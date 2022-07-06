Bon voyage?
MONTPELIER — If you’re a French student at Montpelier High School, the road to Guadeloupe is apparently paved with great crêpes.
Wait. There is no road to Guadeloupe.
That means they’ll have to fly there, which means the educational field trip some of Brigette Savard’s students are planning for next April will be even more expensive.
Time to make the crêpes!
Good thing Savard was recently gifted a Brittany-inspired crêpe cart — the one that can be found most Saturdays at the Montpelier Farmers Market cranking out what the sign — “La Bonne Crêpe” — suggests are pretty good crêpes.
Some are sweet, some are savory and all are the product of a student-run fundraiser that should take some of the sting out of the cost of that week-long trip to Guadeloupe. It’s the one where 32 of Savard’s students will get to meet their pen pals while participating in an immersive learning opportunity and exploiting the unique chance to communicate in French and experience the Guadeloupean culture.
The crêpes-first-Caribbean-island-later endeavor is a juniors and seniors only adventure and some of them are earning more than money toward the $1,600 price of the spring trip. They’re also earning credits.
Five soon-to-be-seniors — Scarlett Davis, Ava Hollingsworth, Izzy Jackson, Maria Lovelette and Noah Samuelson — have teamed up with rising juniors Alara Kohn and Meg Voison to launch and run “La Bonne Crêpe as part of their Personalized Learning Study.
There are plenty of student-cooks in the propane-fueled kitchen (that’s kind of the point), but a few of them are pulling double duty — tackling everything from accounting and marketing to human resources and menu design.
“It’s nice to be involved in every aspect of the business, so we can all make decisions together,” says Jackson.
La Bonne Crêpe made its debut May 7 and will be a presence — complete with a seasonally adjusted menu — at two out of every three farmers markets through October. They can sell a lot of crêpes between now and then and you can help finance their travel plans by buying one or more of them.
Bon appétit!
Ready to rock!
BARRE — The only thing better than a one-man band and a six-pack of food trucks is a fair weather forecast (knock on wood) and it sure looks like Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, is set up for a hat trick tonight.
Make that “looked.”
Lewis can bank on the one-man band — Jacob Green is a lock to kick off the partnership’s summer concert series and “Food Truck Thursdays” will start with six vendors — Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, Dougy Fresh Catering, Crown Ice Cream VT, Paquet’s Apple Shack and the Melted Cheesiere.
That leaves the weather, which looked pretty promising when we went to press on Wednesday and hopefully stays that way at least until after Green’s two-hour performance ends at 8 p.m.
If Mother Nature cooperates, as it looked like she would on Wednesday, Green will take the stage in Currier Park at 6 p.m. — two hours after food vendors open for business.
If not, the concert will be held inside the BOR ice arena and the vendors will set up shop outside.
It didn’t look like the rain location would be needed tonight, but concerts and food trucks will be a Thursday night staple through the end of September and odds are at least one of those events will require shelter from a storm.
More music?
MONTPELIER — If you favor a band with more than one man and are willing to bring your own food (at least for now) in exchange for access to a 100-foot slip ’n’ slide, you might want to swing by Hubbard Park later this afternoon because “Parkapalooza” is back!
Barre hasn’t cornered the market on concerts in a park, and while the Capital City’s seven-week series is somewhat shorter and organizers are still working on adding food vendors to the mix, today’s kickoff of Parkapalooza will mark the return of a free, fun, family-friendly event.
Did we mention the 100-foot-long slip ’n’ slide?
With all due respect to Barre, you can’t pull that off in flat as a pancake Currier Park.
You can in Hubbard Park and (weather permitting) they will for the next seven Thursdays to complement a concert series that will feature a mix of local and regional bands.
Atom & the Orbits are up first and will take the Tuning Forks Stage at the Old Shelter in Hubbard park at 6 p.m. That’s a full 30-minutes after the two-hour event will begin, giving folks time to check and settle in and perhaps check out the trails.
The 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday format with music starting at 6 p.m. will remain in place until the series wraps up with the Aug. 18 performance of Rose & the Bros.
They may have added food vendors by then, but for now folks are encouraged to pack some snacks, along with blankets, lawn chairs, bug spray and anything else they might need for an evening in the park.
If you can walk, that would be great. If not, parking is available in the park, which you can access by using entrances on Winter, Spring and Corse streets.
Poor planning?
BARRE TOWN — It wasn’t an epic fail, but Planning Director Chris Violette’s attempt to poke fun at Public Works Superintendent Richard “Tate” Tetreault backfired during Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.
Violette was a virtual participant at the meeting and couldn’t resist taking a friendly jab at Tetreault, who was in the room and sitting front and center at the time.
“I just wanted to say as a town taxpayer that we shouldn’t allow anybody with legs like that to sit at the front table,” Violette began before realizing Tetreault wasn’t at the front table and some board members, including Chair Paul White, were also seasonally dressed in shorts.
Violette plowed on.
“As a department head, that shouldn’t happen,” he said. “(It’s) terrible … There’s a glare.”
Oops!
Tetreault pounced.
“A guy with a bald head talking about a glare?” he said, suggesting Violette leave the jokes to someone who can tell them well.
Violette likely would have replied if Selectman Bob Nelson hadn’t openly wondered who he was talking about in the first place.
Instead of returning fire, Violette was forced to play defense.
“It isn’t anybody at the head table, it’s the ‘hot seat’ table … I was referring to,” he said.
From where we sat the shorts-wearing man at the “hot seat table” got the better of the lighthearted exchange with the planning director who participated from home.
Horse girls?
BARRE TOWN — Four young women who train at Cedar Ridge Farm on Jensen Road recently returned from a successful trip to Tennessee where three of them were able to compete in the Youth Equestrian Development Association’s (YEDA’s) National Championships.
Thanks to sizzling hot temperatures and a case of dehydration that required a trip to the emergency room, Sophie Miller, 15, of Barre had to sit out the competition, though she was able to cheer on three of her local teammates, according to coach Kimberly Bisson.
It worked because, Bisson says all three — Ashley Korow, of Northfield, Ilena Harness, 13, of Barre, and Natalie Beliveau, 15, of Williamstown posted top-10 finishes at various stages of the competition.
Beliveau, the most seasoned of the Cedar Ridge team, was a finalist in both of her classes and went on to finish ninth in the nation.
Though her bout with dehydration prevented her from competing, Miller did participate in other activities, including the “cowboy prom” and a kickball tournament, during the five-day event.
