Taste of the town?
MONTPELIER — If you’re wondering what’s cooking in the Capital City this weekend you’re on to something because come Saturday “Taste of Montpelier” promises to be the talk of the town.
Don’t look now, but it already is.
This one’s worth checking out and not just because the folks at Montpelier Alive are vowing the day-long event will “bring the best of Vermont’s culinary scene to the heart of its capital city,” or that the premiere event “promises to be unique among it’s peers: seamlessly integrated into a downtown, with events that appeal to foodies and families alike.”
There is that along with the promise of “world class entertainment paired with world-class food,” a worthy beneficiary — the Vermont Foodbank — and free admission.
All that might be true, but the bottom line is, it sounds fun and filling and if you live in central Vermont you don’t have to travel far to check it out.
You can start the day by swinging by the Capital City Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind 133 State Street. While that’s an every Saturday tradition in Montpelier it really is worth checking out the dozens of vendors who make the market, where you can buy everything from fresh fruits and vegetables, quality meats and specialty cheeses to a broad range of Vermont-made products and ethnic foods.
The farmers’ market is an appetizer for the “Feast of Fools,” which will transform the section of State Street between Main and Elm streets into a “festival ground featuring fine foods and world-class entertainment" from 2 to 5 p.m.
The list of entertainers that begins with the Red Trouser Show and ends with Wacky Chad is long, but the list of artisans that will offer free samples is longer. Think Vermont Creamery, Lake Champlain Chocolates and Caledonia Spirits.
While State Street will be a focal point, patrons of the Taste of Montpelier will be encouraged to taste what Montpelier restaurants have to offer — redeeming “tasting tickets” that can be purchased online or at the festival booth on State Street.
Wait, there’s more!
When the Feast of Fools is over, folks will head up State Street to the State House lawn where there will be a community picnic with more live entertainment from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Inner Fire District and What Cheer Brigade will perform and participating restaurants from Sarducci’s and Three Penny Taproom to J. Morgan’s Steakhouse and Oakes & Evelyn will be offering picnic packages for the alcohol-free picnic.
Did we say alcohol-free?
Well, what’s true for the State House lawn between 5 and 7:30 p.m. won’t apply to the after party Barr Hill Distillery will host on Gin Lane from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. They’ll serve land-crafted cocktails food from a limited menu and more live music from the Burlington band Inner Fire District.
For more information about what sounds like a fun, food-filled day just visit https://bit.ly/3tokypc for all the details.
If you’re planning to show up on Saturday don’t forget your appetite.
House of ushers?
BARRE — Even during the “light season” they have planned, the folks at the newly renovated Barre Opera house couldn’t function without a reliable corps of ushers, which is why they’ve asked us to help them do a little recruiting.
Why not?
Like the opera house itself, the requirement have changed since the pre-pandemic days when vaccinations and willingness to wear masks while on duty weren’t part of the volunteer job description.
They are now.
Of course, some thing haven’t changed. The ability to climb stairs and stand for extended periods of time are still a must and the perks — catching some of Vermont’s best performances for free — are worth mentioning.
We’re told ushers must be at least 14 and are expected to arrive an hour before curtain time to prepare for the show and receive assignments, which range from taking tickets and passing out programs to showing patrons to their seats and helping with the concessions and merchandise sales.
They aren’t super hard jobs, but they are all necessary and if you’re willing to sign up for at least three performances each half of the season (that’s six shows for the year) we know some folks who want to hear from you.
If you’re interested in ushering, just call 476-0293, or send an email to Projects@barreoperahouse.org and they’ll get back to you.
Speaking of email, that’s typically how the opera house communicates with its ushers, so it sure does help to have a computer with internet access and the ability to navigate web pages and forms, and open an occasional PDF file.
Day to day?
BARRE — In the span of a few short hours, Mayor Lucas Herring went from helping the Northfield American Legion prepare a chicken barbecue on Labor Day to declaring Monday “Ambrosini Day” in Barre.
Herring left the barbecue before any of the food he helped prepare was served to the Labor Day crowd in Northfield to keep a commitment at the Old Labor Hall, which now has a newly named room.
It’s called the “Ambrosini Room” and, like Herring’s proclamation, is a nod to a long-time Barre family that include two of the city’s leading granite sculptors and some of the Labor Hall’s biggest boosters.
Angelo L. Ambrosini was born in Barre in 1925 and became a granite sculptor. He was very good, and in 1986 he demonstrated the art of stone carving at the American Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.
Ambrosini’s ties to the Old Labor Hall go back an awfully long way. As a youth he helped at the old Union Cooperative Store Bakery (now the Rise Up Bakery) behind the Labor Hall and in the 1990s was among the volunteers who helped restore the historic hall.
We’re told Ambrosini and his daughters, Cynthia, Lorraine, Louise and Mary continued to support the hall and have been regular attendees at its events, especially the annual Primo Maggio dinners on May 1.
Ambrosini passed away last month at the age of 96, prompting some reflection about his family’s relationship with the Labor Hall that dates back more than a century.
Born in Italy, Ambrosini’s father, Angelo P. Ambrosini moved from Northfield to Barre in 1916. He was an original member of Social Club #2, to which the Labor Hall belonged, as well as a member of the Industrial Workers of the World and the Federazione Socialista Italiana. He was also a sculptor and among his many prized pieces of work was the statue of Ceres that stands atop Union Station in Washington D.C.
Several works by both Ambrosinis — father and son — including two donated to the Old Labor Hall — will be displayed in the Ambrosini Room, which is just off the main hall, and is used as a “green room” for performers before concerts and other events and is available for meetings.
Karen Lane, vice president of the Barre Historical Society which acquired, renovated and maintained the Old Labor Hall described its newest named room as a fitting tribute to an important local family.
“Recognizing the Ambrosini family’s continuing role in the life of the Labor Hall by naming the Ambrosini Room in their honor is a modest gesture of appreciation for the Italian cultural heritage and artistry they have brought to Barre and shared with the community,” she said.
Ambrosini Day, which was Labor Day everywhere else, was celebrated with an open house at the Old Labor Hall in Barre on Monday. The Ambrosini Room was dedicated by the historical society, Herring presented his proclamation and folks in attendance enjoyed antipasti and pasta frolla and music by the Labor Hall Trio.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
