Growing market
MONTPELIER — A farmers market that started small on Langdon Street in 1977 and has been bouncing around downtown Montpelier and growing ever since.
Fresh off a successful winter season that featured an indoor-outdoor market at Barr Hill, the Capital City Farmers Market will return to the location it has occupied for the past two summers, and is on the verge of outgrowing this year.
A move isn’t imminent, and a parking lot adjacent to the one that will be bustling at 133 State St. on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday could solve the problem for a “destination market” that boasted more than $1.1 million in sales last year.
If the market only kept track of how many people it attracts. ... Oh, wait. It does.
Between May and October last year, the market at 133 State St. drew 54,394 people, including a high of 2,506 on June 11. Tack on another 7,685 visitors to the winter market and the total number is north of 62,000.
That’s a lot of people and explains why attracting vendors isn’t a problem.
There will be roughly 50 of them on hand when the market opens for the summer season on Saturday, and they aren’t just selling farm-fresh produce.
Vendors range from Alder Hardt Ironworks and Attig Artworks to Wild Woogs and Wildbranch Cider.
There will be plenty of farmers at the farmers market, and there will be live music each week, too.
On Saturday, the Otter Creek Trio will perform starting at 10 a.m. and ending about a half an hour before the market closes at 1 p.m.
Crowd please?
MONTPELIER — Technically, this year’s Race Against Racism won’t be held on the State House lawn, but that’s where folks will be gathering before and after the fifth annual 5k on Sunday.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Diya Kulkarni, a junior at Montpelier High School, where she is a member of Club Action.
Seems the club is helping organize the annual rally that culminates in a run (or walk if that’s your preference) that will raise money for two organizations (more on them in a minute).
Turnout is the key and while Sunday’s fair weather forecast won’t hurt, perhaps we can help by letting Kulkarni do the talking.
“This event is a very important event for our community as a whole to support members of the BIPOC community in our state,” she says. “The more people we get at the event, the better.”
Registration for 5k participants starts at 1 p.m. on the State House lawn and Kulkarni tells us the rally, which provides members of the BIPOC community, most of them young people, an opportunity to perform for what she’s hoping will be a sizable audience.
The 5k starts at 3:30 p.m. and ends when you cross the finish line.
The beneficiaries of this year’s Race Against Racism — Vermont Releaf Collective and Building Fearless Futures — will split proceeds from an event Kulkarni hopes will draw a crowd.
Our ask? Please prove her right.
Short and sweet
BARRE TOWN — Sometimes less is more and while that strategy didn’t pay off for the parent who nominated Lauren Singer for National Life Group’s “LifeChanger of the Year Award,” it could have.
There were an inordinate number of central Vermonters nominated for the prestigious award this year and while none won, all sound as if they were deserving.
That includes Singer, a health education teacher at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, who was nominated by a parent — Amanda Sherman — who doesn’t waste words.
“Ms. Singer isn’t just the health teacher,” explains Sherman. “She has a very tough job talking to kids about tough subjects. She does it without a problem. Ms. Singer is a great person and very kind.”
Short and sweet!
Senior moment
BARRE — Seniors at Spaulding High School are in the home stretch, which explains why some of them will be standing in the middle of North Main Street on Saturday.
Why? Because substance-free graduation parties don’t pay for themselves and an annual coin drop that coincidentally (or not) coincides with Green Up Day each year helps fuel Project Graduation at Spaulding.
So, if you’re driving through downtown between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, the young men and women in the safety vests would sure appreciate it if you rolled down your window and invested in their safety.
The coin drop is a huge step up from how the annual Project Graduation fundraiser started.
It started with a catchy name — the Quarter Mile — and a roll of masking tape that was placed sticky side up along the curb through downtown Barre.
The upside? It kept kids out of the street and gave folks downtown a chance to adhere as many quarters as they’d like to the tape.
The downside? Passing motorists weren’t apt to pull over and then bend over to give to the cause, no matter how good it was.
Coin drops are, oh, so much easier, for those giving and receiving, which is why the Quarter Mile didn’t last long and the Project Graduation coin drop has been penciled in perpetuity for the first Saturday in May.
