‘Frozen’ challenge?
BARRE — Do you want to build a snowman?
If you live in Barre, there’s still time, no shortage of material and some extra incentive thanks to the folks at the Barre Partnership.
On the heels of another successful holiday house decorating contest, Tracie Lewis, executive director of the local downtown organization, has launched a family-friendly competition that is oh, so February.
Who doesn’t love a snowman?
Lewis is asking folks to build, photograph and upload them (the digital pictures, not the snowmen) using the link available on the Barre Partnership’s Facebook contest app.
Lewis is in the process of lining up prizes, which will include a family pass to the city’s just refurbished swimming pool, for the winners of a contest that will be decided by online voters and announced March 1.
It isn’t necessarily a case of best snowman (or woman — Cassandra Ferrari has entered one of those) wins, because voting is underway and nine entries are already amassing votes. One, the handiwork of Kyrstyana Texeira, was sitting on a comfortable lead with 147 votes through Wednesday afternoon. A much smaller snowman created by Remington Hawkins was in second place with 83 votes, and Eva Parks snowmen (it has two faces and two names “Flake” and “Buddy”) was in third with 50 votes.
The race for fourth place was nip and tuck with Alicia Hrubovcak’s welcoming snowman edging Caryn Pletzer’s sizable and shapely “Frosty,” 42-41.
From there the drop off in vote totals — but not creativity — was steep and each of the other entries, including Ferrari’s “Winter Snow Queen,” were sitting in single digits.
Those numbers will change in coming weeks and Heather Duke’s entry — a skeleton readying for a snowball fight — looks quite like a north of the wall scene from “Game of Thrones.”
Rounding out the entrants thus far are Sarah Tacey’s first snowman and one made by Traci Estivill that could pass for Olaf from “Frozen.”
Photos can be uploaded through Feb. 28, and we’ll let you know who wins after the snow settles and the contest is over on March 1.
While the contest is open to Barre residents only anyone is welcome to vote.
Free for all?
BARRE — Dabble Day is still free for all, but this year’s pandemic proof edition won’t be the fun free-for-all that it has been for more than two decades.
Dabble Day just dodged the COVID-19 bullet last year when it graduated from Spaulding High School to the Barre Municipal Auditorium, but retained a familiar format that encourages children and their parents to get messy.
Not this year. Because of the pandemic, Dabble Day will be replaced on Saturday by a more subdued, registrations required Valentine’s Day StoryWalk that will culminate with a book giveaway at Aldrich Public Library.
Organizations that have long partnered to make Dabble Day happen will provide each registered child with a resource kit to bring a little bit of Dabble Day home with them.
Thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Barre and Success By Six those kits will include two free books. The Montessori School of Central Vermont is kicking in bubbles and a resources refrigerator magnet and Head Start is supplying healthy snacks.
Wait, there’s more! Robin the Tooth Tutor will supply toothbrushes; the Family Center of Washington County is contributing mini-packs of crayons; and Aldrich Public Library is preparing a mini Valentine-making craft kit for participating children.
Parents are encouraged to take home information about the organizations that serve children and families in central Vermont, but first they’ll need to register before Friday’s 4:30 p.m. deadline. Those who want their children to participate in what will be a very different Dabble Day can fill out the online registration form at https://forms.gle/D79TaJ3m4ddL3kq66.
Mitten mania
BARRE — Jen Ellis has been knitting it forward since an Inauguration day photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders wearing a pair of Swittens she gifted him five years ago went viral last month.
To make what has become an awfully long (and in many cases lucrative) story short Ellis, has done it again.
Seems the crafty schoolteacher from Essex has donated yet another pair of the fleece-lined mittens she makes from reclaimed wool sweaters to yet another good cause.
So says Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, who is in the process of auctioning off the well-made mittens to raise money for central Vermont’s homeless shelter.
Want to get your hands on a pair of Bernie-esque Swittens? Thanks to Ellis, DeAngelis has a pair for your and through Wednesday afternoon they were selling for $435 in an eBay (tiny.cc/GoodSam) that will run through Sunday (that’s Valentine’s Day) at 10 p.m.
That’s a steal for a pair of mittens made by Ellis. In the aftermath of the Sanders photo mitten-related merchandise has raised millions of dollars for nonprofits ranging from Meals on Wheels to the Vermont Foodbank.
Ellis recently partnered with Vermont Teddy Bear to make more of her mittens and with Darn Tough Vermont to make a limited supply of mitten-like socks to raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.
“The popularity of these mittens has been a total surprise, but I’m so happy to be able to use it to support amazing organizations in Vermont like Good Samaritan Haven,” says Ellis, who has received tens of thousands of emails since the inauguration photo went viral.
While it’s now easy to find knock-offs of Ellis’ mittens on the internet, DeAngelis is thankful to have a unique pair of the real deal.
“Jen’s generosity and the warmth and beauty of her mittens is a beautiful expression of Good Sam’s mission of helping others,” he says of Ellis.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, the pair of Swittens Ellis donated to Good Samaritan Haven features a timely color scheme — red, maroon and white — and would, DeAngelis says, would make a “heartwarming — and hand-warming — gift.”
If famous mittens aren’t your thing, those who want to support the shelter are encouraged to consider making a donation (all amounts are welcome) at www.goodsamaritanhaven.org/donate/
Road reviews
WILLIAMSTOWN — Folks in Williamstown seem pretty pleased with the job Mike St. Lawrence has been doing since he was hired as road foreman last September.
Favorable comments about the road conditions have steadily trickled in over the past few months and St. Lawrence whose six month probationary period ends later this month deserves much of the credit. He also deserves a pay raise, which the Select Board took care of following a virtual executive session at the end of it Monday night meeting.
The board voted to boost St. Lawrence’s wage from $22 to $23 an hour. They also agreed to boost the pay of the road crews newest full-time member, David Wilder, from $17 to $19 an hour.
Happy anniversaries!
BARRE — Some of the anniversaries of city employees are happier than others (they came with gift cards!), but we’re assured all are worthy of recognition and are part of a broader municipal workforce that can take a bow this week.
Typically city workers would have been saluted during a holiday luncheon, but that wasn’t in the cards as 2020 was coming to a close.
Stinking pandemics! However, COVID-19 couldn’t prevent Mayor Lucas Herring from officially “Barre City Employee Recognition Week” or City Manager Steve Mackenzie from singling out those employees who are celebrating milestone anniversaries.
The list includes a couple of 10-year veterans. Bill Derrell has spent a decade in the streets department and John Mott seamlessly morphed from police foot patrol to meter enforcement during that same span.
Three firefighters — Matt Cetin, Mike Charbonneau and William Haynes all joined the department 15 years ago and two employees on the police side of the public safety building — Deputy Chief Larry Eastman and dispatcher Rob Lowe — have each worked for the city for 20 years.
Then there are this year’s money-makers including two — Kathryn Bramman and Donny Bullard — who received $150 gift cards for their 35 years of service. Bramman is super-helpful, super-resourceful and works is a valued member of the assessing department. Bullard knows his way around Barre’s cemeteries because he’s been maintaining them since 1985.
Then there’s Joe Rouleau, who has worked at the city’s wastewater treatment plant for the past 40 years. Rouleau’s reward? A $200 gift card.
Meter feeders
BARRE — It’s a relatively young tradition, but offering folks the opportunity to feed the meters when parking is free during the holiday season really paid off this year.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said the effort netted a record — roughly $2,200 — that, as the signs on the meters promised, was donated to the Vermont Foodbank.
