere, will remain at the museum’s Local History Gallery through July 29.
When you’re not working, you should check out the exhibit that “explores the inventiveness and energy Vermonters have put into their daily work life.”
Seriously. “Vermonters at Work” features antique tools and machinery, 19th-century print advertisements for farm inventions, early photos and paintings of Vermonters at work on the landscape.
So say the folks at Vermont Historical Society.
“These artifacts and prints tell the stories of Vermonters using the land well and making daily chores more efficient, and help the viewer understand what people needed to get the work done,” they say. “It reminds us that while we’ve come a long way in the last century technologically, Vermont has always been a place brimming with invention, independence and hard work.”
Speaking of hard work, curating the exhibit can’t have been easy, but we’re told Terrat, a fine artist and designer from Waterbury had help with “Vermonters at Work.” The collaboration involved Jan Blomstrann, the retired co-founder and former owner of NRG Systems.
Seems the two women teamed up on what eventually blossomed into “Vermonters at Work” way back in 2000 when Blomstrann asked Terrat to create custom installation artwork for NRG’s LEEDS-certified headquarters in Hinesburg.
Terrat obliged and while combing through art galleries, antique shops and flea markets, she was attracted to artifacts and printed pieces that told the story of an earlier era of Yankee ingenuity, and how Vermonters devised solutions to their most pressing problems on the working landscape.
That’s how “Vermonters at Work” was born and now it’s the latest exhibit in a gallery that has recently featured exhibits about St. Joseph’s Orphanage and Vermont Common Cracker.
Lights liked
BARRE — Lots of folks noticed the Granite City upped its downtown holiday decorating game this year, and one of them grew up in Barre and now serves as governor.
Seems Gov. Phil Scott was so taken by this year’s display that he sent a personal note to Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, acknowledging the organization’s efforts.
“As we come out of the pandemic, your beautiful light display brings much needed energy to the downtown,” the governor wrote. “The leadership and hard work that went into decorating the downtown is a great example of Barre’s community spirit, and serves as an inspiration for others to step up and light the way.”
Accompanying the brief letter to Lewis was Scott’s official recognition of the Barre Partnership as part of his “Rays of Kindness” initiative.
Food for thought
BARRE — Four local food shelves will benefit from the Barre Lions Club’s “Food From the Heart” food drive on Saturday.
Want to pitch in? Here’s how.
If you’d like to donate anything from nonperishable food items and paper products to diapers and health and beauty aids, just hop in the car and drive them to Tatro’s Appliance at 272 Morrison Road (it’s right across from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Warehouse) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be Lions waiting, but they are a friendly pack and are hoping a food drive that was super successful during the darker days of the pandemic, won’t experience a drop off this year.
The Lions have shelves to help stock. There’s one at Capstone Community Action, another at St. Monica Catholic Church, a third at the Salvation Army in Barre, and a fourth at Hedding United Methodist Church.
Food, other items, and any money will be split between those food shelves.
Did we say “money?”
We did. If writing a check is easier, the Lions will happily take it. You can drop them off at Tatro’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, or mail them to: Barre Lions Club, P.O. Box 211, Barre 05641. Either way, remember to write “food drive” in the memo line because the Lions have a number of charitable initiatives and it’s important to them that all donations go where folks want them to.
If it’s more convenient for you, we’re told the club has a Venmo account — Barre_Lions — and all are more than welcome to use it.
