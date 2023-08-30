Ready to launch
BARRE TOWN — It’s been a work-in-progress since last November, but Barre Town is finally ready to launch its new-look website at the same old address — www.barretown.org — on Friday.
Count Town Clerk Tina Lunt among those hoping for a smooth transition from the site that has served the town well to the slicker-looking version with new features that include quick links, e-notifications and interactive forms.
The new modern, mobile-friendly site was designed by the same firm — Revize — that created the one that will be abandoned Friday ... if all goes according to script.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed,” says Lunt, who is encouraging residents who have scenic pictures from around town to send them her way.
Lunt says the town hopes to incorporate some of the photographs into the new site. Those willing to share shots of their favorite views or spaces can email them to tlunt@barretown.org.
Book report
MONTPELIER — The folks at Bear Pond Books are pretty pumped about pivoting away from the 100% online format that has helped keep them afloat since floodwaters swamped downtown Montpelier back in July.
Don’t take our word for it, consider the latest edition of “Ponderings.”
“After 52 days of flood, mud, reconstruction, restocking, reshelving and redecorating, we are finally ready to reopen to the public!” the folks from Bear Pond write in their newsletter.
When? They’re glad you asked.
“This Friday … is the big day,” they write. “We couldn’t be more excited, and we know you are, too. We’re looking forward to seeing you all in person and talking about books again instead of construction projects!”
The store is still a bit of a work in progress, but — finishing touches aside — is fully functional, and not willing to wait until everything is just right in order to open the doors.
Bear Pond is part of a growing trickle of businesses making a post-flood comeback.
Cheshire Cat Clothing reopened on Elm Street on Tuesday, and Notion Fabric & Craft is setting up shop across the street from its old Main Street location, held a “moving day” on Wednesday and, like Bear Pond, plans to reopen on Friday.
Change of venue
MONTPELIER — Last week, city councilors provisionally approved plans for a flood benefit concert proposed at the city-owned Country Club Road property that was the long-time home of the Montpelier Elks.
At the time, there were unanswered public safety-related questions involving use of the property for a large concert, which will now be held on the lawn of the State House instead.
The date — Sept. 9 — is the same. So is the time — 3 to 7 p.m.
The musical lineup, which includes Guagua, the Ray Vega Quintet, Dwight & Nicole, the Dave Keller Band and Cooie & Friends, hasn’t changed. Neither have the sponsors nor its Twin City beneficiaries.
Proceeds from the Central Vermont Flood Recovery Benefit Concert (that’s still the name!) will be split between the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund and the Barre Community Relief Fund.
The money — organizers are hoping to raise $50,000 — will be used to assist residents and small businesses in both communities.
From a public safety perspective, there isn’t any mystery about big events on the State House lawn (they happen all of the time).
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at sevendaystickets.com/events/central-vermont-flood-relief-benefit-concert.
Dates to remember
BARRE — Sept. 11 is an easy date to remember. Sept. 12 and 13? Not so much.
Both are worth remembering this year, though the latter only applies to Barre.
Let’s start with Sept. 12.
In a state where a significant portion of the population was affected on some level by catastrophic flooding in July, only a small fraction have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency — preserving their ability to obtain assistance.
The drop-dead date for doing so is (you guessed it!) Sept. 12.
That’s when everyone, from those who own property that was damaged in the flood, to tenants who lost belongings, were displaced or both, needs to have applied to FEMA in order to have any hope of getting federal help that is available.
All you have to do is swing by one of FEMA’s disaster recovery centers, like the one that is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Technically, you don’t even have to do that. You can apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the FEMA app.
Then there is Sept. 13, which is when Barre officials have arranged a flood forum, similar to the series that is underway in Montpelier.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development has agreed to moderate the Wednesday forum, which will be held at the Barre Opera House from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Those interested in sharing their views and receive information on a range of flood-related topics are encouraged to attend.
Change of p(l)ace?
MONTPELIER — Starting next week, “The Volunteer Hub” in the Capital City will be going remote — abandoning its familiar physical presence on Main Street in favor of an online format that organizers hope will better serve community needs.
That’s the word from Marek Zajac, the AmeriCorps employee who has been spearheading volunteer efforts at the hub on behalf of the city’s parks department.
“We’ve seen the needs of the community change in the recent weeks, so we’re evolving our operations to better meet those needs at this time,” explains Zajac, who adds: “Most people now are looking for one-on-one support and specific answers to their questions.”
The hub will remain fully operational, it just won’t occupy the city-owned lot between Shaw’s and The Drawing Board. Instead, people who need help, and those looking to volunteer, can do so on the MontpelierHub.org or by calling 802-828-7103.
Residents who have borrowed tools, but can’t return them by Friday — the hub’s last day on Main Street — should bring them to the park office in Hubbard Park. It’s typically open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More information on flood recovery resources can be found at www.Montpelier-VT.org online.
Close to open?
BARRE — Speaking of “hubs,” City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says a one-stop “resource hub” for folks affected by recent flooding is close to opening in City Hall.
Renovations to the first-floor section of the building that once served as the long-time home of the city’s police department are underway, and unless something goes sideways, Storellicastro says Barre’s new resource hub should be open by the middle of the month.
The goal is to create a common place for residents to meet with various service providers — getting answers to their questions without having to make multiple stops.
Shovel-ready?
BARRE — The Granite City got some executive attention on Flood Recovery Cleanup Day courtesy of a shovel-ready team assembled by Gov. Phil Scott.
Seems Scott and his team left Dente Park better than they found it last Saturday, which wasn’t hard because they found it covered in silt.
Working in the shadow of the “Stonecutter” — Barre’s Italian-American Memorial — the governor and his team deposited fresh soil on the small park at the intersection where North Main Street, Maple Avenue and Route 62 converge.
They re-seeded the park, and left it covered with hay. It’s the kind of project volunteers across Vermont tackled last weekend, and the state looks better for it. Thank you, governor, and everyone who pitched in.
Friendly reminder
BARRE — Last week we let folks know it would soon be time to feed the meters again in downtown Barre because city officials were planning to lift a flood-related accommodation after the Labor Day weekend.
That is still the plan. However, a week is plenty of time to forget that a city that hasn’t issued a parking ticket since July 10 will start doing so on Tuesday. We figured a fresh reminder for those who haven’t been feeding the meters (some never stopped) couldn’t hurt heading into the holiday weekend.
