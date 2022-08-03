Off to Germany
Congratulations are in order. Loretta Seibert, a high school student from Montpelier, has been named one of 250 American high school students to receive the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for the upcoming academic year.
Students will be traveling from August 2022 to June 2023 in the bilateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag.
Seibert will be living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in language learning and cultural immersion training to gain a better understanding of German life.
Not only do American students go abroad to Germany, but German students come to live and study in the U.S. in order to promote the same level of understanding on both sides of the Atlantic.
Since its inception in 1983, more than 27,000 students have benefited from the program.
Expect a crowd
The Point to Point is a cycling and running event to raise funds and awareness for the Vermont Foodbank and support its mission to fight hunger in Vermont.
The event will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
This year, VSECU and the Vermont Foodbank will host the full event in person with hundreds of riders and runners starting and ending at the State House in Montpelier. Expect some traffic delays during those hours.
There will be food trucks, lawn games, a beer tent and a corporate sponsor village.
At 4:45 p.m. award winners will be announced, and speeches will be given by Rob Miller, CEO of VSECU, and John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.
Since the inaugural Point to Point in 1981, the event has raised more than $2.1 million to fight hunger in Vermont. The event has helped to provide more than 3.5 million meals to Vermont neighbors facing hunger.
At the celebration on the State House, VSECU and the Vermont Foodbank will announce the total amount raised this year and recognize top fundraisers and top fundraising teams.
Go to www.thepointtopoint.org for more information.
Festival Sunday
From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Montpelier’s pool pavilion on Elm Street, there will be a festival of North African food, music, and dancing to raise money to help build a primary and middle school in the village of Kamo in North Darfur, Sudan.
The event will include a Sudanese/Tunisian dinner of goat kebabs, spicy grilled vegetables, Tunisian salad and baklava. Then, participants can dance to the music of the acclaimed Afro-pop, hip-hop band A2VT.
The event is being organized by Eltayeb Awadalla, who came to Vermont as a refugee from Sudan, became a U.S. citizen, and now owns Mobi Tech in Montpelier. The fundraiser is supported by Central Vermont Refugee Action Network, a nonprofit organization working with refugees, asylum seekers, and migrant laborers in central Vermont.
The cost of attending the festival and additional donations are tax deductible. All money raised will go directly to the Kamo village school. To register, email amy.ehrlich7@gmail.com with your name and the number of people in your party.
The cost of the festival is $30 per person and $5 for children under 12.
Vote
Tuesday, Aug. 9, is primary day across Vermont.
Don’t forget to vote. Polling places will be open until 7 p.m.
Be sure to check with you local municipal office to confirm voting locations.
Exercise that right to vote. It’ll be good practice for Nov. 8.
Breastfeeding week
As part of World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7), Vermont communities are coming together to honor breastfeeding, chestfeeding and lactation. The annual global celebration will highlight this year’s theme of “Step up for Breastfeeding — Educate and Support,” emphasizing the idea that we need to restore support systems to pre-pandemic levels and strengthen their capacity.
The Vermont Department of Health supports and encourages breastfeeding because of its important health benefits for both the person who is lactating and the baby. For adults, breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers and postpartum depression.
Vermont is a leader in breastfeeding initiation, with 91.5% of babies in the state receiving human milk shortly after birth, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. However, by the age of 6 months, the rate of babies who are exclusively breastfed drops to 36.8%. This coincides with the time many parents return to the workforce.
Employers can join the celebration by signing on to be a Breastfeeding Friendly Employer. Visit healthvermont.gov/breastfeeding-friendly-employers to find out more about the program, and how your business can earn that designation.
If you are interested in events, call Jackie Lindamood at 802-289-0600 for more information.
Coming up
The Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture presents the Summer Spice Celebration at Montpelier’s Hubbard Park Tuning Forks Stage, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
This day-long music festival is a follow up to the winter Spice on Snow festival that moved to a virtual platform due to COVID concerns last February. In a typical year, The Spice on Snow music festival is a multi-day mid-winter celebration of roots and contemporary folk music in downtown Montpelier.
The festival began over a decade ago when the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture saw an opportunity to bring vibrancy to Montpelier during the darkest and coldest months of the year. The music celebration was a great success, and has become one of the community’s most beloved events of the year, drawing more than 1,000 people downtown annually.
The Summer Spice Celebration will feature the headlining performers from the winter festival, including Sammy Lynd and Nadine Landry of the internationally known old-time band Foghorn Stringband. Also featured is Jake Blount, a rising star among banjo players.
The performers will teach workshops, play for a square dance with local caller Jennifer Johnson, and play a concert on the Tuning Forks stage.
All events will be at the Old Shelter in Hubbard Park.
Tickets are available online at www.summit-school.org online.
