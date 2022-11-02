--- Holy heatwave?
MONTPELIER — It felt more like summer than winter at the corner of Winter and Summer streets on Halloween night, and Batman was breaking a sweat.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Chris Hennessey.
Barre’s superintendent of schools was feeling the heat on an unusually balmy evening that made his annual appearance as the “Dark Knight” version of “The Caped Crusader” a little less comfortable than usual.
It wasn’t the cape. It was the cowl, the form-fitting costume, and the complete absence of anything remotely resembling crispness in the October-ending air.
To his credit, Hennessey pushed through until after a pretty prolonged wave of trick-or-treaters swept through the neighborhood known as “The Meadow” in Montpelier — the one where Batman will no doubt return next year hoping Mother Nature will cut him some slack.
--- Great pumpkins!
WILLIAMSTOWN — There were some pretty great pumpkins in a record-setting jack-o-lantern display that lit up the terraced garden behind Rob Hepburn’s Garden Street home last weekend.
The Williamstown Pumpkin Show raised $496 for the Williamstown Sports Association, and while we’re not sure that’s a record, we are sure the 245 carved pumpkins on display last weekend were the most ever entered in the show’s 12-year history.
The old record — 218 — was set last year and was toppled last weekend thanks to the carving prowess of students at Williamstown schools, the Spaulding Educational Alternatives (SEA) program, and St. Monica-St. Michael School in Barre.
They had plenty of help, but those students were responsible for a significant slug of this year’s entries, which, as we previously noted, included some pretty great pumpkins.
Some were better than others, and the best of the bunch might have been the super-realistic, super-sized eyeball carved by Melissa Peloquin. Peloquin’s “Eye” took first place for best adult carving and her “Cow” snagged third.
Who was second? Brittany Raper and her “Skull Woman” jack-o-lantern.
Those were the adults, and when it came to “Best Carvings” a couple of Hepburns finished one-two.
Ira’s “Spider” took first place, followed by Hazel’s “Unicorn.” Grady Storrs rounded out the top three with his AC/DC-inspired jack-o-lantern.
There also were a couple of “Funniest Carving” categories, and Nick Desjardins took first place among the adults by carving a smiling, fanged “Poop Emoji” into the side of an orange pumpkin. Raper was runner-up again with her “UFO” entry and Jessica Storrs finished third with her “Mummy.”
Riley McCarthy’s whimsical “Mummy” was the funniest kids’ carving. Kaylie Blouin’s “Star Face” finished second, and “Eye Patch” by Linnea Ficket took third.
When it comes to “group entries” (five or more carvings) Autumn Lewis’ “Movie Monsters” were best in a show that attracted appreciative crowds on Saturday and Sunday and set the stage for Halloween.
-- Political statement
MONTPELIER — Henry David Thoreau for U.S. Senate? Emily Dickinson for U.S. Congress?
Anyone who's noticed one of those sepia-toned campaign signs (10 for each deceased author) in recent weeks and wondered what’s behind them need look no further than Tom Mulholland who paid $120 to bolster the nonexistent candidacies of two people he says he wouldn’t mind voting for.
“Emily Dickinson and Henry David Thoreau embodied nobility of character,” Mulholland says. “Unlike politicians, they wrote to suit themselves, not others."
“These two eccentric souls, whose writings have inspired so many, were adherents to the pursuit of truth,” he adds. “How I wish we could have someone like them to vote for today.”
Unless someone heeds Mulholland’s signs, Dickinson and Thoreau won’t receive any votes on Tuesday. Mulholland said he would have written them in if he hadn’t sent in his absentee ballot before being inspired to produce the signs.
-- Pass the turkey?
MONTPELIER — The first time was a gift. The second time was a signal. The third time hasn’t happened yet, but will mark the passing of the proverbial drumstick as National Life Group and Sodexo embrace their role as saviors of a Thanksgiving Day tradition that started 50 years ago.
It’s the one that was run by the Washington County Youth Services Bureau, and routinely attracted a crowd of folks to Bethany Church for a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner that was canceled due to COVID in 2020.
Enter National Life Group, Sodexo and a still-evolving team of community partners. They weren’t able to salvage the sit-down supper at the height of the pandemic, but did come up with a way to ensure those who wanted Thanksgiving dinners received a re-heatable version the day before.
The free “to-go” format worked. In 2020, the National Life-led team was responsible for doling out or delivering 820 meals. Last year, the number swelled to more than 1,000, and they’ve got a feeling the need will be even greater this year.
Mehran Assadi, chair, chief executive officer and president of National Life Group, sure sounds invested in keeping the spirit of that 50-year-old tradition alive.
“In this season of giving, National Life Group is honored to uphold the tradition for a third year in living our values to ‘Do good, Be good and Make good,’” he says, noting Sodexo will again be preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal (think turkey and all the fixings), as well as a vegetarian option some might prefer.
The meals will be ready for pick-up or delivery (more on both in a minute) the day before Thanksgiving.
You might think we’re jumping the gun because, well, Halloween just happened, and it’s barely November.
That’s true. But the logistics of preparing what could easily be well over 1,000 meals requires some advance planning, and those who wish to partake, volunteer (or both) can do so by calling 802-229-7300, or shooting an email to giving@nationallife.com by the end of the day on Nov. 17. That’s only two weeks away, and those who want one of the holiday meals must reserve them ahead of time.
What about pick-up and delivery? We’ll give you the details now, but also remind you on Nov. 17 — in time for Washington County folks who forget to place last-minute orders.
The meals will be available for pick-up, either outside Bethany Church on Main Street in Montpelier or at National Life’s main entrance, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deliveries to those who need them will be made from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.
The meals, which will be ready to reheat on Thanksgiving Day, will be the product of an alliance between National Life and Sodexo that enjoys the support of a number of community partners. Capstone Community Action, Black River Produce, Hollister Hill Farm, Community Harvest of Central Vermont, King Arthur Flour, Two Sons and Shaws are new to the annual effort. Bethany Church, Chapelle’s Potatoes, Hannaford supermarket, Central Vermont Medical Center, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Cabot Creamery and Vermont Creamery are not. All are appreciated.
-- ‘Talking turkey’
BARRE — As has been their custom for more than a decade, the Kiwanis Club of Barre was talking turkey before the first costumed kiddo said “trick or treat” this week.
Make that “turkeys.”
Last week, the club launched its annual “turkey drive” — the one that has been known to help them purchase 200 turkeys to donate to local food shelves in the run-up to past Thanksgivings though the pandemic-adjusted target has been 180.
That’s still a lot of turkeys, and if you’d like to help the club raise the money needed to buy them, its members would be super thankful.
So would the folks who rely on the patchwork of organizations that rely on the club’s annual donations.
This year’s list of recipients will again include food shelves at Hedding United Methodist Church, St. Monica Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church of Barre and Websterville Baptist Church.
Some of the yet-to-be-purchased Thanksgiving birds are destined for Capstone Community Action, the state Department of Children and Families, the local Meals on Wheels program and the Twin Valley Senior Center.
