In-person
MONTPELIER — Love him or hate him, Times Argus editorial cartoonist Jeff Danziger has opinions. (One of his illustrated commentaries appears today on page A4.) Danziger, who was once an English teacher, can string some words together, too. Coincidentally, they are full of opinion.
Danziger recently released “Lieutenant Dangerous,” a memoir of his experience in the Vietnam War. (Yes, he served, why do you think he’s got so many darn opinions?) According to a news release about the book, a conversation with a group of today’s military age men and women about America’s involvement in Vietnam inspired Danziger to write about his own wartime experiences: “War is interesting,” he reveals, “if you can avoid getting killed and don’t mind loud noises.”
Fans (and critics) of his cartooning will recognize his mordant humor applied to his own wartime training and combat experiences: “I learned, and I think most veterans learn, that making people or nations do something by bombing or sending in armed troops usually fails.”
Danziger, who for many years considered himself a central Vermonter, living in Plainfield, will be back in the area at 10 a.m. Saturday, when he will be doing a real-life, in-person book signing at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier.
Rainbow Sweets
MARSHFIELD — Some less than sweet news: Rainbow Sweets Café has closed.
Social media was abuzz this week with the news that was posted on the popular eatery’s Facebook page and then shared around pages devoted to Marshfield and Plainfield community members.
According to the post, “Rainbow Sweets has closed after our 44th year. THANK YOU to all our loyal patrons over the decades. THANK YOU to all our staff. THANK YOU to all the folks who came every week for decades. THANK YOU to all the folks who had their babies weighed on our pastry scale.”
It then went on to remember patrons, friends and colleagues who have passed on.
In a New York Times feature on Rainbow Sweets in 1990 it noted, “The café, which seats 24 in its crowded, cheerful quarters, opened in 1976 when William Tecosky and his wife, Patricia C. Halloran, converted a former barber shop on the main street. Ms. Halloran had been a pastry chef; Mr. Tecosky had been building houses for a living. He has learned cooking from his wife, and now they divide kitchen responsibilities.”
On Wednesday morning, the café posted a video of the café’s signature sign — clearly visible driving Route 2 through the village — coming down.
Best of luck to Bill and Trish. You made a lot of central Vermonters satiated and needing gym memberships.
New World returns
RANDOLPH — Good news for world music lovers. The New World Festival is returning to Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph on Sunday, Sept. 5.
Why are we telling you this now? This year’s 29th festival will assume nearly normal proportions after last year’s festival, which was forced by COVID to be a smaller and primarily live-streamed event. It will once again bring the unique musical style of Celtic and French-Canadian/Quebecois music and dance.
New World Festival is one of Vermont’s most beloved family-friendly festivals for all ages. The gates open at noon for food vendor sales, and four stages of live entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. This year, the last dance in the large dance tent, will feature internationally renowned Le Vent Du Nord, and will go until 11 p.m. The festival pass includes access to music, dance, the food and beverage vendors, family entertainment and kids’ crafts.
Advance sale discounted tickets will be available through Aug. 26. They can be ordered online or purchased through the Chandler box office at 802-728-9878, ext. 103.
Complete information about the New World Festival is available on the Chandler website chandler-arts.org or the festival website at newworldfestival.com.
Cookie badge?
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains — and Girl Scouts of the USA — this week announced 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership “that embolden girls to navigate a changing society and build the futures they want for themselves and the world,” according to a news release.
“Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges — in addition to the hundreds of existing badges — that address girls’ evolving interests in ways that resonate with them,” the release states.
Appropriately perhaps, one of the badges is Cookie Business.
“The new Cookie Business badges help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales. … The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns. In light of the consumer trend to shop more online, including on the platform, girls now have even more opportunities to experience digital sales and marketing.”
GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty said, “Through our new badge experiences, girls can conserve the natural world, run their own small business, create digital content that inspires others, and address online bullying. Girl Scouts has been a source of connection, support, and joy for girls throughout the pandemic, and is addressing current issues girls, parents, and caregivers care about.”
Visit www.girlscouts.org/join to join or volunteer.
Just Wright
WAITSFIELD — Every summer, Knoll Farm here welcomes 60 leaders of social and environmental change to find rest, rejuvenation and refine their life work during the Better Selves Fellowship.
“Better Selves Fellows travel to Knoll Farm from across the country for a week of refuge away from the pressures of their daily lives where they can connect with other leaders of change and re-think the promise of their work,” according to a news release.
This year’s fellows are involved in a host of “front-line” issues ranging from police reform to environmental healing, public health, and racial justice. By sharing their land and dinner table with these leaders, Knoll Farm is creating a space that encourages the safety, joy and experience of nature for all people, not just a privileged few.
To make it possible for Knoll Farm to continue to provide refuge, they are hosting a benefit concert featuring Kat Wright on Aug. 14 and running a fundraising campaign to raise $125,000.
You can purchase by going to tickethttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/kat-wright-concert-at-knoll-farm-tickets-157518230267
See www.knollfarm.org/better-selves-fellowship/ for more information
See you there.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
