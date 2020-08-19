Music and a movie?
MARSHFIELD — Our friends at Jaquith Public Library are readying to launch a summer-ending experiment at the Old School House Common.
Who doesn’t like music and a movie?
If the weather holds (and it looks like it will) the folks at Jaquith will find out tonight when they host the first in a weekly series of mini-concerts at drive-in movies.
Scheduled on successive Thursdays (Fridays are the rain dates) the cultural double-headers are free, have 7:30 p.m. start times and a 50-person limit.
It’s a bring your own bug spray and blankets (the nights are getting chillier) event, that will be repeated each of the next two Thursdays.
Next Thursday (or Friday if it rains) the movie is “La La Land” and the pre-movie concert will feature local musicians Mark Greenberg and Ben Koenig.
On Sept. 3 (or Sept. 4 if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate) it will be “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” following a musical performance to be announced later.
Though the music and the movies are free, there will be refreshments for sale as a fundraiser for the local library at all three events.
If you’ve got questions or want to let them know that you’re coming, just call 426-3581.
Coming attraction
BARRE — Speaking of pop-up drive-ins, we’re told Barre Rotarians are hoping to host a couple of their own before summer’s over.
They are very close to having everything they need.
They’ve got a location.
The front of the BOR ice arena, which recently served as a novel drive-in polling place, will be the screen for the movies, with folks parking in the paved lot behind Alumni Hall.
They’ve got a projector and this week were working to make arrangements with Aldrich Public Library to choose some movies to show.
No dates have yet been set, but the club hopes to host at least two or three of the drive-in movie nights before summer is over.
We’ll let you know what’s showing when as soon as there’s a schedule.
Cat burglars?
BARRE — Borrowing isn’t stealing and Barre Rotarians are openly crediting Catskill, New York, for inspiring a fundraiser they hope catches fire in the Granite City in coming months.
“Cat’n Around Catskill” is a pretty big deal in that community and has been for 14 years (Google it) and Rotarians would like to try something similar in Barre. They’re calling it the “Rotary Art Splash” There will be fiberglass cats, like the creative works of art that are annually displayed in downtown Catskill, but it won’t be cats only in Barre. There will be dogs and, we’re told, hopefully a 1932 Ford Coupe race car in honor of Thunder Road.
Providing the club can line up enough sponsors (they’re looking for roughly two dozen to start) they’ll turn the fiberglass objects over to the Barre Paletteers of Vermont who will turn them into works of art.
It’s a partnership that has worked before as anyone who has driven past the huge mural that has graced the retaining wall on Summer Street for the past year can attest.
The painting will occur during the impending winter months and sponsors can collaborate on design. The idea is to have at least two dozen painted pieces ready for public display between Memorial Day and Labor Day next year. The interesting pieces of art will be mounted on modest granite pedestals throughout downtown all summer and then auctioned off to raise additional funds.
Some of the auction proceeds — 25% — will go to the Paletteers for their help with the project. The balance will be used by the Rotary Club for its charitable efforts in the community.
The search for sponsors is on, and the club hopes the event will be a new downtown attraction and perhaps an annual tradition just as it is in Catskill.
‘Bee aware’
MONTPELIER — When bees are responsible for a key ingredient in your signature products you do what you can to return the favor.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask the folks at Caledonia Spirits, who are adding a do-it-yourself twist to a September tradition — “Bee’s Knees Week” — they started in 2017.
Let’s back up.
For folks unfamiliar with Caledonia Spirits, the Montpelier distiller uses raw northern honey to make its flagship spirits — Barr Hill Gin, Tom Cat Gin and Barr Hill Vodka.
It’s why the company started “Bee’s Knees Week” and has typically donated proceeds from the event ($63,000 during the past three years) to organizations that work to protect bees.
Last year, more than 1,000 restaurants and bars across the country participated in the creative fundraiser, donating $1 from every Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail sold to the cause.
This year things will be different, according to Ryan Christiansen, president and head distiller at Caledonia Spirits.
Christiansen isn’t complaining.
“Like everyone else, we have had to adapt during these unprecedented times, but with change comes opportunity,” says Christiansen, who sounds pretty pumped to announce modifications to the fundraiser’s format.
For starters, this year for every photo of a Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail that gets posted on social media from Sept. 18 to 27, Caledonia Spirits will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat.
Then there’s this.
While restaurants and bars will still participate by adding the cocktails to their menus, this year’s program will, for the first time, allow for folks to get buzzed for bees at home.
“Being able to participate from home is going to get so many more people involved in the cause, and that’s what Bee’s Knees Week is all about,” says Christiansen.
Or is it?
Technically, it’s about bees.
“Bees are so essential to our environment yet they face an incredible amount of challenges — whether it’s colony collapse, pesticides, or habitat loss due to over-development,” says Christiansen. “That’s why this year’s initiative will be geared towards planting new bee habitat to help offset some of those losses.”
And that, dear readers, is where you come in.
When “Bee’s Knees Week” rolls around next month you can either order a Barr Hill Bee’s knees cocktail at a participating establishment, or pick up some Barr Hill Gin, some fresh lemon juice, raw honey syrup and a lemon for garnish and head home to make one of your own. That’s step one. Step two is taking a photograph of your cocktail and posting it on social media using #beeskneesweek2020, tagging @barrhillgin, and tagging the bar, restaurant or store where you made your purchase.
For every published photo that fulfills those requirements, Caledonia Spirits will plant 10 square feet of bee habitat.
If you are looking for participating venues, or would like to be one, just visit www.caledoniaspirits.com. That’s also where you’ll find the recipe for the Barr Hill Bee’s Knees cocktail, which is as simple as it sounds.
Participating bars, restaurants, or stores whose tagged cocktail photos account for a square footage that equals or exceeds their location’s footprint, the distillery will donate a special gift. Odds are there’s honey in it.
Roses and rosé?
BARRE — The folks at Emslie the Florist and Gifts are readying to add wine to their repertoire.
Roses and rosé? You betcha!
This week, proprietors Kate Aylward and D.J. Hardaker secured the second class liquor license they’ll need to further expand the offerings of the 123-year-old business they bought 18 months ago.
The Blanchard Block’s cellar dwellers say they’re already exploring joint promotions with new first-floor neighbor Delicate Decadence discussed joint promotions with their new first-floor neighbor Delicate Decadence. The bakery is known for its impressive desserts and with wine, flowers and gifts available just downstairs there are some partnering possibilities.
Going, going …
BARRE — An online auction of 18 municipal vehicles that haven’t gone anywhere lately is officially underway.
The vehicles, which range from dump trucks and front-end loaders to an assortment of decommissioned emergency vehicles, have all been taken out of service as consequence of failed inspections and are suddenly for sale.
The auction opened Wednesday and will continue through Sept. 2. Head on over to www.barrecity.org/auction.html to find hotographs of the vehicles, official bid forms and the details of the auction.
Prospective bidders who want to kick the tires will have that chance from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at the public works garage.
Sealed bids will be opened Sept. 7 and winning bidders will have two weeks to move the vehicles, which in the city’s estimation are beyond repair but have usable parts.

