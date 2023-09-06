Church supper
BERLIN — Usually when we write about church suppers in Berlin we’re referring to the ones that are prepared and served by the folks at First Congregational Church of Berlin.
Not this time. On Sunday, we’re told Rachel Lever and her crew from Montpelier’s Bethany Church will serve a delicious three-course meal at (you guessed it) First Congregational Church of Berlin to benefit the village of San Antonio Grande in El Salvador.
Bethany Church (the building, not the congregation) has been out of commission since floodwaters swamped downtown Montpelier in mid-July.
Damage to the church (the building, not the congregation) was extensive, repairs will be expensive, and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
The folks at Bethany (the congregation, not the building) held their first post-flood service at First Congregational Church of Berlin in mid-July, and Lever and crew are planning to use it for Sunday’s 6 p.m. supper.
That’s half the story. The other half involves the village of San Antonio Grande, which for more than 30 years has been a “sister” community to Bethany Church and the inspiration for Sunday’s menu.
Here’s a hint: It isn’t chicken pie.
The meal will feature sweet corn soup, beef and bean or mushroom veggie and bean enchiladas, sweet potato fries, two types of salad and tres leches cake.
That’s a change of pace for the church on Scott Hill Road in Berlin.
Here’s another. Following dinner, Lever will join Kathy Cowens and Amy Papineau in singing along to music provided by accompanist Christopher McWilliams.
If you’re interested in attending “Cena y Canciones” (that means dinner and songs), the cost is $30 per person, or $50 a couple. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 802-498-5019. Proceeds will assist a village in El Salvador who have friends in Montpelier who have friends in Berlin.
Basketball assist
NORTHFIELD — The co-captains of Norwich University’s women’s basketball team just got an assist from one of their teammates who is pumped about the prospect of traveling to Puerto Rico in December to play in a tournament.
Seems co-captains Haley Brewster and Silas Bernier recently wrote a fundraising email on behalf of the team, which is hoping that donations will help finance what they describe as “a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”
Enter Autumn Lewis, who grew up in Barre Town, graduated from Spaulding High School, and now attends Norwich, where she plays basketball. Lewis forwarded us a copy of the email with the super long clickable link for those interested in helping the team make the dream trip.
We can shorten that link — www.givecampus.com/campaigns/39070/donations/new — some and leave it to you whether to assist the team with its travel plans.
There are at least two local girls on the team. Lewis is one of them; the other is fellow Spaulding graduate Sage MacAuley.
Going, going …
BARRE — They’re not gone yet, which in itself is no small miracle, but this year’s entries in the local Rotary Club’s Barre Art Splash will be on the auction block a week from Saturday.
Now is the time to appreciate the quirky collection of artwork that has lined the streets of downtown Barre all summer — improbably surviving a flood that did surprisingly little damage to the pieces that are mounted atop poles with hefty granite bases. (A few others were vandalized or knocked over, but repaired.)
When the floodwaters receded the pieces remained largely in place, unscathed and auction-worthy.
This year’s display was more diverse than the inaugural mix of fiberglass race cars and coupes and cats and dogs that fetched more than $40,000 at auction in 2021. The expanded display included frogs, pigs and bears and the creativity of local artists recruited to complete the pieces remained strong.
That should make for another solid auction, which will be held a week from Saturday (that’s Sept. 16) at the Vermont Granite Museum. Viewing starts at 2 p.m., and bidding for the first of 40 items will begin an hour later.
Admission is $20. For now you can still view the pieces for free, which is part of the point of what is shaping up to be an every-other-year tradition in Barre.
Daylight saving?
BARRE — Before you reach for your clocks, we’re not ready to “fall back” just yet. However, those who have been attending Barre’s summer series of concerts in the park — the ones that weren’t canceled in the aftermath of an epic flood — should note a scheduling change that starts tonight.
It’s one we mentioned back in July, even as The Rustics were readying for their July 6 kickoff performance — days before the flood that forced the cancellation of Thursday night concerts for nearly a month.
The concerts have since returned to their 6 p.m. time slot in Currier Park, and have been accompanied by Food Truck Thursdays.
Did we say “Thursday?”
We did. That’s today, and since this is the first Thursday of September, those who show up at the park at 6 p.m. will miss the first 30 minutes of Elizabeth Begins’ music. While it feels like summer just started, the days are getting shorter, and the decision to move up the start time for the series-ending four September concerts was made months ago.
Tonight’s two-hour concert will wrap at 7:30 p.m., which is when food trucks that will start feeding folks at 4 p.m. will break down and head for home.
Musical chairs
MONTPELIER — The Development Review Board belatedly changed chairs at the end of its Tuesday night meeting.
That was just fine with now-former chair Rob Goodwin, who opened the meeting by suggesting the board move the election of officers that was supposed to happen last month until after a scheduled hearing.
Goodwin presided over the hearing before suggesting he was excited by the prospect of “musical chairs.”
Asked whether he would be willing to serve another year, Goodwin said he would serve as vice chair, if elected.
That was music to the ears of the board’s now-former vice chair, Kevin O’Connell, who after Sharon Allen indicated she would serve as chair, made a pair of motions that were unanimously approved.
Allen is the new chair; Goodwin is the new vice chair, though the latter said he’ll miss the board’s next meeting.
Seems Goodwin, who just married Rebecca Goldfinger-Fein, has honeymoon plans that will put him on a bike somewhere in Italy when the board takes up the proposed demolition of a historic but dilapidated barn on Jay Street when it meets on Sept. 18.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.